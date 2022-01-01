Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne 3501 Lansdowne Dr.
3501 Lansdowne Dr.
Lexington, KY 40517
Appetizers
Dips
SOUP
SALAD
Steak Fajita Taco Salad
Steak with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Taco Salad Gr Beef
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four stuffed corn tortillas (a ground beef sirloin, a shredded chicken, a cheese, a bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with tender pork, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and guacamole.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese and smothered in our own tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Four tortillas filled with marinated breast of chicken, smothered with our own green tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Mole
Three special recipe shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our richly flavored, traditional mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.
QUESADILLAS
Quesa Barbacoa
A grilled 10 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded beef and refried beans.
Quesadilla Fajita Steak
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Quesadilla Fajita Pollo
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of marinated Certified Angus Beef® steak. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Shred Chicken Quesadilla Tinga
Our special recipe, seasoned shredded chicken is slow-cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stuffed into a big 10 inch tortilla with cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
An 8 inch tortilla filled with tender grilled shrimp, cheese and sauteed vegetables, then grilled just right. Delicious!.
Cheese Quesadilla
10 inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
A 10 inch grilled tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Favorites
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chile Colorado
Diced broiled Certified Angus Beef® steak with red chile sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Tender pork tips garnished with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans with your choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Seasoned chicken breast cooked with our homemade mole sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.
Cochinita Pibil
(Mexican-Style pulled pork) A traditional dish from Yucatan, slow cooked, shredded pork baked in a special salsa, topped with marinated red onions. Served with rice, black beans and wheat or flour tortillas.
pollo
Pollo Monterrey
A tender and juicy boneless chicken breast delicately seasoned with fresh marinade sauce, grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and corn, wheat or flour tortillas.
Pollo Mexicano
A boneless breast of chicken freshly marinated, delicately seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Pollo Con Arroz
Tender breast of chicken specially seasoned. Served with vegetables over Mexican rice. Topped with cheese sauce upon request.
Pollo Loco
A chicken breast delicately seasoned, marinated and perfectly grilled, smothered with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Pollo Bandolero
Burritos
Burrito Carne Asada
A 10 inch flour tortilla with grilled Certified Angus Beef® steak or seasoned chicken, cheese and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
California Burrito
A large flour or wheat tortilla with grilled chicken stuffed with refried beans, rice, shredded cheese and pico de gallo
Fiesta Grande Burrito
The Big Daddy of burritos! 12 inch flour or wheat tortilla rolled with chicken, sautéed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, rice, black beans and shredded cheese tucked inside. Topped with red and green salsa, smothered in our special cheese sauce and sour cream.
Burrito Hacienda
10 inch flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Special
A large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
FAJITAS
Fajitas Huastecas
Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.
Fajitas Huastecas For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.
Fajitas Mixtas
Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.
Fajitas Mixtas For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.
Steak Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated Certified Angus Beef, with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.
Steak Fajitas For 2
Certified Angus Beef®.
Chicken Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated skinless chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas For 2
Shrimp Fajitas
Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.
Fajitas Cozumel
Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.
Fajitas Cozumel For 2
Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.
Fajitas T.J.
Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.
Fajitas T.J. For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.
Steak
Carne Asada
Tender juicy Certified Angus Beef® steak cooked to order*, served with Mexican rice, salad, spicy pork beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Tender, flavorful Certified Angus Beef® ribeye grilled to order*, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Cancun
A tender Certified Angus Beef® ribeye delicately seasoned, grilled to order* and topped with sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach. Served with five grilled jumbo shrimp, salad and Mexican rice.
Cabo Steak & Shrimp
Grilled juicy Certified Angus Beef® ribeye steak and fresh shrimp cooked with chipotle salsa. Served with rice and small house salad.
Seafood
Seafood Tower
Shrimp that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.
Tijuana Oysters
Oyster on the half shell topped with steamed shrimp and lime juice.
Fish Tacos
White fish fillet fried in authentic Mexican spices and stuffed into your choice of tortillas. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of Mexican rice or beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Seafood Platter
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia marinated in our homemade sauce. Served with black beans, fresh steamed vegetables and a side of chipotle ranch sauce.
Seafood Tostadas
Two octopus and shrimp tostadas with pico de gallo, cucumbers, mayo and avocado, topped with authentic Tijuana salsa.
Aquachiles Shrimp
Raw shrimp marinated in a special sauce with lime juice, jalapenos, cilantro and sea salt. Served with sliced red onion, cucumbers and avocado on the side.
Combos
#1 Two Enchiladas
#2 Taco, Enchilada,
#3 Two Tacos,
#4 Burrito, Enchilada,
#5 Burrito Enchilada, & Taco
#6 Three Tacos
#7 Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice & Refried Beans
#8 Enchilada, Pork Tamale, Rice & Beans
#9 Burrito, Taco
#10 Burrito, Chile Relleno, & Enchilada
#11 Burrito, Pork Tamale, & Chile Relleno
Street Tacos
Tacos De Barbacoa
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded Certified Angus Beef® and Monterey Jack cheese, then grilled. Served with hot salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Al Pastor
Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice or refried beans and a side of onions and green salsa.
Tacos De Asada
Specially marinated char-broiled steak or chicken strips served on steaming soft wheat, flour or corn tortillas with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and a side of our signature habanero salsa.
Tacos Vampiro
Baked tostadas topped with grilled chicken. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, diced onion, cabbage and hot sauce. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Pork Tacos
Tender pork made with our authentic homemade recipe, or as cochita pibil (Mexican-style pork). Served with rice or beans, onions, cilantro, habanero salsa and choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Fish Tacos Gobernador
Fish that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Gobernador
Fish that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.
Hacienda Tacos
Tacos Cochinita
Healthy & Veggie Options
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Chicken Taco Salad
Seasoned shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Fajitas Veggie
Healthy Pollo Monterrey
Quesadilla Veggie
Healthy Salmon
Healthy Grilled Tilapia
Enfijoladas c/ Mole
Zuccini Tacos
Veggie Burrito
Lunch Entrees
Crispy Chimichanga Lunch
Choice of seasoned ground beef sirloin, seasoned shredded chicken or shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes and stuffed in a 10 inch wheat or flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Also try seafood fajita, shrimp fajita, chicken fajita, and steak.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs, with authentic mexican sausage, jalapenos, and onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Fajita Taco Salad Lunch
Fajitas Lunch
Taco Salad Lunch
Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch
Speedy Gonzalez
One Taco, One Enchilada, and your choice of Mexican Rice or Refried Beans.
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mi Pequeña Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Kentucky is your fun, festive, casual neighborhood Mexican restaurant.
3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington, KY 40517