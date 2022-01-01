Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Salt & Vinegar

review star

No reviews yet

610 W 3rd St

Lexington, KY 40508

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese (v)
Spätzle & Mushroom
Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

Shareables

Pretzel & Mustard (v)

$12.00

Greens & Artichoke Dip (v)

$14.00

Brewer's Grain Salad (v)

$13.00

Entrees

Spätzle & Mushroom

$15.50

Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese (v)

$16.00

ALC Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Shrimp Etoufee

$21.00

Rustic Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

German "Hamburger"

$17.00

Smoked Brisket Chili & Cornbread

$18.50

Special

Bratwurst Dog

$16.50Out of stock

Pork Chop

$29.00Out of stock

Italian Brat

$14.00Out of stock

BLT

$15.00

S&V Steak Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Apple Buttermilk Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Smoke Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid's PB&J

$6.50

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's Veggie Plate

$5.50

Add-Ons

Side of Mustard

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Salt & Vinegar Fire

Pretzel & Mustard

$9.50

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$12.50

Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Panzanella Salad

$10.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Bratwurst

$14.50

Elote

$4.00

German-American Potato Salad

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Brewery and Taproom in downtown Lexington. Focused on traditional brewing techniques, we offer old world and new world beers made with the finest ingredients. Hosting Salt & Vinegar Kitchen, a scratch made rotating menu of Southern fare with a German influence.

610 W 3rd St, Lexington, KY 40508

