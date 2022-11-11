Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashing Tomato Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195

Lexington, KY 40503

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Original Chopped Salad
Caesar Salad

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup

$4.95+

Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread

Butternut Squash Soup
$4.95+

$4.95+
Original Chopped Salad

Original Chopped Salad

$4.55+

Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.55+

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, Garlic & Parmesan Croutons & Caesar dressing

Kentuscany Cobb Salad

Kentuscany Cobb Salad

$10.95

Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing

Sicilian Caesar Salad

Sicilian Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Blackened Chicken, Olives, roasted Red Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.45+

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic honey reduction, and fresh basil

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$10.95

spinach & arugula w/ grilled chicken, apples, cinnamon maple pecans & gorgonzola dressing

Starters

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$5.95+

Baked in the Wood-Fired Oven & served with Sheet Music Bread

Sheet Music Bread

Sheet Music Bread

$4.25

topped with Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Oregano

Parmesan Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$8.95

Topped with our Parmesan Herb Seasoning and served w/ homemade Ranch, Garlic Butter, Pesto & signature Smashed dipping sauces

12" Pizzas

12" Americano

12" Americano

$10.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$10.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$8.45

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

12" Quattro Formaggi

12" Quattro Formaggi

$11.95

Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.95

BBQ Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Cheesy Dreams

12" Cheesy Dreams

$12.95

Garlic Butter base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, and Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Cortina

12" Cortina

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil

12" Dante

12" Dante

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

12" Garden Pesto

12" Garden Pesto

$12.95

Pesto Sauce base, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella & Provolone.

12" Italiano

12" Italiano

$13.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives

12" Marinara

12" Marinara

$7.95

Sauce & Oregano, No Cheese

12" Meat Mania

12" Meat Mania

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Parma

12" Parma

$14.95

Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula

12" Toscano

12" Toscano

$12.95

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil

12" Ultimate Pepperoni

12" Ultimate Pepperoni

$12.95

Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

12" Sweet Beast

12" Sweet Beast

$14.95

smashed sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola & spicy honey

12" Funghi

12" Funghi

$12.95

wood roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic crema, fresh mozzarella, feta, thyme & oregano

12" Peppadew Pizza

$12.95Out of stock

6" Pizzas

6" Americano

6" Americano

$5.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Margherita

6" Margherita

$5.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino

6" Cheese

6" Cheese

$5.25

Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

6" Quattro Formaggi

6" Quattro Formaggi

$6.45

Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses

6" BBQ Chicken

6" BBQ Chicken

$7.45

BBQ Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Cheesy Dreams

6" Cheesy Dreams

$6.95

Garlic Butter base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, and Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Cortina

6" Cortina

$7.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil

6" Dante

6" Dante

$6.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

6" Garden Pesto

6" Garden Pesto

$6.95

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

6" Italiano

6" Italiano

$7.45

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives

6" Marinara

6" Marinara

$4.95

Sauce & Oregano, No Cheese

6" Meat Mania

6" Meat Mania

$7.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Parma

6" Parma

$7.95

Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula

6" Toscano

6" Toscano

$6.95

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil

6" Ultimate Pepperoni

6" Ultimate Pepperoni

$6.95

Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

6" Funghi

6" Funghi

$6.95

wood roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic crema, fresh mozzarella, feta, thyme & oregano

6" Sweet Beast

6" Sweet Beast

$7.95

smashed sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola & spicy honey

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$8.45Out of stock

6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$16.95

One 12" Pizza (Americano, Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or Cheese) & One Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)

Family Special

Family Special

$27.95

1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)

Group Special

Group Special

$49.95

ANY 3 Specialty Pizzas & 2 Appetizers Choose from Large Salad (Original or Caesar), Small Artichoke Dip or Quart of Soup +5.00

Pastas & Calzone

Romanga Calzone

Romanga Calzone

$12.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone, Ricotta w/ Smashed sauce

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$10.95

hand rolled Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce

Penne Romanga

Penne Romanga

$10.95

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce

Penne Chicken Gorgonzola

Penne Chicken Gorgonzola

$10.95

Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce

Penne Crema

Penne Crema

$10.95

Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Chilies, Pecorino cheese with Garlic cream sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.95

served with Chocolate Syrup

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$8.95

6 inch Pizza with a thick layer of Nutella & topped with mini Marshmallows

Chocolate Gelato

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95

$2.95

Bourbon & Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat
$3.95

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie Pizza
$8.95

$8.95

Lemonbar

$4.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie
$2.95

$2.95

Kids Penne Pasta
$5.45

$5.45

Kids Pepperoni Pizza
$5.45

$5.45

Kids Cheese Pizza
$5.45

$5.45

Ale - 8

$2.15

Pellegrino

$3.25

Dasani

$2.15

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr Pibb

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

BT Bogle Cabernet

$26.00

BT Barone Ricasoli Chianti
$26.00

$26.00

BT Murphy Goode Merlot
$26.00

$26.00

BT Bach's Sweet Red
$26.00

$26.00

BT Trim Chardonnay
$26.00

$26.00

BT Hogue Riesling
$26.00

$26.00

BT Pasqua PG

$26.00

BT Pasqua Rose
$32.00

$32.00

BT Red Blend

$26.00

Decafe

Regular

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Born in Lexington with an emphasis on providing traditional, Wood-Fired Neapolitan pizza-- using the freshest ingredients possible-- to our guests.

Website

Location

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

