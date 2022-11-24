Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Cellar Bar & Grille

736 Reviews

$$

3256 Lansdowne Drive

Lexington, KY 40502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Mini Burgers
Burger
10 Wings

Appetizers

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00

10 Wings

$15.00

5 BONELESS

$7.00

5 Wings

$8.00

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket Tater Tots

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$8.50

Boom Boom Shrimp

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Catfish Fingers

$11.00

CBR Fries

$12.00

Cellar Chips

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken Pineapple Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Salad Crackers

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Nachos Grande

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Owen's Big Pretzel

$8.50

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.50

Queso & Chorizo

$9.00

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$12.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.50

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Triple Threat Dip

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Sandwiches

3 Mini Buffalo

$13.00

3 Mini Burgers

$13.00

4 Mini Buffalo

$15.00

4 Mini Burgers

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Blackened Mahi Sand

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Burger

$13.00

California Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Chili Slaw Dog

$7.00

Club

$13.50

Fish Tacos

$10.00

French Dip

$12.00

Fried Catfish Sand

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Lansdowne Grill

$12.00

Pastrami Grill

$11.00

Philly Sand

$12.00

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Cheddar Melt

$9.00

Salads/Soup

Black & Bleu Wedge

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.50

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$10.00

C-Serv

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad & Fruit

$12.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Chili & Salad

$10.00

Chix Caesar

$11.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Gr. Cheese & Chili

$7.00

Gr. Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

House Salad Cup of Soup

$10.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Turkey Cobb Salad

$13.00

Wedge

$10.00

Spinach Chicken Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Entrees

Avocado Salmon

$23.00

12oz Ribeye

$29.00

Bourbon Salmon

$23.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Monday Fried Chicken

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Hot Brown

$15.00

Parmesan Chicken Bowtie

$15.00

Kids

Adult Upcharge

$2.00

Kid Chicken Pasta

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.00

Kid Mini Hamburgers

$6.00

Kid Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Sides

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Bring To Pavillion

Cup Of Queso

$2.50

Cup Of Salsa

$2.00

Cup Queso & Chips

$4.00

Cup Salsa & Chips

$3.50

OTC

$3.00

Pool Print

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Side Of Raw Carrots

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Veggie Medley

$3.00

Small Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Brownie Sunday

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Piece Of Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open for dine in on our patio or in our restaurant. We also offer curbside carryout as well

Website

Location

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

Gallery
The Cellar Bar & Grille image
The Cellar Bar & Grille image
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

