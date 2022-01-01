Guilford Hall Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
1611 Guilford Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1611 Guilford Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Soul Kuisine Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mera Kitchen Collective
Mera Kitchen Collective is building a worker cooperative in Baltimore, serving story-worthy food from chefs from around the world. We offer take out, catering and host special events. We've provided over 170,000 free meals (and counting) for our Baltimore neighbors in response to COVID-19. Our name comes from the Greek word meraki, which refers to the act of doing something with so much passion you leave a piece of yourself in it. We hope you taste that when you enjoy our food!
No Land Beyond
We are open for in-store shopping, in-store play, and take-out. Check out our new patio!
Current Hours:
T-Thu 5-10 PM
Fri-Sat 5-12 AM
Sun 5-10 PM
On the Hill Cafe & Market
Cafe, Restaurant, Espresso Bar, Sandwiches, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Beverages & Market