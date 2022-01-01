Go
Toast

Red State BBQ

It's BBQ the way you want it to be...GOOD!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4020 Georgetown Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Egg Rolls$7.49
Pulled Pork, Mac n' Cheese and Baked Beans all rolled into a eggroll wrap and deep fried.
Served with house made dipping sauce.
Pulled Pork Plate$10.29
Our famous smoked pulled pork served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Smoked Wings$9.49
Served naked, (with choice of sauce on the side) or sauced with either buffalo or any of our in house BBQ sauces.
Two Meat Plate$14.99
Gluten free.
Pick two meats, sauce and two sides.
Pulled Chicken Plate$10.29
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Sweet Corn Muffin$0.79
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
Kids Plate$6.29
Kid size portion of one meat plate with one side and drink.
Sliced Brisket Plate$11.49
Gluten free. Mouth watering smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.79
Our famous smoked pulled pork served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4020 Georgetown Road

Lexington KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Horizons Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Leestown Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston