Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

375 Reviews

$$

2704 Vine St

Hays, KS 67601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pig Tails
Chicken Fried Steak
White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

Starters & Snacks

Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce.
Belly Bites

Belly Bites

$10.00

Pork belly bites tossed in powdered sugar and served with a chili garlic aioli

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$6.50

A tasty blend of spices and cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

$8.00

Roasted red peppers, garlic, and corn in a savory white cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$7.00

Premium button mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fried golden brown and served with tangy marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.50

Giant tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita chicken, shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

Giant tortillas stuffed with shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Tortilla chips and our garden fresh homemade salsa

Gourmet Onion Rings

Gourmet Onion Rings

$7.50

Perfectly breaded and stacked tall. Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.

Tater Skins

Tater Skins

$6.00

Seasoned potato skins generously topped with cheese and bacon bits. Served with ranch.

Pig Tails

Pig Tails

$8.00

Pork loin strips sliced thin, breaded and fried to perfection. Seasoned with Cajun spices and served with a side of white gravy.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.50

A pile of tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with salsa.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Corn chips piled high with slow cooked BBQ pork, queso cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and sour cream. Served with salsa.

Mountain Oysters

Mountain Oysters

$9.00

Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce

Tailgate Sampler Platter

Tailgate Sampler Platter

$14.00

Something for everyone! Mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, and pig tails. No Substitutions please. Served with Cajun gravy, marinara, and ranch.

Wings

8pc Traditional Wings

8pc Traditional Wings

$9.50

Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.

16pc Traditional Wings

16pc Traditional Wings

$17.00

Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.

8pc Char-Grilled Wings

8pc Char-Grilled Wings

$9.50

Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch

16pc Char-Grilled Wings

16pc Char-Grilled Wings

$17.00

Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.50

Homestyle breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad

Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad

$13.50+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with blackened prime rib. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.00+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.

Caribbean Chicken Salad

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.

Southwest Taco Salad

Southwest Taco Salad

$9.50

Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and olives loaded in a fried tortilla. Top it off with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon bits, sliced egg, ham and turkey. Served with your choice of dressing and a breadstick.

Pasta

Southwestern Chicken Alfredo

Southwestern Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

A spicy twist on pasta. Alfredo tossed with noodles and topped with chicken, diced peppers, and Cajun spices. Served with a breadstick.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.50

Creamy alfredo tossed with noodles and topped with your choice of meat and Parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick.

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$8.50

A heaping portion of our white cheddar mac n’ cheese topped with your choice of meat and a Panko Parmesan crust. Served with a breadstick.

Louisiana Crispy Chicken

Louisiana Crispy Chicken

$13.50

Bowtie noodles topped with Cajun cream sauce, poblano peppers, mushrooms, crispy chicken, and Parmesan.

Steaks

Flat Iron

Flat Iron

$15.50

This 9 ounce tender cut is seasoned and grilled to your liking. This one’s sure to satisfy! Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Pepperchar Steak

Pepperchar Steak

$16.00

Spicy! Our flat iron coated in pepper and served with peppercorn sauce. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$22.00Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned ribeye slow cooked all day. This 12 ounce cut will melt in your mouth! 19.49 Available Friday and Saturday only 4:00 PM until gone. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$21.50

Our ribeye is the best around. This 12 ounce premium choice cut is generously seasoned and grilled just the way you like it. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Sirloin

Sirloin

$16.00

9 ounce cut of aged beef is sure to make your mouth water. It is perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Smothered Sirloin

Smothered Sirloin

$16.50

Grilled sirloin smothered with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms then topped off with melted Swiss cheese. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Other Favorites

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$11.50

Tender strips of ribeye and sirloin grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers over a bed of rice pilaf. Smothered with mushroom gravy and served with two sides and a breadstick.

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$12.50

10oz Frenched pork chip rubbed with honey apple seasoning then finished with our signature bourbon brown sugar glazed. Served with cinnamon apples, a choice of two sides, and a breadstick.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Only in the Midwest can you find a country gravy covered steak like this. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Chop Steak

Chop Steak

$12.00

A 12 ounce bacon wrapped steak burger gilled to your liking and topped with mushroom gravy. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.50

Sizzling hot skillet with sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of meat. Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream on the side. Choose from grilled chicken, steak, shrimp or a combination of two meats.

Chicken Strip Platter

Chicken Strip Platter

$10.00

Tender white meat chicken strips fried crisp. Served with two sides, a breadstick, and your choice of dipping sauce.

Giant Pig Tail

Giant Pig Tail

$11.50

Like our famous appetizer, this hand breaded pork cutlet is smothered in our Cajun gravy. Served with a choice of two sides and a breadstick.

Ground Round Steak

Ground Round Steak

$12.00

Go back to the old-times with this one. A 12 ounce bacon wrapped patty completed with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Honey Pecan Chicken

Honey Pecan Chicken

$12.50

Chicken breast breaded and fried golden brown drizzled with homemade honey pecan glaze. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$11.50

Grilled Chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms then topped with Swiss cheese. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Tequila Lime Chicken

Tequila Lime Chicken

$11.50

A tequila lime marinated breast, smothered in tequila lime sauce and jack-cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of tortilla strips with two sides and a breadstick.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in our teriyaki glaze. Served on a bed of rice pilaf with two sides and a breadstick.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.50

Chicken breast perfectly breaded and fried golden brown, then smothered in white gravy. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Seafood

Beer-Battered Cod

Beer-Battered Cod

$11.50

Beer-battered cod fillets fried and served with tartar sauce. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Crusted Orange Roughy

Crusted Orange Roughy

$14.00

Grilled Orange Roughy topped with a Parmesan panko crust and toasted almonds served on a bed of rice. Served with two sides and a breadstick.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo seasoned shrimp, grilled to perfection and served on a bed of rice. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$12.50

These are the big ones! Eight jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.

Salmon

Salmon

$15.50

Atlantic salmon seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled moist, then brushed with a seasoned butter. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.

Combos

Jr. Sirloin & Shrimp Combo

Jr. Sirloin & Shrimp Combo

$14.50

Jr. Sirloin cooked to order and served with choice of fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Ribeye & Shrimp Combo

Ribeye & Shrimp Combo

$24.00

Hand-cut, choice of ribeye grilled to perfection and accompanied by your choice of fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp & Salmon Combo

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp & Salmon Combo

$18.50

Salmon filet grilled to perfection and served with your choice of grilled or fried shrimp. Drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce to give it a brilliant flavor. Served on a bed of rice pilaf. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Sirloin & Salmon Combo

Sirloin & Salmon Combo

$22.00

Juicy grilled sirloin cooked to your liking, teamed up with a tender, flaky grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Sirloin & Shrimp Combo

Sirloin & Shrimp Combo

$18.50

Juicy grilled sirloin, cooked to order and served with fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.

Burgers

Thristy Burger

Thristy Burger

$9.00

Flame grilled burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Double Thirsty Burger

Double Thirsty Burger

$12.50

Better be hungry if you’re gonna tackle this pounder! Thirsty burger with double the meat.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Juicy Thirsty burger topped with your choice of cheese and bacon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Burger covered in Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Boom Boom Burger

Boom Boom Burger

$11.00

Fresh grilled Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapeno coins, and spicy boom boom sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Stacked BBQ Burger

Stacked BBQ Burger

$11.00

Good luck getting your mouth around this one! Juicy burger grilled to perfection and stacked with cheddar cheese, BBQ pork, crispy onion tanglers, and a drizzle of BBQ. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Blackjack Burger

Blackjack Burger

$10.00

Add a little spice to your life and enjoy a burger that is Cajun seasoned and topped with spicy pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our homemade spicy Cajun mayo.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.50

Juicy burger grilled to perfection and topped with jack-cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, and bacon.

Mac N Cheese Bacon Burger

Mac N Cheese Bacon Burger

$11.00

Cheesy! Grilled burger patty with cheddar cheese topped with bacon, white cheddar mac n’ cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and a drizzle of BBQ.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Our original recipe meatless veggie patty grilled and served with full garnish. Served with a choice of one side.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$11.00

Homemade jalapeno cream cheese and raspberry sauce served with full garnish and your choice of one side.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

This pork shoulder meat is seasoned to perfection and slow cooked for several hours, topped with BBQ sauce, and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun.

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Crispy bacon piled high, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo between two slices of wheat berry bread.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked brisket covered in cheddar cheese and onion tanglers then drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jack-cheddar cheese, and ranch rolled in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Club House

Club House

$9.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss and American cheeses on three slices of toasted wheat berry bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served on a Brioche bun with tomato and lettuce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Real Philly steak with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy breaded pork cutlet served on a Brioche bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Prime Dip

Prime Dip

$10.50

Our homemade prime rib sliced thin and piled on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus.

Prime Rib Melt

Prime Rib Melt

$11.00

Thirsty’s famous prime rib sliced thin and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread. Served with au jus.

Reuben

Reuben

$9.50

Piled high with tender corned beef and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island sauce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Breaded chicken deep fried golden brown then dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Sweet n Spicy Cordon Bleu

Sweet n Spicy Cordon Bleu

$9.50

Thirsty’s version of the classic chicken cordon bleu, plus a little flavor! Breaded chicken breast topped with grilled ham, melted Provolone cheese, crispy onion tanglers, lettuce, and tomato. Drizzled with sweet chili sauce and served on a Brioche bun.

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Caesar Salad

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Garden Salad

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Garlic Red Skin Mashed

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Side of Brown Gravy

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of White Gravy

Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side White Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Mandarin Oranges

$2.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cinnamon Apples

$3.50

Cup Green Bean Dumpling Soup

$3.50

Bowl Green Bean Dumpling Soup

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kid Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kid Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Kid Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Kids Sirloin

$7.00

Extras

Ketchup

Mustard

BBQ

Sour Cream

White Gravy

Brown Gravy

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Italian

Caesar Dressing

Honey Mustard

Dorothy Lynch

Thousand Island

Sweet Chili

Boom Boom

Mayo

Cocktail Sauce

Tarter Sauce

Sweet Potato Fry Sauce

A1 Steak Sauce

Heinz 57

Tabasco

Worcestershire

NA Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

MTN Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$1.75

Decaf Coffee

$1.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Peach Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Milk

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$1.50+

Pineapple Juice

$1.50+

Red Bull

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$1.00+

Virgin Daquiri

$2.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$2.75

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.50

Raspberry Lemon Cake

$5.50

Starters & Snacks

Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce.
Belly Bites

Belly Bites

$12.50

Pork belly bites tossed in powdered sugar and served with a chili garlic aioli

Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread

Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread

$12.50

Diced chicken, sweet chili, mozzarella, cashews, and green onion

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$8.13

A tasty blend of spices and cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

$10.00

Roasted red peppers, garlic, and corn in a savory white cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$8.75

Premium button mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Fried golden brown and served with tangy marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.88

Giant tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita chicken, shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$10.00

Giant tortillas stuffed with shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.63

Tortilla chips and our garden fresh homemade salsa

Gourmet Onion Rings

Gourmet Onion Rings

$9.38

Perfectly breaded and stacked tall. Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.

Tater Skins

Tater Skins

$7.50

Seasoned potato skins generously topped with cheese and bacon bits. Served with ranch.

Pig Tails

Pig Tails

$10.00

Pork loin strips sliced thin, breaded and fried to perfection. Seasoned with Cajun spices and served with a side of white gravy.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.88

A pile of tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with salsa.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.88

Corn chips piled high with slow cooked BBQ pork, queso cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and sour cream. Served with salsa.

Mountain Oysters

Mountain Oysters

$11.25

Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce

Tailgate Sampler Platter

Tailgate Sampler Platter

$17.50

Something for everyone! Mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, and pig tails. No Substitutions please. Served with Cajun gravy, marinara, and ranch.

Wings

8pc Traditional Wings

8pc Traditional Wings

$11.88

Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.

16pc Traditional Wings

16pc Traditional Wings

$21.25

Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.

8pc Char-Grilled Wings

8pc Char-Grilled Wings

$11.88

Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch

16pc Char-Grilled Wings

16pc Char-Grilled Wings

$21.25

Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.88

Homestyle breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad

Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad

$13.50+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with blackened prime rib. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.00+

A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.

Caribbean Chicken Salad

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.

Southwest Taco Salad

Southwest Taco Salad

$11.88

Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and olives loaded in a fried tortilla. Top it off with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.