Versailles restaurants you'll love

Go
Versailles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Versailles

Versailles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Versailles restaurants

Wallace Station image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
INSIDE OUT HOT BROWN$10.99
roast turkey, ham, bacon, tomato & white cheddar mornay
SANTA ANITA CLUB$9.99
roast turkey, Pepper Jack, bacon, guacamole, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on toast
OUR ORIGINAL WALLY BURGER$8.99
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & special sauce on a toasted bun
More about Wallace Station
Spark Community Café image

 

Spark Community Café

175 N. Main St, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Meal for 3-4$28.00
BBQ Plate Includes:
Local Spice Rub Pulled Pork
Farmers Market Coleslaw
Southern Style Baked Beans
Homemade Sandwich Roll
Spark Burger w/side$13.00
Fish SANDWICH$8.00
More about Spark Community Café
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image

 

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VBC Burger$10.99
Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of cheese.
The Stinger Burger$10.99
We've upgraded our Go Big Blue! Blackened burger patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, spring mix, pickle, tomato and a spicy mayo on a brioche bun.
Wings$10.99
Ten Wings fried plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
Rolling Oven image

 

Rolling Oven

140 Court Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side House Salad$6.00
Sm Cheese Pizza$8.00
Reg Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
More about Rolling Oven

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Versailles

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Versailles to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston