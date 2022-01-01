Burritos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Cid - Limestone
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|QUESA-BURRITO
|$13.99
ONE GRANDE BURRITO
STUFFED WITH CHEESE,
FRIES, AVOCADO, AND
FRESH BARBACOA. SERVED
WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING
SAUCE AND TOMATILLO
SALSA.
|SANCHO BURRITO
|$13.99
12” BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE
OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR
GROUND BEEF. STUFFED WITH
BEANS, CHEESE, PICO, SOUR
CREAM, AND LETTUCE SMOTH- ERED IN QUESO AND ENCHILA- DA SALSA
|BURRITO BOWL
|$10.99
JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT
WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR
CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A
BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH
BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO
FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE
GALLO, AND CILANTRO.
More about Mama Tequila
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Burrito deluxe
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with carne asada or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans
|Burrito Fajita
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with with your choice of grilled chicken or steak mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoe
More about Windy Corner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, crispy potatoes & spicy sauce in a griddled jumbo tortilla.
|SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, red-skin home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|All Day Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage, egg, pepper jack cheese, crispy home fries and our own spicy sauce stuffed in a grilled jumbo tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Big Red's Burrito
|$14.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Brisket ($1.00) with just a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce, Mexican Shredded Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Basmati Rice, Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo.
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Updated recipe! Local fried eggs, local chorizo, smoked swiss, avocado, zhoug sauce, and potato, grilled in a flour tortilla and served with tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications available other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Our black bean mix (black beans, sweet potato, spices,) potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
|Bean Burrito 2.0
|$8.50
Sweet potato and black bean chili with smoked swiss wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of chips and salsa.
Can be made vegan by request!
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Lunch Burritos Deluxe
|$10.25
|Burritos
|Burrito del Mar
|$15.50
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
561 South Broadway, Lexington
|Smothered Burrito
|$13.00
|Burrito
|$11.00
Burrito
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Burrito de la Roqueta
|$11.75
|Grilled Burrito
|$9.00
|Lunch Mariachi Supreme Burrito
|$12.50
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|House Burrito
|$8.95
Organic local eggs, Jack Cheese, Black Beans & Rice
|Carne Burrito
|$9.95
House Burrito with chopped Sausage, Bacon or Hickory Smoked Ham
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
More about Corto Lima
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
giant flour tortilla, quest blanco, chorizo, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Burrito a la carte
|$8.00
|Burrito Grande
|$12.95
|Kids Burrito
|$4.50
More about El Cid - National Ave
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|KIDS BURRITO
|BURRITO EL CID
|$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA BURRITO STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH QUESO AND SERVED WITH RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD.
