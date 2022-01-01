Lexington American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|STEAMER BASKET
|$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
|OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
|$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
|BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL
|$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
Bad Wolf Burgers
350 Foreman Ave, Lexington
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$6.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
|Butternut Squash Soup (VG)
|$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
|Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
on a Sunrise bun
Favor
574 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$5.00
pepita brittle, whipped cream
|Fries
|$4.50
parsley, salt, curry ketchup
|Stoofvlees
|$15.00
shoestring fries, ale-braised ky beef, creme fraiche, herbs
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Honeywood Smash Burger
|$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese
salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onion,
house ketchup on a potato bun
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
OV- Old Vine Bistro
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington
|Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger
|$17.00
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
|Roasted Brussels
|$9.00
Graze
111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington
|Fried Chicken
|$22.00
|House Salad HALF
|$6.00
|Coconut Cake TAKEOUT
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$10.50
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|3 Mini Burgers
|$11.00
Curry Curry Katsu
110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$10.00
chicken katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
|Tonkatsu Sando
|$10.00
pork katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
|Japanese Potato Salad
|$4.00
-vegetarian- mashed potatoes, house kewpie, carrot, cucumber
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington
|Pub Pretzels
|$8.00
|Kid Tender
|$6.00
|Irish Nachos
|$15.00
Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant
496 East High Street, Lexington
|Pasta Cucina
|$16.00
capellini, butter, garlic, white wine, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, squash and parmesan
|Filet Mignon mushroom gravy
|$30.00
8 ounce hand cut filet of beef, lightly seasoned and grilled
|Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$10.00