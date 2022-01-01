The Cellar Bar & Grille
We are open for dine in on our patio or in our restaurant. We also offer curbside carryout as well
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3256 Lansdowne Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3256 Lansdowne Drive
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:01 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:01 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:01 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:01 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0213
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Brewed
Come in and enjoy!
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Honeywood
Our philosophy is simple: good food prepared using the freshest ingredients available, and served by a knowledgeable and caring staff. We are dedicated to preserving local agriculture, and use as much locally grown meat and produce as we can.