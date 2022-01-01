Gambino's Pizza xHays(old)
334 Reviews
$$
2102 Vine St.
Hays, KS 67601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mini 7"
Mini BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Mini Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Mini Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces,Cheese Blend
Mini Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Mini Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Mini Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Mini Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Mini Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Mini Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Mini Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage and Mozzarella
Mini Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Mini Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Mini Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Small 10"
Small BYO
Small Mobster
Small Taco
Small Chicken Teriyaki
Small Alfredo Pizza
Small Chicken Alfredo
Small Meaty Alfredo
Small Garden Alfredo
Small Deluxe
Small Meat Cravers
Small Veggie Cravers
Small Sausage Cravers
Small Pepperoni Cravers
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Small Capone
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Small BBQ
Small Polynesian
Small German Pie
Small Hawaiian PIe
Small Meatball Pie
Small Classic Italian
Medium 12"
Medium BYO
Medium Mobster
Medium Taco
Medium Chicken Teriyaki
Medium Alfredo Pizza
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Medium Meaty Alfredo
Medium Garden Alfredo
Medium Deluxe
Medium Meat Cravers
Medium Veggie Cravers
Medium Sausage Cravers
Medium Pepperoni Cravers
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Medium Capone
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Medium BBQ
Medium Polynesian
Medium German Pie
Medium Hawaiian PIe
Medium Meatball Pie
Medium Classic Italian
Large 14"
Large BYO
Large Mobster
Large Taco
Large Chicken Teriyaki
Large Alfredo Pizza
Large Chicken Alfredo
Large Meaty Alfredo
Large Garden Alfredo
Large Deluxe
Large Meat Cravers
Large Veggie Cravers
Large Sausage Cravers
Large Pepperoni Cravers
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Large Capone
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large BBQ
Large Polynesian
Large German Pie
Large Hawaiian PIe
Large Meatball Pie
Large Classic Italian
Crazy 18"
Crazy BYO
Crazy Mobster
Crazy Taco
Crazy Chicken Teriyaki
Crazy Alfredo Pizza
Crazy Chicken Alfredo
Crazy Meaty Alfredo
Crazy Garden Alfredo
Crazy Deluxe
Crazy Meat Cravers
Crazy Veggie Cravers
Crazy Sausage Cravers
Crazy Pepperoni Cravers
Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger
Crazy Capone
Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crazy BBQ
Crazy Polynesian
Crazy German Pie
Crazy Hawaiian PIe
Crazy Meatball Pie
Crazy Classic Italian
Calzones
Pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles with our Signature Marinara Sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles, two giant meatballs, topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Deluxe Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Lasanga
Lasanga Noodles, Ricotta Cheese, Pork Sausage topped with our Signature Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Tortellini Alfredo
Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 slices of garlic bread
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion and Mushroom topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Serves with two slices of garlic bread.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
California Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettucini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Fam. Spaghetti
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles and our Signature Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Spaghetti with Meatballs
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, 6 Giant Meatballs, and our Signature Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Lasagna
Sharing size portion of Lasagna Noodles and Ricotta Cheese and Pork Sausage topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Tortellini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Ricotta stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with six slices of garlic bread
Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips Topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread
Fam. Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper,and Onion topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips,topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Salads
Small Italian Salad
Lettuce, Pepperoncini Pepper Black Olive and Italian Sauce
Small Chef Salad
Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Turkey, Egg, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Bacon Pieces.
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Garlic Chicken Strips, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese Blend
Small Dinner Salad
Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheese Blend
Large Italian Salad
Generous portion of Lettuce, Pepperoncini Pepper, Black Olive and Pepperoni
Large Chef Salad
Generous portion of Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Turkey, Egg, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Bacon Pieces
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of Lettuce, Garlic Chicken Strips, Tomato, Red Onion and Cheese Blend
Large Dinner Salad
Generous portion of Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cheese Blend
Party Dinner Salad
Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cheese Blend Serves 10-15
Party Italian Salad
Lettuce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pepperoni, Black Olives. Serves 10-15
Oven Baked Sandwiches
Super Ham & Cheese
Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
Spicy Pepperoni
Lots of Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
Meaty Meatball
Plenty of Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.
Turkey Deluxe
Turkey and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a pickle and chips.
Italian Sub
Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italain Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Gambino’s Club
Turkey, Canadian Style Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Mayo, a pickle and chips.
Italian Sausage
Sliced Italian Sausage Link, Green Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with pickle and chips
Italian Chicken
Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing. Served with a pickle and chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Real Bacon Pieces. Served with Ranch, a pickle and chips.
Super Italian Sub
Wow! Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeno, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Dessert
Mini 7"
Small 10"
Medium 12"
Large 14"
Crazy 18"
Tasty Appetizers
5 Breadsticks
5 Breadsticks w/Cheese
10 Breadsticks
10 Breadsticks w/Cheese
4 Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
6 Wings
Your choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili
12 Wings
Your Choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted,Parmesan Garlic, or Sweet Chili
24 Wings
Your choice of: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili
1/2 lb Blasters
1 lb. Blasters
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli
10 Spicy Toasted Raviolis. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
5 Mozzarella Sticks
5 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Sauce
10 Mozzarella Sticks
10 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Cheesestick Pizza
Italian Cheesestick Pizza
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2 Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8
2102 Vine St., Hays, KS 67601