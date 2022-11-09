- Home
Zim's Cafe
657 Reviews
$$
215 W Main St Suite 25
Lexington, KY 40507
Appetizers
Artichoke Fritters
Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese, fried crisp. Five to an order with Lisa’s remoulade
Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried, with our smoked tomato ranch dressing for dipping
Grazing Board
Baby jars of pimento cheese, beer cheese, and benedictine with carrots, celery, crackers, sliced sourdough, baguette, and shaved country Ham $14.99
Chili Nachos
Hot Soups
Farm Fresh Salads
Thermopolis Greek Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, marinated Feta cheese, sweet peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, crispy pickled peppers and Mary’s Italian vinaigrette over local lettuces
Kentucky Cobb Salad
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
Chicken Salad Plate
Creamy chicken salad, made with Kentucky Proud chicken, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, served over our house salad with sassy sorghum vinaigrette
Low Carb Protein Power Chef Salad
Roast turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, local lettuce mix, egg and Italian vinaigrette
House Salad
Local lettuce mix, cucumber, radish, grape tomatoes, club crackers with your choice of our homemade dressings
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat
Pimento Cheese
Our scratch made white cheddar pimento cheese with lettuce and tomato on White
Santa Anita Club
Roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato with chipotle mayo on toasted wheat
The Wallace Cubano
Our own slow-cooked and pulled pork with Swiss cheese, ham, Dijonnaise, sliced pickles, grilled with garlic annatto butter on white
Grilled Country Ham & Pimento Cheese
Thin-sliced country ham with our zesty white Cheddar pimento cheese on white
The Turkey Rachel
Roast turkey, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and creamy slaw griddled on rye
Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
Courthouse Hot Chicken
Kentucky Fried Catfish Sandwich
Rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with old fashioned tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bun
The Greek Tartine
Open-faced toasted sourdough, layered with Greek salad of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, roasted peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, vinaigrette, shoots, sprouts, and sauce verde
All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, egg, pepper jack cheese, crispy home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla
Benedictine and Bacon
Benedictine and Bacon Scratch made benedictine, bacon, sliced cucumber, tomato, lettuce on white $8.99
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
Burgers
Zim’s Burger
1/3 pound burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, our Special Sauce and pickles. Add cheese, bacon, bacon jam or an extra patty!
Vegan Burger
Made from scratch and gluten free with black beans, sweet potato, and quinoa grilled crisp with tomato, red onion, pickles and our vegan special sauce
Big Brown Burger
Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” named The Big Brown one of his Top 5 burgers! Griddled on the bun, with ham, bacon, tomato, and white Cheddar Mornay
Santa Anita
1/3# patty with our chipotle mayo, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onion
Bourbon Barrel Deluxe
1/3 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bourbon Bacon Jam, our own Bourbon Barbecue Sauce and Bourbon Barrel Beer Cheese
Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Heaven
Two local patties stacked with your choice of cheese and four strips of bacon, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Lunch Plates
Old Fashioned Kentucky Proud Pulled Pork Plate
Stone Cross Farm pork rubbed, slow cooked and pulled with house-made Bourbon Barbecue Sauce stacked on a Weisenberger hoecake with onion and pickle
Fried Catfish
8 ounces of Kentucky Proud catfish rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with Weisenberger hushpuppies and Lisa’s remoulade
Crispy Fried Shrimp
Half dozen Large shrimp rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with Weisenberger hushpuppies and Lisa’s remoulade
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl
5 oz Salmon filet seared with our house Kentucky-aki sauce topped with green tomato chow-chow
Sides
Chips
French Fries
Old Fashioned Creamy Slaw
Pasta Salad
Simple Greens dressed with Lemon and Olive Oil
Slow Cooked Greens with Country Ham
Weisenberger Cheese Grits
Steamed Green Beans
Seasonal Veggie of the Day
Smashed Roasted Garlic Potatoes
Hoecake
Yukon Gold Potato Salad
Crispy Home Fries
Fruit
Cookies and Bars
7 LAYER BAR
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Corn Cookie
Tastes like Cap'n Crunch!
Fudgy Brownie
Ginger Gem Cookie
Gluten Free Brownie
Jumbo Cookie
Lemon Bar
Macaron
Martine’s S’mores Bar
Oatmeal Raisin cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Small Cookie
Sorghum Cookie
Woodford cookie
Pretzel
Pies and Cakes
Bourbon Buttermilk Chess Pie
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
Cheesecake
Coconut Creme Pie
Cookies And Cream
La Petite Delicat Fruit Tart
La Petite Delicat Pistachio Tart
Martine's Pistachio Cake
Martine's Strawberry Champagne Cake
Martine’s Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Seasonal Cake
Seasonal Pie
Bakery and Breakfast Treats
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry White Chocolate Scone
Cheese and Fresh Fruit Danish
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese icing
Cinnamon Scone
Coissant
Eclair
Ham And Swiss Croissant
Ham, Cheddar, and Chive Scone
La Petite Delicat Quiche
La Petite Delicat Scone
made with dried cranberries, dried apricots, and white chocolate
Martines Scone
Raspberry Muffin
Seasonal Muffin
Strawberry-lime Scone
Sweet Potato Muffin
Betty Ann Scone
Sodas and Such
Coffee Bar☕
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
aperol liqueur, private cuvee brut, white peach puree
Boulevardier
old forester, campari, dolin sweet vermouth
Brooklyn
Coffee Old Fashioned
old forester 100, counter culture cold brew, maple, woodford reserve sorghum and sassafras bitters
Espresso Martini
French 75
prairie gin, lemon, bubbles, twist
Honeywood
Woodford Reserve Rye, Aperol, smoked honey, grapefruit
Hudson
A riff on a classic Manhattan with black walnut. This is a sophisticated drink.
It Goes
Kentucky Coffee
fresh brewed counter culture coffee with buffalo trace bourbon cream
Kentucky Mule
Old Forester 86, house ginger soda, lime
L.I.T
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
private cuvee brute with fresh orange juice
Mimosa Pitcher
Mojito
Moscow Mule
prairie vodka, house ginger soda, lime
Mountain Spring
Myrtle Molly
Prairie Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh squeezed lime juice, house made plum honey syrup
Negroni
Our Old Fashioned
Old Forester 100, Woodford Reserve barrel-aged bitters, orange
Espresso Old Fashioned
Short Street Swizzle
Spanish Gin & Tonic
gin, jack rudy tonic, botanicals, citrus
Spicy Paloma
The Zim
Old Forester. Punt e Mes, Coca Cola Redux, citrus
Weekly Smash
Zim's Bloody Mary
prairie vodka, house made spice bloody mix
Yacht Rock
Wine Glass
Complicated Pinot Noir
CS Cabernet
Borgo Scopeto
Neprica Primativo
Lambrusco Emma
Rio Madre Graciano
Nielson Pinot Noir
Miraval Studio Rose
Mionetto Rose Prosecco
Liquid Light Rosé
Fitz Zimmer Reisling
Napa Cellars Chardonnay
Tormaresca Chardonnay
Crossings Sauv Blanc
Zonin Prosecco
Francis Coppola Pinot Gri
Gazela Vinho Verde
Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc
Wycliff Brut
Risata Moscato
Vina Almeira Albarino
Pullus Pinot Grigio (orange)
Delas Cote du Rhone
Corvo Irman Frappato
Atmosphere Cab Franc
Wine Bottle
Angela Chardonnay Btl
Crossbarn Chardonnay Btl
Escudo Rojo Carmenere Btl
Fritz Zimmer Reisling Btl
Graham Beck Brut Blanc de Blanc Btl
Leatherwood Viognier Btl
Tormaresca Chardonnay Btl
Napa Cellars Chardonnay Btl
Angela Pinot Noir Btl
Torres 5G Garnacha Btl
Nielson Pinot Noir Btl
Fellino Malbec Btl
Substance CS Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Neprica Primitivo Btl
Scopeto Chianti Btl
Graham Beck Brut Rose Btl
Mirival Studio Rose Btl
Graham Beck Brut Btl
Crossings Sauv Blanc Btl
Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio Btl
Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc Btl
Gazela Vinho Verde Btl
Liquid Light Rosé Btl
Principi Du Butera Cab Sav Btl
Lambrusco Emma Bottle
Caposaldo Prosecco Bottle
Pullus Pinot Grigio (orange) Bottle
Delas Cote du Rhone Bottle
Atmosphere Cab Franc Bottle
Imports, Crafts, and Locals
_Mix and Match 6 pack
Athletic NA Gose
Athletic NA IPA
Athletic NA Oktoberfest
Bell's Oberon
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
Blue Moon
Cigar City Jai Alai
Country Boy Cougar Bait
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
Guinness
Lexington Brew Coffee Barrel Stout
Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale
Steigl Radler
Stella
Tecate
West Sixth Amber
West Sixth IPA
Ciders & Seltzers
Domestic Beers
Beer & Shot
Gift Card
Ouita World
Just a Few Miles South- Cookbook
For twenty years, diners in the Bluegrass have been able to satisfy their cravings for Ouita Michel's sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine at her many acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant -- from Wallace Station to Holly Hill Inn -- features dishes that combine Kentucky's bounty with Michel's celebrated vision. Diners can enjoy traditional southern staples like buttermilk biscuits, country ham, and Po-Boy sandwiches, or opt for unique variations on international favorites and American classics. Now, readers around the country can experience what makes Ouita Michel a culinary and cultural treasure. Limited copies available.
Ouita Tee
Zim's Mug
Tote Bag
Potholder
Art Print
Notecards
Postcards
Ouita Candles
Super Spice
Banana Pepper Mustard
Holly Hill Apple Butter
Ham Biscuit Box
Green Holly Hill Shirt
Holly Hill Coffee Mug
Weisenberger Mill
Sauces and Spices
Coffee, Tea, and Ice Cream
Candy
Employee Items
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington, KY 40507