Food Trucks
Barbeque

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

1,060 Reviews

$$

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Lexington, KY 40513

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich
Oh No You Didn't
1 Meat Platter

Starters & Appetizers

Sticks
6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$12.00

6 Jumbo Smoked Wings. Choose Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

12 Smoked Wings

12 Smoked Wings

$20.00

12 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings. Choose from Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

20 Smoked Wings

20 Smoked Wings

$28.00

20 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings. Choose from Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and/or choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with House Made Beer Cheese & Spicy Grain Mustard.

BBQ Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Breast, Pork or Brisket ($1.00), Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon BBQ, Grilled Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slices.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Rich & Creamy dip with Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Savory or Sweet? Ren & Gwyn couldn't agree, so you get to pick. Choose All Savor, All Sweet or Half & Half. When available!

Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries

Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries

$13.00

A heap of Golden Fries with grated Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions & Ranch Dressing.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00Out of stock

2 Fried Green Tomatoes | Smokey Pimento Cheese | Smoked Candied Pork Belly | Red Pepper Jam | Green Onions.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.

Oh No! Balls

Oh No! Balls

$12.00

Everything you love about the "Oh No You Didn't" - Pulled Pork | Sweet BBQ | Smoked Mac & Cheese | Deep fried to a golden brown.

Shrimp & Grit Cakes

Shrimp & Grit Cakes

$12.00

Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Savory combination of Spinach, Artichokes & 3 Cheeses garnished with grated Pecorino Romano. Served with Tortilla Chips.

When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly

$13.00

J. Render's Original Chicken Fried Pork Wings - Smoked Baby Back Ribs fried up just like chicken then drizzled with Apple Pepper Glaze. When available!

Beignets

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00
Southern Cornbread Salad

Southern Cornbread Salad

$15.00

Gwyn's version of this southern classic. Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread, Mixed Greens, Pulled Pork, Bacon Bits, Smoked Cheddar, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Scallions. Served with out House Made BBQ Ranch.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Diced Egg, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Dressing.

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken Breast, Maker's Mark Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.

Smoked Cobb Salad

Smoked Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Ranch Dressing Drizzle.

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.

Oh No You Didn't

Oh No You Didn't

$14.00

The sandwich that built a food truck! Pulled Pork with a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce and Smoked Mac & Cheese nestled between American Cheese Slices and Texas Toast then grilled to perfection.

Havana Day Dreamin Cubano

Havana Day Dreamin Cubano

$14.00

J. Render's version of the Traditional Cuban with Hickory Smoked Pork Loin, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Gwyn's Mojo Mayo on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.

Render's Reuben

Render's Reuben

$13.00

Hickory Smoked Beef Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Tangy Slaw, Thousand Island tucked between Hearty Rye and grilled up just right.

Big Red's Burrito

Big Red's Burrito

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket ($1.00) with just a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce, Mexican Shredded Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Basmati Rice, Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo.

Deke's Chicken Sandwich

Deke's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo on a Grilled Kaiser bun. **This takes a little longer!

SINGLE Smashburger

SINGLE Smashburger

$11.00

Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.

DOUBLE Smashburger

DOUBLE Smashburger

$14.00

Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket with Caramelized Red Onions, Swiss Cheese and from scratch Horseradish Aioli. Served with one side & Au Jus for dipping.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Platters

1 Meat Platter

1 Meat Platter

$17.00

Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$19.00

Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.

3 Meat Platter

3 Meat Platter

$23.00

Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.

4 Meat Platter

4 Meat Platter

$27.00

Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.

1/4 Smoked Yardbird

$16.00

1/2 Smoked Yardbird

$19.00
Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$15.00

Choose (4) Sides served with Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread. Additional charge for Side Caesar, Side Salad, Loaded Fries & Onion Rings.

Gwyn's Meatloaf

$17.00

2 slices of Gwyn's Meatloaf topped with ketchup.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.00

Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast fried to a golden brown and topped with homemade gravy.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs smoked low and slow!

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$34.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, smoked low and slow!

Fried Fish Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Cookout

$25.00Out of stock

Cookout kids

$15.00Out of stock

Add on

Skewer Grilled Shrimp

Skewer Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Add to any platter, salad or sandwich.

Side

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Shown loaded.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding

Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.

Nancy's Banana Pudding

$8.00

Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Warm from scratch Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Hot Fudge Sauce.

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Daily Dessert Special

$8.00

Kids

Kids Pork Slider

$8.00

Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.

Kids Chicken Slider

$8.00

Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.

Kids Smoked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Retail