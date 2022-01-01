Go
Toast

The Cellar Bar & Grille

We are open for dine in on our patio or in our restaurant. We also offer curbside carryout as well

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3256 Lansdowne Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

CBR Fries$12.00
3 Mini Burgers$11.00
10 Wings$15.00
Southwest Eggrolls$10.50
Chicken Tender Platter$15.00
Small Dressing$0.75
10 Boneless Wings$13.00
Burger$11.00
Pretzels & Queso$8.00
Corn Dog Bites$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3256 Lansdowne Drive

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:01 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0213

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Brewed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honeywood

No reviews yet

Our philosophy is simple: good food prepared using the freshest ingredients available, and served by a knowledgeable and caring staff. We are dedicated to preserving local agriculture, and use as much locally grown meat and produce as we can.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston