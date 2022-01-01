Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Honeywood

No reviews yet

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140

Lexington, KY 40517

Popular Items

Four O Clock
Honeywood Caesar
Catfish Plate

SNACKS & SMALL PLATES

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

(3) jumbo lump crab stuffed eggs topped with chili oil

Four Little Biscuits

$4.00

Four O Clock

$18.00

marinated olives, cheese wafers, country ham, Midway Bakery buttermilk biscuits, seasonal preserves, pimento cheese, spiced pecans

Fried Green Tomato

$9.00Out of stock

cornmeal dusted with buttermilk dressing & warm bacon jam

Pimento Beer Cheese

$7.00

with Midway crackers & crudite

Sweet Potato Beignets

$9.00

savory fritters, pepper jelly, fresh whipped ricotta

Warm Marinated Olives

$7.00

Marinated Shrimp

$15.00

Soup Beans

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay

Ricotta Dip

$14.00

butternut squash, ricotta, calabrian chili paste, mushrooms & sourdough toast

Butternut Squash Soup

Out of stock

happy jack's butternut squash, creme fraiche

Cornmeal Fried Oysters

$14.00

THE GARDEN

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

our famous old-fashioned chicken salad, simple green salad with mustard vinaigrette, Weisenberger hoecake

Honeywood Caesar

$6.00+

massaged kale, romaine, garlic crumb, pecorino, red onion

Simple Green Salad

$6.00+

local lettuces simply dressed with smoked tomato ranch or mustard vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

Asian pears, chèvre, chopped pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, hard-boiled egg, everything spice, blue cheese dressing

SANDWICHES

Dr Praeger's veggie burger, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun + herb salted fries

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

local catfish, lettuce, onions, tartar sauce, house pickles + herb salted fries

Honeywood Smash Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onions & house ketchup on a potato bun

Wallace Station Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

our famous old-fashioned chicken salad on a Weisenberger Mill hoecake with local lettuces and mixed pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

house pickles, local lettuces, Creole aioli, potato bun

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

pulled short ribs, mostarda, mixed lettuces, granny smith apples

Short Rib Sammy

$18.00

ENTREES

Beetloaf

$20.00

our famous vegan loaf topped with tomato gravy with olive oil roasted potatoes & roasted broccoli

Catfish Plate

$18.00

local catfish filets, fried in Weisenberger Mill cornmeal, served with triple cooked herb salted fries, house pickles, tartar

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Stone Cross Farm pork, hoe cake, BBQ, soup beans & greens

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & lardons

Teras Major

$26.00

with smoked tomato Bearnaise, twice baked potato & summer succotash

Pan Chicken

$15.00

Verlasso Salmon

$22.00

Spanish romesco, roasted sweet potatoes, oregano

SIDES

Braised Greens

$5.00

bacon, hot pepper vinegar

Herb Salted Fries

$5.00

herb salted, creole mustard

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay

Stewed Green Beans

$6.00

pole beans stewed with tomato, garlic & onion, topped with bread crumbs

Twice Baked Potato

$9.00

stuffed with sour cream, wild leek butter & lardons

Vinegar Slaw

$5.00

local cabbage, lacinato kale, daikon, celery & apple with a sweet & tangy dressing, cranberries & sunflower seeds

Weisenberger Cheese Grits

$5.00

aged cheddar, butter & black pepper

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

roasted & fried, with pepitas, shallots, jalapeños & sorghum vinaigrette

Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

with sweet vermouth & bacon

KIDS

Willa's Dilla

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Kid Chicken

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay

DESSERT

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

three-layer double chocolate cake

Gelato Whipped Cream

$9.00

Gelato Chocolate

$9.00

Gelato Vegan

$9.00

Bourbon Chess Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Sell a Gift Card

Banana Pepper Mustard

$7.99

Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Mug

$12.00

Glass

$12.00

Book

$24.95

Super Spice

$9.99

Bourbon Mustard

$7.99

Signature Basket

$59.99

Apple Butter

$11.99

Employee Ouita Book

$21.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our philosophy is simple: good food prepared using the freshest ingredients available, and served by a knowledgeable and caring staff. We are dedicated to preserving local agriculture, and use as much locally grown meat and produce as we can.

Website

Location

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington, KY 40517

Directions

Gallery
Honeywood image
Honeywood image

