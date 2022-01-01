Versailles restaurants you'll love
Versailles's top cuisines
Must-try Versailles restaurants
More about Wallace Station
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles
|Popular items
|INSIDE OUT HOT BROWN
|$10.99
roast turkey, ham, bacon, tomato & white cheddar mornay
|SANTA ANITA CLUB
|$9.99
roast turkey, Pepper Jack, bacon, guacamole, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on toast
|OUR ORIGINAL WALLY BURGER
|$8.99
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & special sauce on a toasted bun
More about Spark Community Café
Spark Community Café
175 N. Main St, Versailles
|Popular items
|BBQ Meal for 3-4
|$28.00
BBQ Plate Includes:
Local Spice Rub Pulled Pork
Farmers Market Coleslaw
Southern Style Baked Beans
Homemade Sandwich Roll
|Spark Burger w/side
|$13.00
|Fish SANDWICH
|$8.00
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles
|Popular items
|VBC Burger
|$10.99
Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of cheese.
|The Stinger Burger
|$10.99
We've upgraded our Go Big Blue! Blackened burger patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, spring mix, pickle, tomato and a spicy mayo on a brioche bun.
|Wings
|$10.99
Ten Wings fried plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.