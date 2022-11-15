Trindy's Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are here to provide you with a quick breakfast or lunch - grab and go or your welcome to hang out and enjoy a break! We are thrilled to be joining the Lexington family!
Location
300 West Vine Street STE 200, Lexington, KY 40507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvey's Bar - 200 west main street
No Reviews
200 west main street lexington, KY 40507
View restaurant
Nic & Norman's Lexington* - N&N Lexington, KY
No Reviews
135 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant