American
Breakfast & Brunch

574 N. Limestone

Lexington, KY 40508

Cheeseburger
Fries
Smoked Cheddar & Applewood Bacon Cheese Fries

Empanadas

$12.00

broccoli, mixed grains, cheddar. greek yogurt on side.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

house bun, dry-aged ky beef, lettuce, onion, secret sauce, american cheese, pickle

Fries

$6.50

parsley, salt, curry ketchup

Smoked Cheddar & Applewood Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.00

broadbent bacon, smoked cheddar beer cheese sauce, scallion, house fries

Roasted Acorn Squash

$14.00

pomegranate molasses, ricotta salata, chili thread, pumpkin seed

Lion's Mane Mushroom

$16.00

crab cake style - remoulade, lemon, pea shoots. *vegetarian*

Chargrilled Pork T-Bone

$24.00

local greens, red potato, sherry, garlic, horseradish jelly

Chocolate & Dulce de Leche Tart

$8.00

chocolate cake, cream cheese custard, dulce de leche, ganache, milk crumb, whipped cream

Highbridge Springs Water 16.9oz

$1.00

Perrier 11.5oz

$2.50

Frothy Monkey Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

Mexican Coke 16oz

$3.75

Sticker Sheet

Sticker Sheet

$5.00
Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Recycled Beanie

Recycled Beanie

$25.00
Eco Tote Bag

Eco Tote Bag

$30.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tucked behind Arcadium. Wednesday - Saturday @ 5

