DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

235 5th Ave N

Popular Items

Farm Breakfast$12.00
2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, herb-roasted red potatoes, orange wedges, and toast.
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
12 South
Our signature blend is named after Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. Medium roasted, with a great body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness.
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Large Bungalow Salad$11.00
Mixed greens & arugula, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
Broadbent Omelette$13.00
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
235 5th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
