Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gambino's Pizza xHays(old)

334 Reviews

$$

2102 Vine St.

Hays, KS 67601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mini 7"

Mini BYO

Mini BYO

$4.50

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Mini Mobster

Mini Mobster

$6.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$7.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Mini Chicken Teriyaki

Mini Chicken Teriyaki

$7.99

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces,Cheese Blend

Mini Alfredo Pizza

Mini Alfredo Pizza

$7.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Mini Chicken Alfredo

Mini Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Mini Meaty Alfredo

Mini Meaty Alfredo

$7.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Mini Garden Alfredo

Mini Garden Alfredo

$7.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Mini Deluxe

Mini Deluxe

$6.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Mini Meat Cravers

Mini Meat Cravers

$6.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Mini Veggie Cravers

Mini Veggie Cravers

$6.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Sausage Cravers

Mini Sausage Cravers

$6.99

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage and Mozzarella

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

$6.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini Capone

Mini Capone

$6.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini BBQ

Mini BBQ

$6.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Mini Polynesian

Mini Polynesian

$6.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini German Pie

Mini German Pie

$6.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Hawaiian Pie

Mini Hawaiian Pie

$6.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Small 10"

Small BYO

Small BYO

$8.40
Small Mobster

Small Mobster

$12.99
Small Taco

Small Taco

$13.99

Small Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Small Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Small Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Small Meaty Alfredo

$13.99

Small Garden Alfredo

$13.99

Small Deluxe

$12.99

Small Meat Cravers

$12.99

Small Veggie Cravers

$12.99

Small Sausage Cravers

$12.99

Small Pepperoni Cravers

$12.99

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Small Capone

$12.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Small BBQ

$12.99

Small Polynesian

$12.99

Small German Pie

$12.99

Small Hawaiian PIe

$12.99

Small Meatball Pie

$12.99

Small Classic Italian

$12.99

Medium 12"

Medium BYO

$11.20

Medium Mobster

$16.99

Medium Taco

$16.99

Medium Chicken Teriyaki

$16.99

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Medium Meaty Alfredo

$16.99

Medium Garden Alfredo

$16.99

Medium Deluxe

$15.99

Medium Meat Cravers

$15.99

Medium Veggie Cravers

$15.99

Medium Sausage Cravers

$15.99

Medium Pepperoni Cravers

$15.99

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Medium Capone

$15.99

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Medium BBQ

$15.99

Medium Polynesian

$15.99

Medium German Pie

$15.99

Medium Hawaiian PIe

$15.99

Medium Meatball Pie

$15.99

Medium Classic Italian

$15.99

Large 14"

Large BYO

$13.50

Large Mobster

$19.99

Large Taco

$19.99

Large Chicken Teriyaki

$19.99

Large Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Large Meaty Alfredo

$19.99

Large Garden Alfredo

$19.99

Large Deluxe

$18.99

Large Meat Cravers

$18.99

Large Veggie Cravers

$18.99

Large Sausage Cravers

$18.99

Large Pepperoni Cravers

$18.99

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.99

Large Capone

$18.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Large BBQ

$18.99

Large Polynesian

$18.99

Large German Pie

$18.99

Large Hawaiian PIe

$18.99

Large Meatball Pie

$18.99

Large Classic Italian

$18.99

Crazy 18"

Crazy BYO

$17.50

Crazy Mobster

$23.99

Crazy Taco

$23.99

Crazy Chicken Teriyaki

$23.99

Crazy Alfredo Pizza

$23.99

Crazy Chicken Alfredo

$23.99

Crazy Meaty Alfredo

$23.99

Crazy Garden Alfredo

$23.99

Crazy Deluxe

$22.99

Crazy Meat Cravers

$22.99

Crazy Veggie Cravers

$22.99

Crazy Sausage Cravers

$22.99

Crazy Pepperoni Cravers

$22.99

Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Crazy Capone

$22.99

Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Crazy BBQ

$22.99

Crazy Polynesian

$22.99

Crazy German Pie

$22.99

Crazy Hawaiian PIe

$22.99

Crazy Meatball Pie

$22.99

Crazy Classic Italian

$22.99

Calzones

Creamy Italian Sauce, Cheese Blend, Your Choice of three pizza toppings brushed with Garlic Butter. Served with dipping Sauce
7” Calzones

7” Calzones

$5.99
10" Calzones

10" Calzones

$8.99
12” Calzones

12” Calzones

$14.99
14” Calzones

14” Calzones

$18.99

Pasta

Family or Individual. Try one of our 10 Hearty Pasta Choices
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti Noodles with our Signature Marinara Sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$7.49

Spaghetti noodles, two giant meatballs, topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Deluxe Spaghetti

Deluxe Spaghetti

$7.99

Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Lasanga

Lasanga

$8.49

Lasanga Noodles, Ricotta Cheese, Pork Sausage topped with our Signature Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Tortellini Alfredo

Tortellini Alfredo

$7.99

Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 slices of garlic bread

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$8.99

Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Fettuccini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion and Mushroom topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Serves with two slices of garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

California Fettuccini Alfredo

California Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Fettucini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Fam. Spaghetti

Fam. Spaghetti

$17.99

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles and our Signature Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Spaghetti with Meatballs

Fam. Spaghetti with Meatballs

$18.49

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, 6 Giant Meatballs, and our Signature Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti

Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti

$18.99

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Lasagna

Fam. Lasagna

$21.99

Sharing size portion of Lasagna Noodles and Ricotta Cheese and Pork Sausage topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Tortellini Alfredo

Fam. Tortellini Alfredo

$19.99

Sharing size portion of Ricotta stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with six slices of garlic bread

Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$21.99

Sharing size portion of Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips Topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread

Fam. Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper,and Onion topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips,topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Salads

Small Italian Salad

Small Italian Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Pepperoncini Pepper Black Olive and Italian Sauce

Small Chef Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Turkey, Egg, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Bacon Pieces.

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Garlic Chicken Strips, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese Blend

Small Dinner Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheese Blend

Large Italian Salad

Large Italian Salad

$7.99

Generous portion of Lettuce, Pepperoncini Pepper, Black Olive and Pepperoni

Large Chef Salad

$8.99

Generous portion of Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Turkey, Egg, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Bacon Pieces

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Generous portion of Lettuce, Garlic Chicken Strips, Tomato, Red Onion and Cheese Blend

Large Dinner Salad

$6.99

Generous portion of Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cheese Blend

Party Dinner Salad

$21.99

Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cheese Blend Serves 10-15

Party Italian Salad

$23.99

Lettuce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pepperoni, Black Olives. Serves 10-15

Oven Baked Sandwiches

Italian Chicken Strips and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips
Super Ham & Cheese

Super Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$6.99

Lots of Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips

Meaty Meatball

Meaty Meatball

$6.99

Plenty of Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$7.49

Turkey and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a pickle and chips.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italain Dressing, a pickle and chips.

Gambino’s Club

Gambino’s Club

$7.49

Turkey, Canadian Style Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Mayo, a pickle and chips.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.49

Sliced Italian Sausage Link, Green Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with pickle and chips

Italian Chicken

Italian Chicken

$7.49

Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing. Served with a pickle and chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Garlic Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Real Bacon Pieces. Served with Ranch, a pickle and chips.

Super Italian Sub

Super Italian Sub

$8.99

Wow! Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeno, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.

Dessert

Normous Cookie

Normous Cookie

$8.99

Normous 12" Chocolate Chip Cookie

6 Small Cookies

6 Small Cookies

$2.49

6 Fresh Oven Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Monkey Bread

$2.49

Mini 7"

Mini Cinnamon Streusel

Mini Cinnamon Streusel

$4.59

Cinnamon/ Sugar Mixture with Streusel and Icing

Mini Bavarian Cream

$4.59

Rich Bavarian Cream, Streusel and Icing

Mini Dutch Apple

Mini Dutch Apple

$4.59

Dutch Apple Filling, Streusel and Icing

Mini Very Cherry

Mini Very Cherry

$4.59

Chunky Cherry Filling, Streussel and Icing

Small 10"

Small Cinnamon Streusel

Small Cinnamon Streusel

$8.99

Cinnamon/Sugar Mixture with Streusel and Icing

Small Bavarian Cream

$8.99

Rich Bavarian Cream, Struesel and Icing

Small Dutch Apple

Small Dutch Apple

$8.99

Dutch Apple Filling, Streusel and Icing

Small Very Cherry

Small Very Cherry

$8.99

Chunky Cherry Filling, Struesel, and Icing

Medium 12"

Medium Cinnamon Streusel

Medium Cinnamon Streusel

$11.99

Cinnamon/Sugar Mixture, Streusel and Icing

Medium Bavarian Cream

$11.99

Rich Bavarian Cream, Streusel and Icing

Medium Dutch Apple

Medium Dutch Apple

$11.99

Dutch Apple Filling, Streusel and Icing

Medium Very Cherry

Medium Very Cherry

$11.99

Chunky Cherry Topping, Streusel and Icing

Large 14"

Large Cinnamon Streusell

Large Cinnamon Streusell

$14.59

Cinnamon/Sugar Mixture, Streusel and Icing

Large Bavarian Cream

$14.59

Rich Bavarian Cream, Streusel and Icing

Large Dutch Apple

Large Dutch Apple

$14.59

Dutch Apple Filling, Streusel and Icing

Large Very Cherry

Large Very Cherry

$14.59

Chunky Cherry Filling, Streusel and Icing

Crazy 18"

Crazy Cinnamon Streusell

Crazy Cinnamon Streusell

$18.99

Cinnamon/Sugar, Streusel and Icing

Crazy Bavarian Cream

$18.99

Rich Bavarian Cream, Streusel and Icing

Crazy Dutch Apple

Crazy Dutch Apple

$18.99

Dutch Apple Filling, Streusel and Icing

Crazy Very Cherry

Crazy Very Cherry

$18.99

Chunky Cherry Filling, Streusel, Icing

Tasty Appetizers

5 Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$3.99
5 Breadsticks w/Cheese

5 Breadsticks w/Cheese

$5.59
10 Breadsticks

10 Breadsticks

$5.99
10 Breadsticks w/Cheese

10 Breadsticks w/Cheese

$7.99
4 Garlic Bread

4 Garlic Bread

$3.99
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.99
6 Wings

6 Wings

$5.99

Your choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili

12 Wings

12 Wings

$9.99

Your Choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted,Parmesan Garlic, or Sweet Chili

24 Wings

24 Wings

$16.99

Your choice of: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili

1/2 lb Blasters

1/2 lb Blasters

$5.99
1 lb. Blasters

1 lb. Blasters

$9.99
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

10 Spicy Toasted Raviolis. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

5 Mozzarella Sticks

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

5 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Sauce

10 Mozzarella Sticks

10 Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

10 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Cheesestick Pizza

$3.99
Small Cheesestick Pizza

Small Cheesestick Pizza

$8.99
Medium Cheesestick Pizza

Medium Cheesestick Pizza

$10.99
Large Cheesestick Pizza

Large Cheesestick Pizza

$13.99

Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$3.99
Small Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Small Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$8.99
Medium Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Medium Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$10.99
Large Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Large Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$13.99

Beverages

Large Styrofoam Drink

Large Styrofoam Drink

$2.39
2-Liter

2-Liter

$3.29
Kid’s drink

Kid’s drink

$0.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2 Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

Website

Location

2102 Vine St., Hays, KS 67601

Directions

Gallery
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gambino's Pizza - Hays
orange star4.2 • 334
2102 Vine St. Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Mokas - Hays
orange star4.2 • 251
1230 E 27th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 375
2704 Vine St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Defiance Brewing Co Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
111 W. 7th Street Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
The Fort
orange starNo Reviews
109 West 7th Street Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co - 117 E 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
117 E 11th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hays

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 375
2704 Vine St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Hays
orange star4.2 • 334
2102 Vine St. Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Mokas - Hays
orange star4.2 • 251
1230 E 27th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Toby Jugs
orange star4.4 • 107
104 E 7th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hays
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston