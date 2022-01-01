Go
Toast

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3600 Palomar Centre Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3600 Palomar Centre Dr

Lexington KY

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Lexington area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

No reviews yet

Eat Well Today

Papi's Palomar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bad Ass Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston