Lexington American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lexington

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAMER BASKET$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
More about Windy Corner
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XXXX TOGO XXXX
Mushroom & Swiss$6.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
Butternut Squash Soup (VG)$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich$11.00
on a Sunrise bun
More about County Club
Favor image

 

Favor

574 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.00
pepita brittle, whipped cream
Fries$4.50
parsley, salt, curry ketchup
Stoofvlees$15.00
shoestring fries, ale-braised ky beef, creme fraiche, herbs
More about Favor
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honeywood Smash Burger$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese
salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onion,
house ketchup on a potato bun
Smash Burger$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
More about Honeywood
OV- Old Vine Bistro image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger$17.00
Creole Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Roasted Brussels$9.00
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
Graze image

 

Graze

111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$22.00
House Salad HALF$6.00
Coconut Cake TAKEOUT$7.00
More about Graze
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Eggrolls$10.50
10 Wings$15.00
3 Mini Burgers$11.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Curry Curry Katsu image

 

Curry Curry Katsu

110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sando$10.00
chicken katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
Tonkatsu Sando$10.00
pork katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
Japanese Potato Salad$4.00
-vegetarian- mashed potatoes, house kewpie, carrot, cucumber
More about Curry Curry Katsu
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Pretzels$8.00
Kid Tender$6.00
Irish Nachos$15.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Cucina$16.00
capellini, butter, garlic, white wine, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, squash and parmesan
Filet Mignon mushroom gravy$30.00
8 ounce hand cut filet of beef, lightly seasoned and grilled
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
More about Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston