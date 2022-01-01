Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve burritos

QUESA-BURRITO image

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESA-BURRITO$13.99
ONE GRANDE BURRITO
STUFFED WITH CHEESE,
FRIES, AVOCADO, AND
FRESH BARBACOA. SERVED
WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING
SAUCE AND TOMATILLO
SALSA.
SANCHO BURRITO$13.99
12” BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE
OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR
GROUND BEEF. STUFFED WITH
BEANS, CHEESE, PICO, SOUR
CREAM, AND LETTUCE SMOTH- ERED IN QUESO AND ENCHILA- DA SALSA
BURRITO BOWL$10.99
JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT
WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR
CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A
BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH
BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO
FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE
GALLO, AND CILANTRO.
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito deluxe$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with carne asada or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans
Burrito Fajita$13.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with with your choice of grilled chicken or steak mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoe
More about Mama Tequila
Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, crispy potatoes & spicy sauce in a griddled jumbo tortilla.
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, red-skin home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla
More about Windy Corner
All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, egg, pepper jack cheese, crispy home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Big Red's Burrito image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Big Red's Burrito$14.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket ($1.00) with just a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce, Mexican Shredded Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Basmati Rice, Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Updated recipe! Local fried eggs, local chorizo, smoked swiss, avocado, zhoug sauce, and potato, grilled in a flour tortilla and served with tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications available other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Our black bean mix (black beans, sweet potato, spices,) potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
Bean Burrito 2.0$8.50
Sweet potato and black bean chili with smoked swiss wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of chips and salsa.
Can be made vegan by request!
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Burritos Deluxe$10.25
Burritos
Burrito del Mar$15.50
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

561 South Broadway, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smothered Burrito$13.00
Burrito$11.00
Burrito
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito de la Roqueta$11.75
Grilled Burrito$9.00
Lunch Mariachi Supreme Burrito$12.50
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Burrito$8.95
Organic local eggs, Jack Cheese, Black Beans & Rice
Carne Burrito$9.95
House Burrito with chopped Sausage, Bacon or Hickory Smoked Ham
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
giant flour tortilla, quest blanco, chorizo, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo
More about Corto Lima
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito a la carte$8.00
Burrito Grande$12.95
Kids Burrito$4.50
More about Papi's Palomar
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS BURRITO
BURRITO EL CID$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA BURRITO STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH QUESO AND SERVED WITH RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD.
BURRITO BOWL$10.99
JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT
WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR
CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A
BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH
BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO
FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE
GALLO, AND CILANTRO.
More about El Cid - National Ave
Nourished Folks image

 

Nourished Folks

101 West Loudon Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$13.50
big flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, egg, black beans, sweet potato, green pepper and zucchini with some salty greens and red pepper crema. No vegetarian option!
More about Nourished Folks

