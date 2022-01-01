Go
Toast

Fyre Pizza

Fresh pizza made your way... fresh and fast

148 Civic Center Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Thang$5.99
Cinnamon sugar with cream cheese icing
Pigs on the Wing$17.99
Ranch sauce,mozz,buffalo chicken,bacon
Build Your Own$14.99
Your choice of toppings
Cheesy Bread$6.49
The Backyard$17.99
Red sauce,mozz,pepperoni,bacon,sausage,beef,ham
Build Your Own (14" unlimited toppings)
The Backyard (12")
Build Your Own (9")
Garlic Knots$4.99
Build Your Own (12")
See full menu

Location

148 Civic Center Boulevard

Anderson SC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simpell Sammies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crush3

No reviews yet

Crush3 is the newest Vibe in downtown Anderson City. Restaurant, Tapas, and Bar area which is just chill. Great crowd with excellent food, times and people.

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston