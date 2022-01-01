Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Anderson restaurants you'll love

Go
Anderson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Anderson

Anderson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Anderson restaurants

Crush3 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Crush3

121 N Main Street, Anderson

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
ANGUS BURGER$10.00
6 OZ OF CERIFTIED ANGUS BURGER
CHEESE FRIES$6.00
SALMON DINNER$15.00
More about Crush3
Fyre Pizza image

 

Fyre Pizza

148 Civic Center Boulevard, Anderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own (12")
Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings
Build Your Own (14" two toppings)$14.99
Your choice of sauce, cheese, and up to 2 toppings
The Backyard (12")
Classic red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mild sausage, ground beef
More about Fyre Pizza
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

1601 E Greenville Street, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (683 reviews)
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Simpell Sammies image

 

Simpell Sammies

303 Oakwood Estates Dr, Anderson

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Simpell Sammies
Map

More near Anderson to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (12 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston