County Club

County Club is a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky committed to exploring and expanding the American tradition of smoking meats using hardwoods and low temperatures. It examines barbecue classics by utilizing responsibly raised Kentucky cow, hog, sheep, goat, and chicken while applying flavor traditions from around the world.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4lb w/ mustard, catsup, diced onion, pickle & American cheese on a Sunrise bun
Grain Bowl (VG)$12.00
Barley & farro w/ red cabbage, onion, kimchi, FoodChain greens, carrot, scallion, cilantro, sesame & gochujang vin
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet Thai green curry, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
Poutine$10.00
Classic or w/ smoked meat
FoodChain Greens Vegan Taco Salad (VG)$12.00
Kale, Swiss chard, collards & mustard greens w/ red onion, black bean, AppHarvest tomato, cilantro, corn chips, chile lime nooch, W6 spent grain crunch
& smoked garlic Catalina dressing
French Fries$5.00
Vietnamese Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
on a Sunrise bun. (Select side of sauce for to-go order)
Iceberg Wedge Salad$7.00
w/ scallion & our ranch, blue cheese, or vegan Caesar. Add bacon for $2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

555 Jefferson St

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

