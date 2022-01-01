Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co 117 E 11th St
117 E 11th St
Hays, KS 67601
Order Again
Beverages
Appetizers
Amber Queso
A molten blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, Lb. Brewing Co.’s Amber Ale, onions and diced tomatoes served with homemade corn chips.
Basket Garlic Fries
Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried and tossed with garlic, fresh basil and kosher.
Basket Gellas Fries
Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried, tossed with kosher salt.
Basket Green Beans
Fresh green beans lightly fried tossed with kosher salt and garlic.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes sliced into thin strips and flash fried.
Calamari
Fresh, fried calamari served with cocktail sauce, jalapeño tartar sauce and fresh lemon wedge.
Chicken Strips
Three breaded chicken tenderloins, fried and served with Amber Ale honey mustard sauce.
Chips and Dip
Large basket of Gella's homemade kettle chips served with your choice of creamy bacon horseradish dip, sweet onion dip or a smaller portion of both dips.
Basket Fried pickles
Five dill pickle spears breaded, fried and served with Gella’s homemade Green Goddess dressing.
Gellas Nachos
A heaping mound of Gella's kettle chips smothered with our savory seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese and green onion slivers.
1 Pc. Grebble
Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.
2 Pc. Grebble
Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.
4 Pc. Grebble
Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.
Jumbo Pretzel
A creamy blend of cheeses with Lb. Brewing Co.’s Pale Ale served with a soft, jumbo pretzel.
Basket Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings, fried. A large portion, big enough to share. Chipotle mayo upon request.
Basket Kettle Chips
Fresh, fried slices of Russet potatoes tossed with our special seasonings.
Basket Tortilla Chips
homemade corn chips
Wings
Meaty chicken wings breaded, fried and tossed with your choice of spicy wing sauce or barbecue sauce, or choose to have the sauce on the side. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Soup/Salad
Mixed Green Salad
Gella’s house salad of tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers on a bed of classic mixed greens.
1/2 Mixed
Gella’s house salad of tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers on a bed of classic mixed greens.
Ceaser
Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing.
1/2 Ceaser
Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with chilled, diced chicken, bacon, fresh green beans, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.
1/2 Cobb
Mixed greens topped with chilled, diced chicken, bacon, fresh green beans, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.
Fried Chicken salad
Chicken tenderloins breaded, fried and diced atop crisp mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and a blend of cheeses.
1/2 Fried Chicken salad
Chicken tenderloins breaded, fried and diced atop crisp mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and a blend of cheeses.
Chopped Salad
Loaded with flavors of locally sourced greens with a combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, and pepperoncini and parmesan cheese tossed in a house-made lemony Italian vinaigrette.
1/2 Chopped
Loaded with flavors of locally sourced greens with a combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, and pepperoncini and parmesan cheese tossed in a house-made lemony Italian vinaigrette.
Small Dumpling
Green beans, potatoes and dumplings simmered with bacon until tender in fresh cream.
Lg Dumpling
Green beans, potatoes and dumplings simmered with bacon until tender in fresh cream.
Small Cheddar
Ground pork sausage simmered with Lb's Light Ale and cheddar cheese in fresh cream.
Lg Cheddar
Ground pork sausage simmered with Lb's Light Ale and cheddar cheese in fresh cream.
Small Dill Pickle
Pickles, Carrots, and potatoes all mixed together to create a tasty creamy dill pickle soup flavor!
Lg Dill Pickle
Pickles, Carrots, and potatoes all mixed together to create a tasty creamy dill pickle soup flavor!
Quart of Soup
Salad Bar
Salad Bar Soup Refill
TO GO Salad Bar
Lg Special Soup
Small Special Soup
Black and Bleu Salad
1/2 Black and Bleu Salad
Entrees
Ribeye
A 10oz. ribeye steak charbroiled and served with creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.
KC Strip
A 12 oz. Kansas City strip served with creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes and beer battered onion rings.
Beef Stroganof
Tender chunks of beef and mushrooms braised in Oatmeal Stout, served in a creamy sauce with noodles on top of homemade garlic mashed potatoes. No Substitutions
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, fried and served over creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes smothered in rich white country gravy with a side of creamed corn.
Fish and Chips
Catfish lightly coated in a batter including paprika, dill weed and Lb. Brewing Co.’s Lemon Ale, flash fried and served with a mountain of homemade kettle chips, creamy coleslaw and mild jalapeño tartar sauce.
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast
Boneless 6 oz. chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with homemade pesto and served with sautéed fresh vegetables and new red potatoes.
Grilled Salmon
Fresh, hand carved 6 oz. grilled Atlantic salmon paired in the classic French style with white beans accented with tomato, basil, garlic and white wine.
Salmon Cakes
Fresh, chopped wild-caught Atlantic salmon with panko breadcrumb coating, pan seared and served with Gella’s classic made from scratch macaroni & cheese, creamy coleslaw and mild jalapeño tartar sauce.
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Tender slices of chicken breast, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.
Salmon Pesto Pasta
Tender piece of Grilled Salmon, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.
Shrimp Pesto Pasta
5 Large pieces of Grilled Shrimp, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bierock
A traditional bierock, bread dough stuffed with seasoned beef, cabbage, and sauerkraut, baked and smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce.
Brewben
Gella’s own version of a Reuben-corned beef, sauerkraut, provolone cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing made with Lb. Brewing Co.‘s award winning Oatmeal Stout on grilled marble rye.
Cheese Panini
The ultimate grilled cheese with Swiss, provolone and mild cheddar cheese oozing between toasted sourdough bread.
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast, crisp smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served on sourdough toast slathered with fresh basil mayonnaise.
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Pan seared bologna topped with mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and creamy coleslaw served on toasted sourdough bread.
Salmon Burger
Fresh, chopped wild-caught Atlantic salmon prepared with panko breadcrumbs and green onion topped with green leaf lettuce, crisp red onion, fresh tomato and mild jalapeño tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
Tiger Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese drizzled with dressing on toasted multi-grain bread.
Smoked Turkey Panini
Tender, sliced smoked turkey breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and Lb. Brewing Co.‘s Pale Ale cheese spread served on grilled multi-grain bread.
Ground Steak Burger
A juicy 1/2 lb. steak burger cooked to order and topped with the classics on a brioche bun.
Frontier Burger
A juicy 1/2 lb. steak burger cooked to order and topped with bbq sauce, onion rings, bacon on a brioche bun.
Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms roasted in olive oil, blended with pecans and green onions, broiled then topped with provolone cheese, white bean spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a brioche bun.
Seasonal
Veggie, Pita, & Hummus
pita bread lightly toasted served with veggie mix and hummus.
Intoxichops
Pork chop grilled to perfection and topped with compound butter, rosemary, and thyme. Served alongside our creamy homemade mashed potatoes and French fried green beans
Schnitzelwich
Local flavor! Pork tenderloin breaded, fried, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Gella's creamy bacon horseradish sauce on a telera bun. Served with our homemade kettle chips
Mushroom Risotto
Arburio rice sauteed in wine, butter, and mushrooms
Chicken Caesar Pita
Crisp romaine lettuce, chilled chicken, crunchy croutons, red onion, and Parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing served on warm pita wrap. Served with kettle chips
Sweet Chili Tofu Pita
lightly fried tofu and tossed in sweet chili sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Cheesecake
Sides
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrots lightly coated with Gella’s creamy coleslaw dressing.
Creamed Corn
Sweet whole kernel corn slow-cooked in a cream sauce.
Creamed Spinach
Sauteed spinach blended with cream cheese, parmesan cheese and smoked bacon.
Fried Pickle
Garlic Bread
Garlic Fried Green Beans
Fresh green beans lightly fried tossed with kosher salt and garlic.
Garlic Fries
Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried and tossed with garlic, fresh basil and kosher
Gellas fries
Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried, tossed with kosher salt.
Kettle Chips
Fresh, fried slices of Russet potatoes tossed with our special seasonings.
Mac & Cheese
Tender pasta shells smothered in cheese and topped with a mound of crispy fried onion slivers.
Mashed Potatoes
Yukon Gold potatoes blended with garlic, cream and butter.
New Red Potatoes
Fresh new red potatoes roasted and seasoned with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings fried. Chipotle mayo upon request.
Steamed Veggies
Seasonal blend of fresh veggies lightly sautéed in garlic.
Sweet Potato fries
Sweet potatoes sliced into thin strips and flash fried.
White Beans
Northern beans sautéed with tomato, basil, garlic and white wine.
Tortilla chips
NO SIDE
Kids
Cheese Burger Wheelies
Two miniature burgers loaded with cheese.
Kids Mini Burgers
Two miniature burgers with NO cheese.
Cruisin' the strip
Two chicken tenderloins fried.
Mini Corn Dogs
Five mini corn dogs.
Kids 1/2 Turkey Panini
Tender, sliced smoked turkey breast with provolone cheese served on grilled multi-grain bread.
Kids Grilled Cheese Panini
Half-sized grilled cheese toasted panini-style.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Gella's classic cheese smothered pasta shells.
PB&J
Served cold or toasted panini-style on sourdough bread, this favorite is made with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
Kid Steak
A savory grilled sirloin cooked to desired temperature.
Kid Salad Bar
Kids Sides
Kid Apple
Kid Corn
Kid Cream Spin
Kid Fry
Kid Garlic Fry
Kid Green Beans
Kid Kettle
Kid Mac
Kid Mash
Kid O-ring
Kid Sweets
Kid Veggie
Kid mixed Salad
Kids Ceaser
Kid Green Bean Dump
Kid Cheddar Soup
Kid Dill pickle Soup
Kid New Red
Sauces
2 oz Nacho Cheese
4 oz Nacho Cheese
2 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread
4 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread
8 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread
2 oz. Onion Dip
4 oz. Onion Dip
2 oz. Horsey Dip
4 oz. Horsey Dip
8 oz Onion Dip
8 oz. Horsey Dip
8 oz Country Gravy
2 oz Basil Mayo
4 oz Basil Mayo
2 oz Pesto
4 oz Pesto
8 oz Pesto Jar
2 oz Wing Sauce
4 oz Wing Sauce
2 oz Jalepeno Tarter
4 oz Jalepeno Tarter
2 oz Chipolte Mayo
4 oz Chipolte Mayo
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz. Cocktail Sauce
4 oz Coctail Sauce
2 oz GG
4 oz GG
2 oz HM
4 oz HM
2 oz BBQ
4 oz BBQ
2 oz Mayo
4 oz Mayo
2 oz Tahini sauce
4 oz Tahini sauce
Desserts
Apple Pie
Flakey crust bursting with sliced apples highlighted with a nut and spiced crumb topping under a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce.
French Toast Brulee
Layers of sweet bread soaked in a vanilla custard, flash fried, served with vanilla bean ice cream and finished with sweet syrup and caramel sauce.
German Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate cheesecake crowned with classic German chocolate frosting complete with pecans and coconut. Served with fudge and caramel sauces.
Root Beer Float
Lb. Brewing Co.'s Root Beer and double churned vanilla bean ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids sundae
One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Choc or caramel sauce topping.
Kid root beer float
Lb. Brewing Co.'s Root Beer and double churned vanilla bean ice cream.
Express Lunch
Brunch
Montecristo
Sandwich filled with scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, gravy and raspberry jam topped with powder sugar.
BELT
Bacon, egg, Lettuce, and tomato Sandwich. Served on thick sliced Sourdough Bread.
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado, cilantro and 2 eggs of your choice!
Molletes de tocino y jamon
Classic Mexican breakfast with split Baguette bread topped with refried beans, one with bacon and one with ham. Both topped with Gruyere Cheese and melted. Served with red salsa.
Merchandise
32 oz Koozie
64 oz. Stainless Steel Growler
Beanie
Brewers Shirt
Bucket Hat
Coffee Mug
Glass Gift Set
Kids Tee
Lb Candle
Lb Hat
Logo Pint
Lunchbox
Matchbook
Pint Koozie
Seasonal Glass
We have a wide variety of different etched pint glasses. All with our wonderful locally brewed beers! Call for availability.
Shot glass
Stickers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wonderful Restaurant and Brewery in the heart of downtown Hays.
117 E 11th St, Hays, KS 67601