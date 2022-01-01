Grand Central

Go
Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together.
Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.

808 SE Morrison St. • $$$

Popular Items

Pork Carnitas Nachos$15.95
White corn tortilla chips baked with Santa Fe Black Beans, roasted corn, Cotija, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, salsa, guacamole, jalapeños, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, tortilla chips, guac, roasted tomato salsa
& cilantro sour cream.
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
BBQ White Cheddar Burger$15.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Pork Carnitas Burrito$11.95
Grilled jumbo flour tortilla filled with Pork Carnitas jack cheese, cilantro rice, choice of Santa Fe black beans
or charro pinto beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, salsa roja, chipotle sour cream. Served with tortilla chips & side of salsa choice: salsa roja, salsa verde or pico de gallo
Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)$16.95
Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger$16.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a toasted pub bun spread with chipotle aioli. Served with melted pepper jack cheese,
sliced jalapeños, crispy fried Tabasco onion strings, guacamole, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Crispy Tater Tots$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauce.
Location

808 SE Morrison St.

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
