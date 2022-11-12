Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Curry Curry Katsu

review star

No reviews yet

110 Summit at Fritz Farm

Suite 140

Lexington, KY 40517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140, Lexington, KY 40517

Directions

Gallery
Curry Curry Katsu image
Curry Curry Katsu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Honeywood
orange starNo Reviews
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
The Cellar Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 736
3256 Lansdowne Drive Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
orange star4.4 • 621
4750 Hartland Pkwy Lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr #87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
orange starNo Reviews
110 Cynthia Dr Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
OV- Old Vine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
400 Old Vine St #108 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston