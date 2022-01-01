Go
Global Quesadilla Company

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

4497 Forest Park Av • $$

Popular Items

Sm Chips & Queso$3.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
Aztec Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken, house made pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack in a flour tortilla.
Mexico City Quesadilla$12.49
The Original Quesadilla, with grilled chicken, steak or taco beef, cheddar, Monterey jack & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Santa Fe Quesadilla$12.49
Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Cancun Quesadilla$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
New Orleans Quesadilla$12.49
Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.
12oz Bottle$2.29
Now Offering Sodas with Pure Cane Sugar from Excel Bottling Company
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4497 Forest Park Av

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
