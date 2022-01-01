Go
Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

SHEPHERD'S PIE$18.00
Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Stout Gravy
SCRAMBLED EGGS$4.00
LAMB KOFTA SLIDERS$16.00
Seasoned Lamb, Pickled Onions, Herb Aioli, Naan
PRETZEL$10.00
Giant House Pretzel, Bier Cheese Sauce, House Mustard
MARGHERITA$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Parmesan
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar,
House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup
PRETZEL CHURRO$10.00
Pretzels with cinnamon sugar, butter, and vanilla ice cream on the side. Add chocolate sauce for $2!
WHISKEY BREAD PUDDING$12.00
GUILFORD BURGER$16.00
House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Bier Battered Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun, Special Sauce
HOME FRIES$4.00
Crispy potatoes, onions, bell peppers

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1611 Guilford Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
