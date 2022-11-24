Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

585 Reviews

$$

513 Marsailles Rd

Versailles, KY 40383

Order Again

Popular Items

VBC Burger
French Fries
Southern Sweet Tea Chicken

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$13.99

Wings fried plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Wings fried plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Served warm with a "Kick" and a side of chips.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Warm tortilla stuffed with bacon, pico de gallo, southwest dressing and cheese served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Tenders fried in Kentucky Kernel breading and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Banana Peppers

$7.99

Deep fried banana pepper rings served with a side of homemade ranch.

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Deep fried jalapeno chips served with a side of ranch.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Deep fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch.

Potato Skins

$9.99

Hearty baked potato, sliced and stuffed with melted cheese, bacon, chives, and served with a side of sour cream.

Pretzel and Beer Cheese Platter

Pretzel and Beer Cheese Platter

$12.99

Warm VBC Beer Cheese served with a large Bavarian Pretzel, celery, and carrots.

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Homemade chili made with VBC beer and topped with shredded cheese.

Mug of Chili

$3.99

Homemade chili made with VBC beer and topped with shredded cheese.

Chef Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce with turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheese served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Almond Salad

$9.99

Spring mix tossed onion, carmalized almonds, dried cranberries, madarin oranges, tomato, and parmesan cheese served with choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mixed with bacon, onion, tomato, cucumber and shredded cheese topped with fried chicken and your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Small House salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with croutons, cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with croutons, cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.

White Chicken Chili W Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, 1000 Island and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye.

VBC Fish Sandwich

$10.99

VBC Beer-battered, wild caught Alaskan whitefish with lettuce tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun served with a side of tartar sauce.

Breaded Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded Pork Loin with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or Fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Tender pulled pork drizzled with Bourbon BBQ sauce topped with pickle and onion on a brioche bun.

Wildcat Club

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread.

Ham Sandwich

$9.49

Ham Sandwich with either Swiss or American Cheese and mayo on toasted white bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey Sandwich with either Swiss or American Cheese and mayo on toasted white bread.

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Vegetarian black bean burger with a Southwestern flavor served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of cheese.

Steak Burgers

The Stinger Burger

The Stinger Burger

$12.99

We've upgraded our Go Big Blue! Blackened burger patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, spring mix, pickle, tomato and a spicy mayo on a brioche bun.

El Chicano Burger

$12.99

Burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, Pica de Gallo and Southwest dressing on a brioche bun.

Beer Cheese Burger

$12.99

VBC 1/2 lb. Steak burger patty, VBC Beer Cheese, and fried banana peppers.

VBC Burger

VBC Burger

$12.99

Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of cheese.

Entree

Highway 60 Tacos

$12.99

Your choice of three tacos. mix and match!

Breaded Pork Loin Dinner

$14.99

Breaded Pork Loin served with mashed potatoes and white gravy and your choice of 1 side.

Southern Sweet Tea Chicken

$15.99

Chicken breast marinated in southern style sweet tea and fried to order with choice of two sides.

The Delmonico

$25.99

Fresh, hand cut ribeye cooked to order with your choice of two sides.

New York Strip

$21.99
Wild Caught Salmon

Wild Caught Salmon

$21.99

Sustainable, wild caught Norwegian salmon grilled and glazed with lemon butter and served with a choice of two sides.

Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Penne noodles tossed with house-made creamy alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Vegetable Plate

$10.99

Pick four of any of our side items or substitute a side salad for $1.99.

Jambalya

$7.99Out of stock

Brats 2

$10.00Out of stock

Twin Medallions

$22.99Out of stock

Woodford County N.Y. Strip Steaks plus 2 sides

Center Cut Filet

$26.99Out of stock

Kids

Jasper's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Summer's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

River's Pizza

$6.99

With Pepperoni

Olivia's Quesadilla

$6.99

Sides

3 Oz. Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.49
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.48

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Chips

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Mac and Cheese

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Vegetable of the Day

$3.49

Side of Southwest Ranch

$0.25

Side of Pico

$0.25

Mug of Chili

$3.99

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Straw Cake With Icecream

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet With Icecream

$5.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$5.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate With Ice cream

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Choc Chip Cookie With Milk Cake

$5.99

Choc Chip Cookie With Milk Cake And Icecream

$7.99

Sauce

Southwest

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

X Hot

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sweet Thai

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Rasberry

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Beer

3 Legit Cream Ale

$5.25

4 Hell[Y]es German Lager

$5.25

5 Prince Madoc Blonde Ale

$5.25

6 Waves Of Grain Amber Ale

$5.25

7 WoCo Belgian Witbier

$5.25

8 Munich Wallaby IPA

$5.25

9 "3 Threads" Porter

$5.25

10 Common Bond

$5.25

11 Trifecta (12oz Only)

$5.25

Spike

$5.25

Bluegrass Bond

$5.25

Oktober Fest

$5.25

Wine

Little Yering Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sangue di Guida

$9.00Out of stock

Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

9oz. Little Yering Pinot Noir

$13.50

9oz. Sangue di Guida Sweet Red Wine

$13.50Out of stock

9oz. Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.50

Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Yering Pinot Noir

$27.00

Sangue di Guida

$27.00Out of stock

Tenuta Maccan Chardonnay

$8.00

Villa Gaia Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Moscato d'Asti

$9.00

9oz. Tenuta Maccan Chardonnay

$12.00

9oz. Villa Gaia Pinot Grigio

$13.50

9oz. Moscato d'Asti

$13.50

Prosecco

$9.00

Tenuta Maccan Chardonnay

$32.00

Moscato d'Asti

$27.00

Villa Gaia Pinot Grigio

$27.00

J Roget Champagne

$6.00

J Roget Champagne

$24.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Mr. Pibb

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Ale 8 One

$2.89

Mellow Yellow

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Kid Drink

Club Soda

$2.00

Cans

VBC Hell[Y]es Can

$9.99

VBC Legit Can

$9.99

VBC Waves of Grain Can

$9.99

Specialty Cocktails

Woodford Old Fashioned

$12.00

Fireball Friday Shot

$3.50

Flamin Apple

$5.00

Hayride Harvest

$5.00

Retail

Growler Only

$15.00

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Large Snifter

$5.00

Tasting Snifter

$3.00

Tall Glass

$7.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Sawyer Print

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Food! Great Beer! Great Atmosphere! All right here in beautiful Woodford County!

Location

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles, KY 40383

Directions

Gallery
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image

Map
