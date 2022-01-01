Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
3600 Palomar Centre Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3600 Palomar Centre Dr
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Lexington area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen
Eat Well Today
Papi's Palomar
Come in and enjoy!
Bad Ass Coffee
Come in and enjoy!