Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
375 Reviews
$$
2704 Vine St
Hays, KS 67601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters & Snacks
Belly Bites
Pork belly bites tossed in powdered sugar and served with a chili garlic aioli
Queso Dip & Chips
A tasty blend of spices and cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Roasted Corn Cheese Dip
Roasted red peppers, garlic, and corn in a savory white cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Mushrooms
Premium button mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Fried golden brown and served with tangy marinara sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas
Giant tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita chicken, shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Plain Quesadilla
Giant tortillas stuffed with shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips and our garden fresh homemade salsa
Gourmet Onion Rings
Perfectly breaded and stacked tall. Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.
Tater Skins
Seasoned potato skins generously topped with cheese and bacon bits. Served with ranch.
Pig Tails
Pork loin strips sliced thin, breaded and fried to perfection. Seasoned with Cajun spices and served with a side of white gravy.
Nachos
A pile of tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with salsa.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn chips piled high with slow cooked BBQ pork, queso cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and sour cream. Served with salsa.
Mountain Oysters
Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce
Tailgate Sampler Platter
Something for everyone! Mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, and pig tails. No Substitutions please. Served with Cajun gravy, marinara, and ranch.
Wings
8pc Traditional Wings
Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.
16pc Traditional Wings
Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.
8pc Char-Grilled Wings
Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch
16pc Char-Grilled Wings
Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch
Boneless Wings
Homestyle breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with blackened prime rib. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.
Southwest Taco Salad
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and olives loaded in a fried tortilla. Top it off with homemade salsa and sour cream.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.
California Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon bits, sliced egg, ham and turkey. Served with your choice of dressing and a breadstick.
Pasta
Southwestern Chicken Alfredo
A spicy twist on pasta. Alfredo tossed with noodles and topped with chicken, diced peppers, and Cajun spices. Served with a breadstick.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy alfredo tossed with noodles and topped with your choice of meat and Parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick.
White Cheddar Mac N Cheese
A heaping portion of our white cheddar mac n’ cheese topped with your choice of meat and a Panko Parmesan crust. Served with a breadstick.
Louisiana Crispy Chicken
Bowtie noodles topped with Cajun cream sauce, poblano peppers, mushrooms, crispy chicken, and Parmesan.
Steaks
Flat Iron
This 9 ounce tender cut is seasoned and grilled to your liking. This one’s sure to satisfy! Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Pepperchar Steak
Spicy! Our flat iron coated in pepper and served with peppercorn sauce. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Prime Rib
Perfectly seasoned ribeye slow cooked all day. This 12 ounce cut will melt in your mouth! 19.49 Available Friday and Saturday only 4:00 PM until gone. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Ribeye
Our ribeye is the best around. This 12 ounce premium choice cut is generously seasoned and grilled just the way you like it. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Sirloin
9 ounce cut of aged beef is sure to make your mouth water. It is perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Smothered Sirloin
Grilled sirloin smothered with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms then topped off with melted Swiss cheese. Quality at its finest. Premium choice, aged beef cut in house daily. Proudly serving Stock Yards Angus & Sterling Silver for all of our steaks. Served with choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Other Favorites
Beef Tips
Tender strips of ribeye and sirloin grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers over a bed of rice pilaf. Smothered with mushroom gravy and served with two sides and a breadstick.
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
10oz Frenched pork chip rubbed with honey apple seasoning then finished with our signature bourbon brown sugar glazed. Served with cinnamon apples, a choice of two sides, and a breadstick.
Chicken Fried Steak
Only in the Midwest can you find a country gravy covered steak like this. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Chop Steak
A 12 ounce bacon wrapped steak burger gilled to your liking and topped with mushroom gravy. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Fajitas
Sizzling hot skillet with sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of meat. Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream on the side. Choose from grilled chicken, steak, shrimp or a combination of two meats.
Chicken Strip Platter
Tender white meat chicken strips fried crisp. Served with two sides, a breadstick, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Giant Pig Tail
Like our famous appetizer, this hand breaded pork cutlet is smothered in our Cajun gravy. Served with a choice of two sides and a breadstick.
Ground Round Steak
Go back to the old-times with this one. A 12 ounce bacon wrapped patty completed with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Honey Pecan Chicken
Chicken breast breaded and fried golden brown drizzled with homemade honey pecan glaze. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms then topped with Swiss cheese. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Tequila Lime Chicken
A tequila lime marinated breast, smothered in tequila lime sauce and jack-cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of tortilla strips with two sides and a breadstick.
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered in our teriyaki glaze. Served on a bed of rice pilaf with two sides and a breadstick.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast perfectly breaded and fried golden brown, then smothered in white gravy. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Seafood
Beer-Battered Cod
Beer-battered cod fillets fried and served with tartar sauce. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Crusted Orange Roughy
Grilled Orange Roughy topped with a Parmesan panko crust and toasted almonds served on a bed of rice. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Grilled Shrimp
Jumbo seasoned shrimp, grilled to perfection and served on a bed of rice. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
These are the big ones! Eight jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.
Salmon
Atlantic salmon seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled moist, then brushed with a seasoned butter. Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.
Combos
Jr. Sirloin & Shrimp Combo
Jr. Sirloin cooked to order and served with choice of fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Ribeye & Shrimp Combo
Hand-cut, choice of ribeye grilled to perfection and accompanied by your choice of fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp & Salmon Combo
Salmon filet grilled to perfection and served with your choice of grilled or fried shrimp. Drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce to give it a brilliant flavor. Served on a bed of rice pilaf. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Sirloin & Salmon Combo
Juicy grilled sirloin cooked to your liking, teamed up with a tender, flaky grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Sirloin & Shrimp Combo
Juicy grilled sirloin, cooked to order and served with fried or grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a breadstick.
Burgers
Thristy Burger
Flame grilled burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Double Thirsty Burger
Better be hungry if you’re gonna tackle this pounder! Thirsty burger with double the meat.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Juicy Thirsty burger topped with your choice of cheese and bacon.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger covered in Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Boom Boom Burger
Fresh grilled Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapeno coins, and spicy boom boom sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Stacked BBQ Burger
Good luck getting your mouth around this one! Juicy burger grilled to perfection and stacked with cheddar cheese, BBQ pork, crispy onion tanglers, and a drizzle of BBQ. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Blackjack Burger
Add a little spice to your life and enjoy a burger that is Cajun seasoned and topped with spicy pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our homemade spicy Cajun mayo.
Cowboy Burger
Juicy burger grilled to perfection and topped with jack-cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, and bacon.
Mac N Cheese Bacon Burger
Cheesy! Grilled burger patty with cheddar cheese topped with bacon, white cheddar mac n’ cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and a drizzle of BBQ.
Veggie Burger
Our original recipe meatless veggie patty grilled and served with full garnish. Served with a choice of one side.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger
Homemade jalapeno cream cheese and raspberry sauce served with full garnish and your choice of one side.
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
This pork shoulder meat is seasoned to perfection and slow cooked for several hours, topped with BBQ sauce, and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun.
BLT
Crispy bacon piled high, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo between two slices of wheat berry bread.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket covered in cheddar cheese and onion tanglers then drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jack-cheddar cheese, and ranch rolled in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Club House
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss and American cheeses on three slices of toasted wheat berry bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served on a Brioche bun with tomato and lettuce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Real Philly steak with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Crispy breaded pork cutlet served on a Brioche bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Prime Dip
Our homemade prime rib sliced thin and piled on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Prime Rib Melt
Thirsty’s famous prime rib sliced thin and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread. Served with au jus.
Reuben
Piled high with tender corned beef and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island sauce.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken deep fried golden brown then dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Sweet n Spicy Cordon Bleu
Thirsty’s version of the classic chicken cordon bleu, plus a little flavor! Breaded chicken breast topped with grilled ham, melted Provolone cheese, crispy onion tanglers, lettuce, and tomato. Drizzled with sweet chili sauce and served on a Brioche bun.
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Caesar Salad
Coleslaw
Corn on the Cob
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Garden Salad
Green Beans
Garlic Red Skin Mashed
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Queso
Side of White Gravy
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Side White Mac N Cheese
Mandarin Oranges
BBQ Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Cinnamon Apples
Cup Green Bean Dumpling Soup
Bowl Green Bean Dumpling Soup
Kids Menu
Extras
NA Beverages
Water
Tea
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
MTN Dew
Sierra Mist
Mug Root Beer
Lemonade
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Hot Chocolate
Peach Tea
Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Starters & Snacks
Belly Bites
Pork belly bites tossed in powdered sugar and served with a chili garlic aioli
Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread
Diced chicken, sweet chili, mozzarella, cashews, and green onion
Queso Dip & Chips
A tasty blend of spices and cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Roasted Corn Cheese Dip
Roasted red peppers, garlic, and corn in a savory white cheese sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Mushrooms
Premium button mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Fried golden brown and served with tangy marinara sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas
Giant tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita chicken, shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Plain Quesadilla
Giant tortillas stuffed with shredded pepper jack cheese, bacon, diced tomato and onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips and our garden fresh homemade salsa
Gourmet Onion Rings
Perfectly breaded and stacked tall. Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.
Tater Skins
Seasoned potato skins generously topped with cheese and bacon bits. Served with ranch.
Pig Tails
Pork loin strips sliced thin, breaded and fried to perfection. Seasoned with Cajun spices and served with a side of white gravy.
Nachos
A pile of tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with salsa.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn chips piled high with slow cooked BBQ pork, queso cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and sour cream. Served with salsa.
Mountain Oysters
Delicious! Fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce
Tailgate Sampler Platter
Something for everyone! Mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, and pig tails. No Substitutions please. Served with Cajun gravy, marinara, and ranch.
Wings
8pc Traditional Wings
Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.
16pc Traditional Wings
Fresh bone in wings sauced how you like them and served with celery and ranch.
8pc Char-Grilled Wings
Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch
16pc Char-Grilled Wings
Our traditional wings sauced and grilled to perfection. Less mess and great flavor! Served with celery and ranch
Boneless Wings
Homestyle breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Blackened Prime Rib Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with blackened prime rib. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.
Southwest Taco Salad
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and olives loaded in a fried tortilla. Top it off with homemade salsa and sour cream.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.