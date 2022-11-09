- Home
- /
- Lexington
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- J. Render's Southern Table & Bar - 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
1,060 Reviews
$$
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Lexington, KY 40513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters & Appetizers
6 Smoked Wings
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings. Choose Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
12 Smoked Wings
12 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings. Choose from Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
20 Smoked Wings
20 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings. Choose from Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and/or choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Bavarian Pretzel
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with House Made Beer Cheese & Spicy Grain Mustard.
BBQ Quesadilla
Smoked Chicken Breast, Pork or Brisket ($1.00), Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon BBQ, Grilled Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slices.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rich & Creamy dip with Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Burnt Ends
Savory or Sweet? Ren & Gwyn couldn't agree, so you get to pick. Choose All Savor, All Sweet or Half & Half. When available!
Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries
A heap of Golden Fries with grated Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions & Ranch Dressing.
Fried Green Tomatoes
2 Fried Green Tomatoes | Smokey Pimento Cheese | Smoked Candied Pork Belly | Red Pepper Jam | Green Onions.
Nachos
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
Oh No! Balls
Everything you love about the "Oh No You Didn't" - Pulled Pork | Sweet BBQ | Smoked Mac & Cheese | Deep fried to a golden brown.
Shrimp & Grit Cakes
Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Savory combination of Spinach, Artichokes & 3 Cheeses garnished with grated Pecorino Romano. Served with Tortilla Chips.
When Pigs Fly
J. Render's Original Chicken Fried Pork Wings - Smoked Baby Back Ribs fried up just like chicken then drizzled with Apple Pepper Glaze. When available!
Beignets
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Southern Cornbread Salad
Gwyn's version of this southern classic. Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread, Mixed Greens, Pulled Pork, Bacon Bits, Smoked Cheddar, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Scallions. Served with out House Made BBQ Ranch.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Diced Egg, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Dressing.
Smoked Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken Breast, Maker's Mark Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.
Smoked Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Ranch Dressing Drizzle.
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
Oh No You Didn't
The sandwich that built a food truck! Pulled Pork with a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce and Smoked Mac & Cheese nestled between American Cheese Slices and Texas Toast then grilled to perfection.
Havana Day Dreamin Cubano
J. Render's version of the Traditional Cuban with Hickory Smoked Pork Loin, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Gwyn's Mojo Mayo on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.
Render's Reuben
Hickory Smoked Beef Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Tangy Slaw, Thousand Island tucked between Hearty Rye and grilled up just right.
Big Red's Burrito
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket ($1.00) with just a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce, Mexican Shredded Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Basmati Rice, Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo.
Deke's Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo on a Grilled Kaiser bun. **This takes a little longer!
SINGLE Smashburger
Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
DOUBLE Smashburger
Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
French Dip
Hickory Smoked Brisket with Caramelized Red Onions, Swiss Cheese and from scratch Horseradish Aioli. Served with one side & Au Jus for dipping.
Fish Sandwich
Platters
1 Meat Platter
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
2 Meat Platter
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
3 Meat Platter
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
4 Meat Platter
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
1/4 Smoked Yardbird
1/2 Smoked Yardbird
Veggie Platter
Choose (4) Sides served with Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread. Additional charge for Side Caesar, Side Salad, Loaded Fries & Onion Rings.
Gwyn's Meatloaf
2 slices of Gwyn's Meatloaf topped with ketchup.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast fried to a golden brown and topped with homemade gravy.
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs smoked low and slow!
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, smoked low and slow!
Fried Fish Platter
Cookout
Cookout kids
Side
Dessert
Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding
Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.
Nancy's Banana Pudding
Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie
Warm from scratch Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Hot Fudge Sauce.
Scoop Ice Cream
Daily Dessert Special
Kids
Kids Pork Slider
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
Kids Chicken Slider
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
Kids Smoked Mac & Cheese
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.