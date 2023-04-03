Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jump Start Smoothies 535 S Upper St

review star

No reviews yet

535 South Upper Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Almond Butter Acai Bowl
Chocolate Acai Bowl

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.95+

Acai, Soy Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut and honey

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$7.95+

Pineapple Juice, Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Chia Seeds Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut and honey

Almond Butter and Fruit Bowl

Almond Butter and Fruit Bowl

$7.95+

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Banana, Peaches Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberries, blueberries almond butter, and almond slices

Strawberry PB and Banana Bowl

Strawberry PB and Banana Bowl

$7.95+

Soy Milk, Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Bananas Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberry and peanut butter

Chocolate Acai Bowl

Chocolate Acai Bowl

$7.95+

Acai, Soy Milk, Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberries, blueberries, honey and chocolate chips

Nutella Berry Bowl

Nutella Berry Bowl

$7.95+

Acai, Soy Milk, Nutella, Strawberries, Banana Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberries, Nutella, chocolate chips

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$7.95+

Acai, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas Topped: Nut free granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, almond butter, coconut and honey

Greek Yogurt Bowl

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$7.95+

Non-fat Greek Yogurt topped: nut free granola, banana, strawberry, blueberries, coconut and honey

Sunshine Bowl

$7.95+

Strawberries, Peaches, Orange Sherbet, Protein Powder, Collogen and Peach Mango Juice Topped: Nut free granola, fresh bananas, pineapple, strawberries, coconut and honey

Coconut Chia Pudding

Coconut Chia Pudding

$8.25+

Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Agave Topped: Nut free granola, fresh banana, strawberry and Nutella

Fruit Bowl

$7.95+

SMOOTHIES

Smoothies

Acai Ya Later

Acai Ya Later

$4.50+

Acai, Soy Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries and Daily Vitamin w/ zinc

Berry Delicious

Berry Delicious

$4.50+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Sherbet, Mixed Berry Juice and Pomegranate Juice

Dragon Berry

Dragon Berry

$4.95+

Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Peaches, Bananas, Mixed Berry Juice

Fruit Frenzy

Fruit Frenzy

$4.95+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Mangos, Peaches and Mixed Berry Juice

Jazz It Up

Jazz It Up

$4.50+

Strawberries, Bananas, Orange Sherbet and Mixed Berry Juice

Lemon Squeeze

Lemon Squeeze

$4.95+

Matcha, Mangos, Lime Sherbet, Frozen Yogurt, Lemonade, and Oat Milk

Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$4.50+

Mangos, Pineapple Sherbet and Peach Mango Juice

Mango Strawberry Burst

Mango Strawberry Burst

$4.95+

Mangos, Strawberries, Pineapple Juice and Orange Juice

Orange Cream Pie

Orange Cream Pie

$4.95+

Orange Sherbet, Frozen Yogurt, Orange Juice and Soy Milk

Orange You Healthy

Orange You Healthy

$4.50+

Peaches, Bananas, Orange Sherbet, Orange Juice with Daily Vitamin and Zinc supplement

Orangey Carrot

Orangey Carrot

$4.95+

Mangos, Bananas, Carrot Juice and Orange Juice

Passion Fruit Delight

Passion Fruit Delight

$4.50+

Strawberries, Peaches, Orange Sherbet and Passion Mango Juice

PB Chocolate Heaven

PB Chocolate Heaven

$4.95+

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Chocolate Protein Powder and Chocolate Milk

Peach Burst

Peach Burst

$4.95+

Peaches, Mangos, Strawberries, Peach Juice and Apple Juice

Peanut Butter Delight

Peanut Butter Delight

$4.95+

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk and Chocolate Milk

Pineapple Delight

Pineapple Delight

$4.50+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet and Pineapple Juice

Pomegranate Burst

Pomegranate Burst

$4.95+

Strawberries, Mangos, Peaches and Pomegranate Juice

Sherbet Dreamsicle

Sherbet Dreamsicle

$4.95+

Mangos, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Peach Juice and Soy Milk

Strawberry Banana Delight

Strawberry Banana Delight

$4.50+

Strawberries, Bananas, Frozen Yogurt and Apple Juice

Strawberry Burst

Strawberry Burst

$4.95+

Strawberries, Bananas and Apple Juice

Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

$4.95+

Strawberries, Frozen Yogurt, Lime Sherbet, Lemonade and Soy Milk

Strawberry Singer

Strawberry Singer

$4.50+

Strawberries, Peaches, Lime Sherbet and Lemonade

Protein Smoothies

Almond Butter Banana Berry

Almond Butter Banana Berry

$6.00+

Almond Butter, Blueberries, Bananas, Protein Powder, Almond Milk and Soy Milk

Almondy Green Power

Almondy Green Power

$4.95+

Almond Butter, Kale, Banana, Plant Protein and Almond Milk

Chocolate PB Banana Prt

Chocolate PB Banana Prt

$6.00+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Protein Powder and Chocolate Milk

Oreo Prt Blast

Oreo Prt Blast

$6.00+

Oreos, Bananas, Protein Powder and 2% Milk

PB & J Prt

PB & J Prt

$6.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Protein Powder and Soy Milk

Pineapple Mango Prt

Pineapple Mango Prt

$6.00+

Pineapple, Mango, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice and Protein Powder

Pom Berry Prt

Pom Berry Prt

$6.00+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Greek Yogurt, Acai, Pomegranate Juice and Protein Powder

Strawberry Banana Prt

Strawberry Banana Prt

$6.00+

Strawberries, Bananas, Soy Milk and Protein Powder

The Wildcat

The Wildcat

$6.00+

Pineapple, Bananas, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Coconut Water and Protein Powder

Green Smoothies

Almondy Green Power

Almondy Green Power

$4.95+

Almond Butter, Kale, Banana, Plant Protein and Almond Milk

Apples and Kale

Apples and Kale

$4.95+

Kale, Peaches, Mangos, Bananas and Apple Juice

Colada Verde

Colada Verde

$4.95+

Kale, Pineapple, Bananas, Coconut Shavings, Coconut Milk and Pineapple Juice

Gingery Greens

Gingery Greens

$4.95+

Kale, Peaches, Mangos, Ginger and Lemonade

Kale Greeny

Kale Greeny

$4.95+

Kale, Mangos, Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds and Peach Mango Juice

Peachy Green

Peachy Green

$4.95+

Kale, Peaches, Bananas, and Peach Mango Juice

Kids/Seasonal

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$3.75

Strawberries, Blueberries and Mixed Berry Juice

Strawberry Banana Goodness

Strawberry Banana Goodness

$3.75

Strawberries, Bananas and Apple Juice

Peachy Mango

Peachy Mango

$3.75

Peaches, Mangos and Peach Mango Juice

Caffe Mocha Ola

Caffe Mocha Ola

$4.95+

Cold Brew Coffee, Chocolate Sauce, Frozen Yogurt and Bananas

Caffe Caramel

Caffe Caramel

$4.95+

Cold Brew Coffee, Caramel, Oat Milk and Frozen Yogurt

Watermelon Breeze

Watermelon Breeze

$4.95+

Strawberries, Pineapple, Raspberry Sherbet and Watermelon Juice

CAFE

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Two Eggs, American Cheese, Choice of Protein, hint of Garlic Butter on White or Multigrain Bread. Also available meatless which includes an extra egg.

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$4.75

Buttery Croissant, Egg, American Cheese and hint of Garlic Butter with a choice of protein, also consider the meatless version which includes and extra egg

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.75

Egg, Spinach, Salsa, Mixed Cheese and Flour Tortilla with a choice of protein. Also, try our meatless version which comes with an extra egg.

Eggwich

$3.75

Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Everything Bagel Seasoning and American Cheese. This is a Breadless, Gluten Free item.

Quesadilla

$2.50

Flour Tortilla, Four Mixed Cheeses, seasoning

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Turkey Pesto Club

$5.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95
Muffins

Muffins

$2.50

Croissant plain

$2.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.75
PB Crunch Toast

PB Crunch Toast

$4.25

Multi grain bread speared with Creamy Peanut Butter, Banana slices and Blueberries, sprinkled with Nut-free Granola

Snacks

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Rx Bar

$2.50

Kind Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.25

Lara Bar

$2.00

Banana

$1.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.25

Cup of water

$0.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Kombucha

$4.25

Lemonade

$2.00+

Fountain Juice

$2.00+

COFFEE

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.79+

Hot Tea

$1.79+

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Caffe Latte

$2.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Caffe Mocha Latte

$3.45+

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+

Chia Tea hot

$3.75+

Black and White Mocha

$4.25+

Match Green Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Iced White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Iced Black and White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

JUICES

Blended Juices

Berry Berry Orange

$6.45

Carrot Juice

$6.45

Good Greens and Juices

$6.45

Juices with Ginger

$6.45

Orange Juice

$6.45

Veggie Jump Start

$6.45

Vitamin C Booster

$6.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

535 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hill - 333 S Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
333 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
El Cid - Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
304 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Country Boy Brewing- Lexington - 436 Chair Ave
orange starNo Reviews
436 Chair Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
547 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Bad Wolf Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
350 Foreman Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Trindy's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Vine Street STE 200 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston