Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne 3501 Lansdowne Dr.

No reviews yet

3501 Lansdowne Dr.

Lexington, KY 40517

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.49

Salmon Ceviche

$15.49

Ceviche Mixto Shrimp Y Pescado

$17.49

Ceviche Mixto Shrimp, Pulpo, Salm

$19.49

Baja Cevice Tropical

$18.99
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Cocktail Mixto

$17.99

Cocktail Mixto Cam, Pulp Salm

$19.99

Dips

Hacienda Dip

$6.99

(beef, pico de gallo and cheese)

White Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.99
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$6.99

(fresh avocado and pico de gallo)

Mexican Dip

$6.99

(white cheese dip with chorizo sausage, red onions and jalapenos)

Fiesta Dip

$6.99

(white cheese, sweet corn and homemade salsa)

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$10.49

Cheese & Beef Nachos

$10.49

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.49

Cheese & Jalapenos Nachos

$9.49

Fajita Nachos

Steak Fajita Nachos

Steak Fajita Nachos

$14.49

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.49

Nachos Fajita Huastecos

$14.99

SOUP

Chicken Soup

$10.49

Meaty chicken with celery, carrots, and broccoli.

Black Bean Soup

$7.49

Seafood Soup

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, and tilapia.

Tlalpeño Soup

$11.49

Chipotle Sauce with avocado, onion, chips, lime juice, and cilantro.

SALAD

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Steak with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Chicken with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Taco Salad Gr Beef

$10.99

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.49

Four stuffed corn tortillas (a ground beef sirloin, a shredded chicken, a cheese, a bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.49

Three cheese enchiladas topped with tender pork, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and guacamole.

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.49

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese and smothered in our own tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.49

Four tortillas filled with marinated breast of chicken, smothered with our own green tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Mole

Enchiladas Mole

$13.49

Three special recipe shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our richly flavored, traditional mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.

QUESADILLAS

Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and your choice of flour or wheat tortillas.

Quesa Barbacoa

$11.99

A grilled 10 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded beef and refried beans.

Quesadilla Fajita Steak

Quesadilla Fajita Steak

$14.49

Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.

Quesadilla Fajita Pollo

$14.49

Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of marinated Certified Angus Beef® steak. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.

Shred Chicken Quesadilla Tinga

$11.99

Our special recipe, seasoned shredded chicken is slow-cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stuffed into a big 10 inch tortilla with cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.49

An 8 inch tortilla filled with tender grilled shrimp, cheese and sauteed vegetables, then grilled just right. Delicious!.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.49

10 inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.49

A 10 inch grilled tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach and mushrooms.

Favorites

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Three deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$15.49

Diced broiled Certified Angus Beef® steak with red chile sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$15.49

Tender pork tips garnished with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans with your choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$14.99

Seasoned chicken breast cooked with our homemade mole sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$13.99

(Mexican-Style pulled pork) A traditional dish from Yucatan, slow cooked, shredded pork baked in a special salsa, topped with marinated red onions. Served with rice, black beans and wheat or flour tortillas.

CHIMICHANGAS

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.49

Seafood Chimi

$16.49

Shrimp Chimi

$15.99

pollo

Pollo Monterrey

Pollo Monterrey

$14.99

A tender and juicy boneless chicken breast delicately seasoned with fresh marinade sauce, grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and corn, wheat or flour tortillas.

Pollo Mexicano

$14.99

A boneless breast of chicken freshly marinated, delicately seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Pollo Con Arroz

$13.49

Tender breast of chicken specially seasoned. Served with vegetables over Mexican rice. Topped with cheese sauce upon request.

Pollo Loco

$14.99

A chicken breast delicately seasoned, marinated and perfectly grilled, smothered with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Pollo Bandolero

$14.99

Burritos

Burrito Carne Asada

Burrito Carne Asada

$14.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla with grilled Certified Angus Beef® steak or seasoned chicken, cheese and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$12.49

Large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

California Burrito

$12.99

A large flour or wheat tortilla with grilled chicken stuffed with refried beans, rice, shredded cheese and pico de gallo

Fiesta Grande Burrito

Fiesta Grande Burrito

$15.99

The Big Daddy of burritos! 12 inch flour or wheat tortilla rolled with chicken, sautéed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, rice, black beans and shredded cheese tucked inside. Topped with red and green salsa, smothered in our special cheese sauce and sour cream.

Burrito Hacienda

$12.99

10 inch flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Special

$11.49

A large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and ranchero sauce.

FAJITAS

The perfect skillet fajitas! We proudly take our own combination of spices, fresh vegetables, the finest quality of marinated meat & seafood, cook it to perfection, and add sauce and garnish with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, and homemade corn, flour, or wheat tortillas.

Fajitas Huastecas

$17.49

Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.

Fajitas Huastecas For 2

$28.49

Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.

Fajitas Mixtas

$15.99

Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.

Fajitas Mixtas For 2

$26.99

Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated Certified Angus Beef, with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.

Steak Fajitas For 2

$26.99

Certified Angus Beef®.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated skinless chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.

Chicken Fajitas For 2

$24.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$28.99

Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.

Fajitas Cozumel

Fajitas Cozumel

$17.49

Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.

Fajitas Cozumel For 2

Fajitas Cozumel For 2

$28.99

Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.

Fajitas T.J.

Fajitas T.J.

$17.49

Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.

Fajitas T.J. For 2

Fajitas T.J. For 2

$28.99

Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.

Steak

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.99

Tender juicy Certified Angus Beef® steak cooked to order*, served with Mexican rice, salad, spicy pork beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$22.99

Tender, flavorful Certified Angus Beef® ribeye grilled to order*, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.

Steak Cancun

$23.49

A tender Certified Angus Beef® ribeye delicately seasoned, grilled to order* and topped with sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach. Served with five grilled jumbo shrimp, salad and Mexican rice.

Cabo Steak & Shrimp

Cabo Steak & Shrimp

$23.99

Grilled juicy Certified Angus Beef® ribeye steak and fresh shrimp cooked with chipotle salsa. Served with rice and small house salad.

Seafood

Seafood Tower

Seafood Tower

$29.99

Shrimp that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.

Tijuana Oysters

Tijuana Oysters

$20.99

Oyster on the half shell topped with steamed shrimp and lime juice.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.49

White fish fillet fried in authentic Mexican spices and stuffed into your choice of tortillas. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of Mexican rice or beans.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.49
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$36.99
Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$15.49

Grilled tilapia marinated in our homemade sauce. Served with black beans, fresh steamed vegetables and a side of chipotle ranch sauce.

Seafood Tostadas

Seafood Tostadas

$14.49

Two octopus and shrimp tostadas with pico de gallo, cucumbers, mayo and avocado, topped with authentic Tijuana salsa.

Aquachiles Shrimp

Aquachiles Shrimp

$19.99

Raw shrimp marinated in a special sauce with lime juice, jalapenos, cilantro and sea salt. Served with sliced red onion, cucumbers and avocado on the side.

Combos

#1 Two Enchiladas

$13.49

#2 Taco, Enchilada,

$13.49

#3 Two Tacos,

$13.49

#4 Burrito, Enchilada,

$13.49

#5 Burrito Enchilada, & Taco

$13.49

#6 Three Tacos

$13.49

#7 Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice & Refried Beans

$13.49

#8 Enchilada, Pork Tamale, Rice & Beans

$13.49

#9 Burrito, Taco

$13.49

#10 Burrito, Chile Relleno, & Enchilada

$13.49

#11 Burrito, Pork Tamale, & Chile Relleno

$13.49

Street Tacos

Tacos De Barbacoa

Tacos De Barbacoa

$14.49

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded Certified Angus Beef® and Monterey Jack cheese, then grilled. Served with hot salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of rice or beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.99

Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice or refried beans and a side of onions and green salsa.

Tacos De Asada

Tacos De Asada

$14.49

Specially marinated char-broiled steak or chicken strips served on steaming soft wheat, flour or corn tortillas with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and a side of our signature habanero salsa.

Tacos Vampiro

Tacos Vampiro

$13.99

Baked tostadas topped with grilled chicken. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, diced onion, cabbage and hot sauce. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Tender pork made with our authentic homemade recipe, or as cochita pibil (Mexican-style pork). Served with rice or beans, onions, cilantro, habanero salsa and choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.

Fish Tacos Gobernador

Fish Tacos Gobernador

$15.49

Fish that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.

Tacos Gobernador

Tacos Gobernador

$15.49

Fish that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.

Hacienda Tacos

Hacienda Tacos

$13.99

Tacos Cochinita

$13.99

Healthy & Veggie Options

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Steak with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$10.49

Chicken with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Fajitas Veggie

$12.99

Healthy Pollo Monterrey

$13.99

Quesadilla Veggie

$10.99

Healthy Salmon

$16.49

Healthy Grilled Tilapia

$15.49

Enfijoladas c/ Mole

$12.99

Zuccini Tacos

$12.99

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kid Burrito

$6.49

Kid Enchilada

$6.49

Kid Mexican Hamburger

$6.49

Kid Quesadilla

$6.49

Kid Taco

$6.49

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Kids Chimi

$6.49
Kids Fish bites

Kids Fish bites

$6.49

Kids Quesadilla Con Papas

$6.49

Lunch Entrees

Burrito Hacienda

$9.99

10 inch flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crispy Chimichanga Lunch

$10.49

Choice of seasoned ground beef sirloin, seasoned shredded chicken or shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes and stuffed in a 10 inch wheat or flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Also try seafood fajita, shrimp fajita, chicken fajita, and steak.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs, with authentic mexican sausage, jalapenos, and onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Fajita Taco Salad Lunch

$10.49

Fajitas Lunch

$11.49

Taco Salad Lunch

$9.99

Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch

$9.49

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.49

One Taco, One Enchilada, and your choice of Mexican Rice or Refried Beans.

Sides

Beans

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Salsa Mild LG 16oz

$3.99

Chips and Salsa LARGE

$5.49
Rice

Rice

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

3 Tortillas

$1.99

Spicy Salsa LG 8oz

$3.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.49

CHARRO BEANS 8oz

$3.99

Cheese Dip 2oz

$2.99
Guacamole 8 oz

Guacamole 8 oz

$11.99

Cheese Dip 8 oz

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mi Pequeña Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Kentucky is your fun, festive, casual neighborhood Mexican restaurant.

Location

3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington, KY 40517

Directions

