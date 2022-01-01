Grand Central
Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together.
Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.
808 SE Morrison St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
808 SE Morrison St.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hey Love
A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.
Modern Times [Portland]
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Chamberlain
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.
KUU
Come in and enjoy!