Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers

Zim's Cafe

657 Reviews

$$

215 W Main St Suite 25

Lexington, KY 40507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kentucky Cobb Salad
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
Santa Anita Club

Appetizers

Artichoke Fritters

Artichoke Fritters

$7.99

Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese, fried crisp. Five to an order with Lisa’s remoulade

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Sliced pickles rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried, with our smoked tomato ranch dressing for dipping

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$17.99

Baby jars of pimento cheese, beer cheese, and benedictine with carrots, celery, crackers, sliced sourdough, baguette, and shaved country Ham  $14.99

Chili Nachos

$9.99

Hot Soups

Bourbon Trail Chili

Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and white beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes and peppers served with club crackers.

Soup Beans and Hoecake

Soup Beans and Hoecake

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom

Vegan Black Bean Chili

Vegan Black Bean Chili

Farm Fresh Salads

Thermopolis Greek Salad

Thermopolis Greek Salad

$10.99

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, marinated Feta cheese, sweet peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, crispy pickled peppers and Mary’s Italian vinaigrette over local lettuces

Kentucky Cobb Salad

Kentucky Cobb Salad

$13.99

Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.99

Creamy chicken salad, made with Kentucky Proud chicken, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, served over our house salad with sassy sorghum vinaigrette

Low Carb Protein Power Chef Salad

$11.99

Roast turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, local lettuce mix, egg and Italian vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Local lettuce mix, cucumber, radish, grape tomatoes, club crackers with your choice of our homemade dressings

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Our scratch made white cheddar pimento cheese with lettuce and tomato on White

Santa Anita Club

$12.99

Roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato with chipotle mayo on toasted wheat

The Wallace Cubano

$12.99

Our own slow-cooked and pulled pork with Swiss cheese, ham, Dijonnaise, sliced pickles, grilled with garlic annatto butter on white

Grilled Country Ham & Pimento Cheese

$9.99

Thin-sliced country ham with our zesty white Cheddar pimento cheese on white

The Turkey Rachel

The Turkey Rachel

$11.99

Roast turkey, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and creamy slaw griddled on rye

Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken

Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken

$11.99

Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1

Courthouse Hot Chicken

$11.99

Kentucky Fried Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with old fashioned tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bun

The Greek Tartine

The Greek Tartine

$9.99

Open-faced toasted sourdough, layered with Greek salad of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, roasted peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, vinaigrette, shoots, sprouts, and sauce verde

All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito

All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, egg, pepper jack cheese, crispy home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla

Benedictine and Bacon

$8.99

Benedictine and Bacon Scratch made benedictine, bacon, sliced cucumber, tomato, lettuce on white $8.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Burgers

Zim’s Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, our Special Sauce and pickles. Add cheese, bacon, bacon jam or an extra patty!

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$10.99

Made from scratch and gluten free with black beans, sweet potato, and quinoa grilled crisp with tomato, red onion, pickles and our vegan special sauce

Big Brown Burger

$14.99

Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” named The Big Brown one of his Top 5 burgers! Griddled on the bun, with ham, bacon, tomato, and white Cheddar Mornay

Santa Anita

Santa Anita

$13.99

1/3# patty with our chipotle mayo, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Bourbon Barrel Deluxe

Bourbon Barrel Deluxe

$14.99

1/3 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bourbon Bacon Jam, our own Bourbon Barbecue Sauce and Bourbon Barrel Beer Cheese

Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Heaven

Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Heaven

$17.99

Two local patties stacked with your choice of cheese and four strips of bacon, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Lunch Plates

Old Fashioned Kentucky Proud Pulled Pork Plate

Old Fashioned Kentucky Proud Pulled Pork Plate

$10.99

Stone Cross Farm pork rubbed, slow cooked and pulled with house-made Bourbon Barbecue Sauce stacked on a Weisenberger hoecake with onion and pickle

Fried Catfish

$13.99

8 ounces of Kentucky Proud catfish rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with Weisenberger hushpuppies and Lisa’s remoulade

Crispy Fried Shrimp

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Half dozen Large shrimp rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with Weisenberger hushpuppies and Lisa’s remoulade

Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise

Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl

Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl

$21.99

5 oz Salmon filet seared with our house Kentucky-aki sauce topped with green tomato chow-chow

Sides

Chips

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Old Fashioned Creamy Slaw

$2.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Simple Greens dressed with Lemon and Olive Oil

$2.99

Slow Cooked Greens with Country Ham

$3.99

Weisenberger Cheese Grits

$2.99

Steamed Green Beans

$3.99

Seasonal Veggie of the Day

$3.99

Smashed Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$3.99

Hoecake

$1.99

Yukon Gold Potato Salad

$2.99

Crispy Home Fries

$2.99

Fruit

$2.99

Cookies and Bars

7 LAYER BAR

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Corn Cookie

$1.75

Tastes like Cap'n Crunch!

Fudgy Brownie

$5.00

Ginger Gem Cookie

$3.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Jumbo Cookie

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Martine’s S’mores Bar

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Small Cookie

$1.75

Sorghum Cookie

$1.75

Woodford cookie

$1.75

Pretzel

$1.00Out of stock

Pies and Cakes

Bourbon Buttermilk Chess Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Coconut Creme Pie

$6.00

Cookies And Cream

$6.00Out of stock

La Petite Delicat Fruit Tart

$7.00

La Petite Delicat Pistachio Tart

$6.00

Martine's Pistachio Cake

$5.00

Martine's Strawberry Champagne Cake

$5.00

Martine’s Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$6.00

Seasonal Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Pie

$6.00

Bakery and Breakfast Treats

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese and Fresh Fruit Danish

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese icing

$4.00

Cinnamon Scone

$4.00

Coissant

$4.00

Eclair

$3.99

Ham And Swiss Croissant

$4.00

Ham, Cheddar, and Chive Scone

$4.00

La Petite Delicat Quiche

$6.00

La Petite Delicat Scone

$4.00

made with dried cranberries, dried apricots, and white chocolate

Martines Scone

$4.00

Raspberry Muffin

$4.00

Seasonal Muffin

$4.00

Strawberry-lime Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Muffin

$4.00

Betty Ann Scone

$4.00

Sodas and Such

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Cherry coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

MinuteMaid Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Ale 8

$2.49

Drip Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.49

Perrier

$3.00

Coffee Bar☕

Latte

$4.79

Cappuccino

$4.49

Cortado

$3.49

Americano

$2.99

Sorghum & Spice Latte

$4.99

Honey Bee Latte

$4.99

Chai Latte

$3.99Out of stock

Espresso

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Mocha

$4.99

White Mocha

$4.99

Kilogram Hot Tea

$2.99

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

aperol liqueur, private cuvee brut, white peach puree

Boulevardier

$5.00

old forester, campari, dolin sweet vermouth

Brooklyn

$12.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$10.00

old forester 100, counter culture cold brew, maple, woodford reserve sorghum and sassafras bitters

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$9.00

prairie gin, lemon, bubbles, twist

Honeywood

Honeywood

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye, Aperol, smoked honey, grapefruit

Hudson

$12.00

A riff on a classic Manhattan with black walnut. This is a sophisticated drink.

It Goes

$10.00Out of stock

Kentucky Coffee

$7.00

fresh brewed counter culture coffee with buffalo trace bourbon cream

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Old Forester 86, house ginger soda, lime

L.I.T

$14.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

private cuvee brute with fresh orange juice

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

prairie vodka, house ginger soda, lime

Mountain Spring

$12.00
Myrtle Molly

Myrtle Molly

$12.00

Prairie Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh squeezed lime juice, house made plum honey syrup

Negroni

$10.00
Our Old Fashioned

Our Old Fashioned

$9.00

Old Forester 100, Woodford Reserve barrel-aged bitters, orange

Espresso Old Fashioned

$12.00

Short Street Swizzle

$11.00Out of stock
Spanish Gin & Tonic

Spanish Gin & Tonic

$10.00

gin, jack rudy tonic, botanicals, citrus

Spicy Paloma

$10.00

The Zim

$11.00

Old Forester. Punt e Mes, Coca Cola Redux, citrus

Weekly Smash

$10.00
Zim's Bloody Mary

Zim's Bloody Mary

$8.00

prairie vodka, house made spice bloody mix

Yacht Rock

$10.00

Wine Glass

0

$7.00Out of stock

Complicated Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

CS Cabernet

$12.00

Borgo Scopeto

$12.00

Neprica Primativo

$8.00

Lambrusco Emma

$9.00

Rio Madre Graciano

$10.00

Nielson Pinot Noir

$12.00

Miraval Studio Rose

$12.00

Mionetto Rose Prosecco

$9.00

Liquid Light Rosé

$11.00

Fitz Zimmer Reisling

$10.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$12.00

Tormaresca Chardonnay

$10.00

Crossings Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

Francis Coppola Pinot Gri

$8.00

Gazela Vinho Verde

$8.00Out of stock

Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Wycliff Brut

$7.00

Risata Moscato

$9.00

Vina Almeira Albarino

$14.00

Pullus Pinot Grigio (orange)

$12.00

Delas Cote du Rhone

$11.00

Corvo Irman Frappato

$10.00

Atmosphere Cab Franc

$13.00

Wine Bottle

Angela Chardonnay Btl

$70.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay Btl

$48.00Out of stock

Escudo Rojo Carmenere Btl

$45.00

Fritz Zimmer Reisling Btl

$32.00

Graham Beck Brut Blanc de Blanc Btl

$45.00

Leatherwood Viognier Btl

$33.00

Tormaresca Chardonnay Btl

$32.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay Btl

$38.00

Angela Pinot Noir Btl

$58.00

Torres 5G Garnacha Btl

$28.00

Nielson Pinot Noir Btl

$36.00

Fellino Malbec Btl

$38.00

Substance CS Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$38.00

Neprica Primitivo Btl

$26.00Out of stock

Scopeto Chianti Btl

$42.00

Graham Beck Brut Rose Btl

$45.00

Mirival Studio Rose Btl

$38.00

Graham Beck Brut Btl

$40.00

Crossings Sauv Blanc Btl

$30.00

Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio Btl

$32.00

Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc Btl

$34.00

Gazela Vinho Verde Btl

$26.00

Liquid Light Rosé Btl

$35.00

Principi Du Butera Cab Sav Btl

$36.00

Lambrusco Emma Bottle

$30.00

Caposaldo Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Pullus Pinot Grigio (orange) Bottle

$36.00

Delas Cote du Rhone Bottle

$34.00

Atmosphere Cab Franc Bottle

$39.00

Imports, Crafts, and Locals

_Mix and Match 6 pack

_Mix and Match 6 pack

$15.00

Athletic NA Gose

$6.00

Athletic NA IPA

$6.00

Athletic NA Oktoberfest

$6.00

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00
Country Boy Cougar Bait

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$6.00
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00
Guinness

Guinness

$9.00

Lexington Brew Coffee Barrel Stout

$7.00
Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale

Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale

$9.00
Steigl Radler

Steigl Radler

$9.00

Stella

$7.00

Tecate

$4.00
West Sixth Amber

West Sixth Amber

$7.00
West Sixth IPA

West Sixth IPA

$7.00

Ciders & Seltzers

Rhinegeist Bubbles

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00Out of stock

Bourbonola

$5.00

Bravazzi

$6.00

Gravely Tutti Frutti

$6.00

Strongbow Classic Cider

$6.00

Finnish Long Drink

$7.00

High Noon

$5.00

Domestic Beers

_Bucket o' Beer

$15.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Beer & Shot

Up Dog

$5.00

Tasmanian Devil

$5.00

Snack Pack

$5.00

Chicago Hand Shake

$5.00

Ole #1

$5.00

Pedal Pusher

$5.00

Full 8 Seconds

$5.00

Zero Proof

Add CBD

$2.00

Spicy Nah-loma

$6.00

Discuss Discuss

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Gift Card

Folk Art Bird

$30.00

Ouita World

Just a Few Miles South- Cookbook

Just a Few Miles South- Cookbook

$25.00

For twenty years, diners in the Bluegrass have been able to satisfy their cravings for Ouita Michel's sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine at her many acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant -- from Wallace Station to Holly Hill Inn -- features dishes that combine Kentucky's bounty with Michel's celebrated vision. Diners can enjoy traditional southern staples like buttermilk biscuits, country ham, and Po-Boy sandwiches, or opt for unique variations on international favorites and American classics. Now, readers around the country can experience what makes Ouita Michel a culinary and cultural treasure. Limited copies available.

Ouita Tee

$20.00

Zim's Mug

$12.99

Tote Bag

$15.00

Potholder

$6.00

Art Print

$15.00

Notecards

$12.00

Postcards

$8.00

Ouita Candles

$20.00

Super Spice

$9.99

Banana Pepper Mustard

$8.99

Holly Hill Apple Butter

$12.00

Ham Biscuit Box

$25.00

Green Holly Hill Shirt

$27.00

Holly Hill Coffee Mug

$26.00

Weisenberger Mill

Grits

$4.99

Baking Mixes

$2.99

5# Bags

$8.00

Sauces and Spices

Sav's Pimient

$5.99

Back Porch

$7.00

Sav's Dressing

$5.99

Rattlesnake Hill Grinder

$9.00

Rattlesnake Hill Glaze

$8.00

Rattlesnake Hill Sauce

$8.00

Peg's Pickles

$8.00

Ward's Sauces

$9.00

Pineapple Chutney

$10.00

CRACKLIN HEN

$7.00

Coffee, Tea, and Ice Cream

Little Crank N Boom

$6.00

Crank n Boom

$12.00

Counter Culture

$16.00

Kilogram Tea

$8.00

Cocktail Stuff

Gent's

$12.99

Woodford Bitters

$15.00

Jack Rudy Bitters

$15.00

Jack Rudy Grenadine

$20.00

Candy

Blue Monday

$1.00

2 Pack Bourbon Balls

$2.50

4 Pack Bourbon Balls

$5.50

Caramel

$0.75

Pull Candy

$0.75

Mallow Caramel

$1.00

Sorghum Sucker

$1.00

Ruth Hunt Candy Bags

$8.00

Petit Delicat

Scone

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Macaron

$2.50

Meringue Kisses

$8.00

Employee Items

Jess Earrings

$20.00

Kid's Items

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kid's Burger

$4.99

Willa's Dilla

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Zim's Cafe image
Zim's Cafe image
Zim's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stella's Kentucky Deli
orange starNo Reviews
143 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Southern Deli & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 401
207 South Limestone St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
County Club
orange star4.5 • 1,048
555 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
BELLA CAFE & GRILLE
orange star5.0 • 36
890 East High Street Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
QASEM INC DBA GIOVANNIS PIZZA - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
128 E New Circle Rd Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Richmond Rd
orange star4.0 • 5
2640 Richmond Rd Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston