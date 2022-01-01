Brewpubs & Breweries
Salt & Vinegar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Brewery and Taproom in downtown Lexington. Focused on traditional brewing techniques, we offer old world and new world beers made with the finest ingredients. Hosting Salt & Vinegar Kitchen, a scratch made rotating menu of Southern fare with a German influence.
Location
610 W 3rd St, Lexington, KY 40508
Gallery
