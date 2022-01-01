Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co 117 E 11th St

review star

No reviews yet

117 E 11th St

Hays, KS 67601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.95

Lb. Brewing Co Cream Soda

$2.59

Lb. Brewing Co Root Beer

$2.59

Lemonade

$1.95

Soda

$2.59

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Appetizers

Amber Queso

Amber Queso

$10.95

A molten blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, Lb. Brewing Co.’s Amber Ale, onions and diced tomatoes served with homemade corn chips.

Basket Garlic Fries

Basket Garlic Fries

$7.95

Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried and tossed with garlic, fresh basil and kosher.

Basket Gellas Fries

Basket Gellas Fries

$7.95

Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried, tossed with kosher salt.

Basket Green Beans

Basket Green Beans

$7.95

Fresh green beans lightly fried tossed with kosher salt and garlic.

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Sweet potatoes sliced into thin strips and flash fried.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Fresh, fried calamari served with cocktail sauce, jalapeño tartar sauce and fresh lemon wedge.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Three breaded chicken tenderloins, fried and served with Amber Ale honey mustard sauce.

Chips and Dip

Chips and Dip

$7.95

Large basket of Gella's homemade kettle chips served with your choice of creamy bacon horseradish dip, sweet onion dip or a smaller portion of both dips.

Basket Fried pickles

Basket Fried pickles

$7.95

Five dill pickle spears breaded, fried and served with Gella’s homemade Green Goddess dressing.

Gellas Nachos

Gellas Nachos

$10.95

A heaping mound of Gella's kettle chips smothered with our savory seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese and green onion slivers.

1 Pc. Grebble

1 Pc. Grebble

$2.25

Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.

2 Pc. Grebble

2 Pc. Grebble

$3.95

Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.

4 Pc. Grebble

4 Pc. Grebble

$5.95

Gella’s fresh bread prepared northwest Kansas style - grebble deep fried and served piping hot with maple syrup and Gella’s sunflower seed pesto.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.95

A creamy blend of cheeses with Lb. Brewing Co.’s Pale Ale served with a soft, jumbo pretzel.

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$7.95

Beer battered onion rings, fried. A large portion, big enough to share. Chipotle mayo upon request.

Basket Kettle Chips

Basket Kettle Chips

$6.95

Fresh, fried slices of Russet potatoes tossed with our special seasonings.

Basket Tortilla Chips

Basket Tortilla Chips

$6.95

homemade corn chips

Wings

Wings

$12.95

Meaty chicken wings breaded, fried and tossed with your choice of spicy wing sauce or barbecue sauce, or choose to have the sauce on the side. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dipping sauce.

Soup/Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Gella’s house salad of tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers on a bed of classic mixed greens.

1/2 Mixed

1/2 Mixed

$5.95

Gella’s house salad of tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers on a bed of classic mixed greens.

Ceaser

Ceaser

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing.

1/2 Ceaser

1/2 Ceaser

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with chilled, diced chicken, bacon, fresh green beans, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.

1/2 Cobb

1/2 Cobb

$11.95

Mixed greens topped with chilled, diced chicken, bacon, fresh green beans, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Chicken salad

Fried Chicken salad

$13.95

Chicken tenderloins breaded, fried and diced atop crisp mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

1/2 Fried Chicken salad

1/2 Fried Chicken salad

$9.95

Chicken tenderloins breaded, fried and diced atop crisp mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.95

Loaded with flavors of locally sourced greens with a combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, and pepperoncini and parmesan cheese tossed in a house-made lemony Italian vinaigrette.

1/2 Chopped

1/2 Chopped

$10.95

Loaded with flavors of locally sourced greens with a combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, and pepperoncini and parmesan cheese tossed in a house-made lemony Italian vinaigrette.

Small Dumpling

Small Dumpling

$4.95

Green beans, potatoes and dumplings simmered with bacon until tender in fresh cream.

Lg Dumpling

Lg Dumpling

$5.95

Green beans, potatoes and dumplings simmered with bacon until tender in fresh cream.

Small Cheddar

Small Cheddar

$4.95

Ground pork sausage simmered with Lb's Light Ale and cheddar cheese in fresh cream.

Lg Cheddar

Lg Cheddar

$5.95

Ground pork sausage simmered with Lb's Light Ale and cheddar cheese in fresh cream.

Small Dill Pickle

Small Dill Pickle

$4.95

Pickles, Carrots, and potatoes all mixed together to create a tasty creamy dill pickle soup flavor!

Lg Dill Pickle

Lg Dill Pickle

$5.95

Pickles, Carrots, and potatoes all mixed together to create a tasty creamy dill pickle soup flavor!

Quart of Soup

$11.95

Salad Bar

$12.95

Salad Bar Soup Refill

TO GO Salad Bar

$12.95

Lg Special Soup

$5.95

Small Special Soup

$4.95
Black and Bleu Salad

Black and Bleu Salad

$16.95

1/2 Black and Bleu Salad

$13.95

Entrees

Ribeye

Ribeye

$26.95

A 10oz. ribeye steak charbroiled and served with creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

KC Strip

KC Strip

$28.95

A 12 oz. Kansas City strip served with creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes and beer battered onion rings.

Beef Stroganof

Beef Stroganof

$16.95

Tender chunks of beef and mushrooms braised in Oatmeal Stout, served in a creamy sauce with noodles on top of homemade garlic mashed potatoes. No Substitutions

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Hand breaded chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, fried and served over creamy homemade garlic mashed potatoes smothered in rich white country gravy with a side of creamed corn.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Catfish lightly coated in a batter including paprika, dill weed and Lb. Brewing Co.’s Lemon Ale, flash fried and served with a mountain of homemade kettle chips, creamy coleslaw and mild jalapeño tartar sauce.

Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast

Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast

$15.95

Boneless 6 oz. chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with homemade pesto and served with sautéed fresh vegetables and new red potatoes.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Fresh, hand carved 6 oz. grilled Atlantic salmon paired in the classic French style with white beans accented with tomato, basil, garlic and white wine.

Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$17.95

Fresh, chopped wild-caught Atlantic salmon with panko breadcrumb coating, pan seared and served with Gella’s classic made from scratch macaroni & cheese, creamy coleslaw and mild jalapeño tartar sauce.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.95

Tender slices of chicken breast, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.

Salmon Pesto Pasta

Salmon Pesto Pasta

$19.95

Tender piece of Grilled Salmon, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$16.90

5 Large pieces of Grilled Shrimp, garlic and shell shaped noodles tossed in Gella’s creamy house sunflower seed pesto sauce and topped with tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Includes a thick slice of homemade garlic toast.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bierock

Bierock

$13.95

A traditional bierock, bread dough stuffed with seasoned beef, cabbage, and sauerkraut, baked and smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce.

Brewben

Brewben

$12.95

Gella’s own version of a Reuben-corned beef, sauerkraut, provolone cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing made with Lb. Brewing Co.‘s award winning Oatmeal Stout on grilled marble rye.

Cheese Panini

Cheese Panini

$8.95

The ultimate grilled cheese with Swiss, provolone and mild cheddar cheese oozing between toasted sourdough bread.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.95

Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast, crisp smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served on sourdough toast slathered with fresh basil mayonnaise.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$10.95

Pan seared bologna topped with mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and creamy coleslaw served on toasted sourdough bread.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$12.95

Fresh, chopped wild-caught Atlantic salmon prepared with panko breadcrumbs and green onion topped with green leaf lettuce, crisp red onion, fresh tomato and mild jalapeño tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

Tiger Chicken Sandwich

Tiger Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese drizzled with dressing on toasted multi-grain bread.

Smoked Turkey Panini

Smoked Turkey Panini

$12.95

Tender, sliced smoked turkey breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and Lb. Brewing Co.‘s Pale Ale cheese spread served on grilled multi-grain bread.

Ground Steak Burger

Ground Steak Burger

$12.95

A juicy 1/2 lb. steak burger cooked to order and topped with the classics on a brioche bun.

Frontier Burger

Frontier Burger

$13.94

A juicy 1/2 lb. steak burger cooked to order and topped with bbq sauce, onion rings, bacon on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$10.95

Mushrooms roasted in olive oil, blended with pecans and green onions, broiled then topped with provolone cheese, white bean spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a brioche bun.

Seasonal

Veggie, Pita, & Hummus

$11.95Out of stock

pita bread lightly toasted served with veggie mix and hummus.

Intoxichops

$17.95Out of stock

Pork chop grilled to perfection and topped with compound butter, rosemary, and thyme. Served alongside our creamy homemade mashed potatoes and French fried green beans

Schnitzelwich

$13.95Out of stock

Local flavor! Pork tenderloin breaded, fried, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Gella's creamy bacon horseradish sauce on a telera bun. Served with our homemade kettle chips

Mushroom Risotto

$11.95Out of stock

Arburio rice sauteed in wine, butter, and mushrooms

Chicken Caesar Pita

$10.95Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, chilled chicken, crunchy croutons, red onion, and Parmesan cheese tossed with tangy Caesar dressing served on warm pita wrap. Served with kettle chips

Sweet Chili Tofu Pita

$10.95Out of stock

lightly fried tofu and tossed in sweet chili sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95

Shredded cabbage and carrots lightly coated with Gella’s creamy coleslaw dressing.

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$4.95

Sweet whole kernel corn slow-cooked in a cream sauce.

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$4.95

Sauteed spinach blended with cream cheese, parmesan cheese and smoked bacon.

Fried Pickle

$1.75
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.00
Garlic Fried Green Beans

Garlic Fried Green Beans

$4.95

Fresh green beans lightly fried tossed with kosher salt and garlic.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried and tossed with garlic, fresh basil and kosher

Gellas fries

Gellas fries

$4.95

Beer battered Russet potatoes French fried, tossed with kosher salt.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$4.95

Fresh, fried slices of Russet potatoes tossed with our special seasonings.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Tender pasta shells smothered in cheese and topped with a mound of crispy fried onion slivers.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Yukon Gold potatoes blended with garlic, cream and butter.

New Red Potatoes

New Red Potatoes

$4.95

Fresh new red potatoes roasted and seasoned with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Beer battered onion rings fried. Chipotle mayo upon request.

Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$4.95

Seasonal blend of fresh veggies lightly sautéed in garlic.

Sweet Potato fries

Sweet Potato fries

$4.95

Sweet potatoes sliced into thin strips and flash fried.

White Beans

White Beans

$4.95

Northern beans sautéed with tomato, basil, garlic and white wine.

Tortilla chips

Tortilla chips

$4.95

NO SIDE

Kids

Cheese Burger Wheelies

Cheese Burger Wheelies

$7.95

Two miniature burgers loaded with cheese.

Kids Mini Burgers

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.95

Two miniature burgers with NO cheese.

Cruisin' the strip

Cruisin' the strip

$7.95

Two chicken tenderloins fried.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Five mini corn dogs.

Kids 1/2 Turkey Panini

Kids 1/2 Turkey Panini

$7.95

Tender, sliced smoked turkey breast with provolone cheese served on grilled multi-grain bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.95

Half-sized grilled cheese toasted panini-style.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Gella's classic cheese smothered pasta shells.

PB&J

PB&J

$7.95

Served cold or toasted panini-style on sourdough bread, this favorite is made with peanut butter and strawberry jam.

Kid Steak

Kid Steak

$7.95

A savory grilled sirloin cooked to desired temperature.

Kid Salad Bar

$7.95

Kids Sides

Kid Apple

$2.95

Kid Corn

$2.95

Kid Cream Spin

$2.95

Kid Fry

$2.95

Kid Garlic Fry

$3.95

Kid Green Beans

$2.95

Kid Kettle

$2.95

Kid Mac

$2.95

Kid Mash

$2.95

Kid O-ring

$2.95

Kid Sweets

$2.95

Kid Veggie

$2.95

Kid mixed Salad

$2.95

Kids Ceaser

$2.95

Kid Green Bean Dump

$3.95

Kid Cheddar Soup

$3.95

Kid Dill pickle Soup

$3.95

Kid New Red

$2.95

Sauces

2 oz Nacho Cheese

$0.95

4 oz Nacho Cheese

$1.49

2 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread

$0.50

4 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread

$0.95

8 oz. Pale Ale Cheese Spread

$1.95

2 oz. Onion Dip

$0.50

4 oz. Onion Dip

$0.95

2 oz. Horsey Dip

$0.50

4 oz. Horsey Dip

$0.95

8 oz Onion Dip

$1.95

8 oz. Horsey Dip

$1.95

8 oz Country Gravy

$1.95

2 oz Basil Mayo

$0.50

4 oz Basil Mayo

$0.95

2 oz Pesto

$0.95

4 oz Pesto

$1.49

8 oz Pesto Jar

$7.00

2 oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Wing Sauce

$0.95

2 oz Jalepeno Tarter

$0.50

4 oz Jalepeno Tarter

$0.95

2 oz Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

4 oz Chipolte Mayo

$0.95

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.25

2 oz. Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Coctail Sauce

$0.95

2 oz GG

4 oz GG

2 oz HM

4 oz HM

2 oz BBQ

4 oz BBQ

2 oz Mayo

4 oz Mayo

2 oz Tahini sauce

$0.75

4 oz Tahini sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.95

Flakey crust bursting with sliced apples highlighted with a nut and spiced crumb topping under a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce.

French Toast Brulee

French Toast Brulee

$6.95

Layers of sweet bread soaked in a vanilla custard, flash fried, served with vanilla bean ice cream and finished with sweet syrup and caramel sauce.

German Chocolate Cheesecake

German Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate cheesecake crowned with classic German chocolate frosting complete with pecans and coconut. Served with fudge and caramel sauces.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Lb. Brewing Co.'s Root Beer and double churned vanilla bean ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

Kids sundae

$2.49

One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Choc or caramel sauce topping.

Kid root beer float

$2.49

Lb. Brewing Co.'s Root Beer and double churned vanilla bean ice cream.

Express Lunch

Exp 1/2 Club

$8.95

Exp 1/2 Turkey Panini

$8.95

Exp 1/2 Bologna

$8.95

Exp Cheese Panini

$8.95

Exp 1/2 Mixed

$8.95

Exp 1/2 Ceaser

$8.95

Exp Sm Dumpling Soup

$8.95

Exp Sm Cheddar Soup

$8.95

Exp Sm Dill Pickle Soup

$8.95

Exp Kettle Chips

$8.95

Exp Sm Special

$8.95

Brunch

Montecristo

$14.95

Sandwich filled with scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, gravy and raspberry jam topped with powder sugar.

BELT

$12.95

Bacon, egg, Lettuce, and tomato Sandwich. Served on thick sliced Sourdough Bread.

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Chilaquiles topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado, cilantro and 2 eggs of your choice!

Molletes de tocino y jamon

$14.95

Classic Mexican breakfast with split Baguette bread topped with refried beans, one with bacon and one with ham. Both topped with Gruyere Cheese and melted. Served with red salsa.

Merchandise

32 oz Koozie

$10.00

64 oz. Stainless Steel Growler

$40.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Brewers Shirt

Brewers Shirt

$35.00
Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$30.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Glass Gift Set

Glass Gift Set

$25.00
Kids Tee

Kids Tee

$15.00
Lb Candle

Lb Candle

$15.00
Lb Hat

Lb Hat

$20.00
Logo Pint

Logo Pint

$5.00
Lunchbox

Lunchbox

$20.00

Matchbook

$1.50
Pint Koozie

Pint Koozie

$2.50
Seasonal Glass

Seasonal Glass

$5.00

We have a wide variety of different etched pint glasses. All with our wonderful locally brewed beers! Call for availability.

Shot glass

Shot glass

$5.00

Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wonderful Restaurant and Brewery in the heart of downtown Hays.

Location

117 E 11th St, Hays, KS 67601

Directions

Gallery
Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Defiance Brewing Co Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
2050 E Highway 40 Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hays

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 375
2704 Vine St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Hays
orange star4.2 • 334
2102 Vine St. Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - xHays(old)
orange star4.2 • 334
2102 Vine St. Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Mokas - Hays
orange star4.2 • 251
1230 E 27th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Toby Jugs
orange star4.4 • 107
104 E 7th St Hays, KS 67601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hays
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston