Guthrie’s Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

6075 US-27 • $$

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Nachos$10.99
7oz Filet$28.99
PECAN Chicken$15.99
Chopped Steak$11.99
Mac N Cheese$2.25
Kid Tenders$4.99
Chicken Alfredo$11.99
Spinach Dip$8.99
Ribeye$29.99
Bourbon Bacon Burger$10.25
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

6075 US-27

Somerset KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
