Gambino's Pizza

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery
Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2
Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2102 Vine St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium BYO$11.20
Small BYO$8.40
Super Italian Sub$8.99
Wow! Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeno, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Super Ham & Cheese$6.99
Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
Mini Cheesestick Pizza$3.99
Large Deluxe$18.99
Large Styrofoam Drink$2.39
Large Meat Cravers$18.99
10" Calzones$8.99
6 Wings$5.99
Your choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2102 Vine St.

Hays KS

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
