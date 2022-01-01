Anderson restaurants you'll love
Anderson's top cuisines
Must-try Anderson restaurants
More about Crush3
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Crush3
121 N Main Street, Anderson
|Popular items
|ANGUS BURGER
|$10.00
6 OZ OF CERIFTIED ANGUS BURGER
|CHEESE FRIES
|$6.00
|SALMON DINNER
|$15.00
More about Fyre Pizza
Fyre Pizza
148 Civic Center Boulevard, Anderson
|Popular items
|Build Your Own (12")
Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings
|Build Your Own (14" two toppings)
|$14.99
Your choice of sauce, cheese, and up to 2 toppings
|The Backyard (12")
Classic red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mild sausage, ground beef
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
1601 E Greenville Street, Anderson
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about Simpell Sammies
Simpell Sammies
303 Oakwood Estates Dr, Anderson