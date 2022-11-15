Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trindy's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

300 West Vine Street STE 200

Lexington, KY 40507

Order Again

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
grilled cheese
CHEESBURGER

BURGERS -served with side choice

BOURBON SRIRACHA BURGER

$11.50

CHEESBURGER

$10.50

cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle spear

MUSHROOM AND SWISS

$11.50

port mushrooms, swish cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle spear

TYLERS TEXAN

$11.50

bbq, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack, letuce,tomato, onion, pickle spear

WRAPS- served with side choice

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$9.95

turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, ranch dressing

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$10.95

fried chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.95

fried chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, ceasar dressing

FAJITA CHICKEN WRAP

$10.95

grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, leaf lettuce, tomato's and cheese

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.95

spinach, portabello mushrooms, peppers, onions, parmesan cheese, tomatos, red pepper humus

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.95

chicken, pesto, sauteed peppers, spinach, parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

mixed greens, cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon radishes, hard boiled egg

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$9.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled chicken

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

fried chicken, mixed greens, cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon radishes, egg

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon radishes, egg

ICEBURG WEDGE

$7.95

iceburg lettuce wedge, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumble, red onion

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$6.95

small version of house

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$11.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, avacado, bacon, watermelon radishes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

DAILY SOUP CHOICE vegetable beef or chicken noodle

SPINACH SALAD

$9.95

Baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, red onion, and grilled chicken

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$11.95
Chicken stuffed tomato served with fruit

Chicken stuffed tomato served with fruit

$11.95

Chicken salad with grapes, celery, and seasonings or tuna with pickles and seasonings. No nuts or eggs!

Tuna Stuffed Tomato w/fruit

$11.95

SANDWICHES (COMES WITH 1 SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE)

BEEF CHEESESTEAK

$10.95

roast beef, sauteed peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.95

grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie

CLUB

$10.95

ham, turkey, american, cheddar, lettuce, tomato

CATFISH SANDWICH

$10.95

fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, red onion

FRENCH DIP

$9.95

rast beef, provolone cheese, au jus

RUEBEN SANDWICH

$10.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marbled rye

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.95

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion

DYLANS BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$10.95

3 chicken tenders, fries

BLT

$8.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato

COLD SANDWICH

$8.95

ham, turkey, or roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

shredded chicken, mayo, celery, onions, grapes

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$10.95

Turkey Rueben

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

3 of our large hand cut, breaded chicken tenders with dipping sauce and side choice

Hot Bar Special-FRIDAYS ONLY

$13.95

Daily Hot Bar- Friday-11/4-BBQ RIBS, smoked Gouda mac and cheese and baked beans

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Hand sliced Ribeye steak withgrilled onions and Bistro sauce.

Pimento Cheese

$8.95

grilled cheese

$5.75

Tuna salad sandwich

$8.95

SIDES

COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$2.75
PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$2.75

POTATO SALAD

$2.75
FRIES

FRIES

$2.75
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.75
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.75

Green Beans

$2.75
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLES

$6.95

6 fried pickle spears, ranch

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

$9.95

steak fries, cheese, bacon, jalapenos, ranch

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

$8.95

hand breaded portabello mushroom slices, creamy horseradish

CHICKEN ROLLS

$9.95

4 egg rolls, stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn, peppers, cheese

WINGS

$10.95

8 wings

Roasted Red Pepper Humus w/celery

$7.95

Pimento Cheese w/celery

$7.95

FOUNTAIN DRINK

COKE

COKE

$2.00+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00+
Pibb Extra

Pibb Extra

$2.00+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00+
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.00+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Fresh Brewed UnSweet Tea (Copy)

$2.00+

Cup of ice/lid/straw

$1.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.25

Coca cola Zero

Gold peak Super sweet

$2.50

Super sweet

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Cranberry grape juice

$2.50

Dunkin mocha iced coffee

$3.25

Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.25

BODY ARMOR STRAWBERRY BANANA

$2.50

BODY ARMOR ORANGE

$2.50

Ale 8

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.50

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$1.75+

Cappacinno

$2.50+

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$0.75

BROWNIE

$2.95

BROWNIE TOPPED WITH ICING AND WHITE AND DARK CHOCOLATE SHAVINGS

TURTLE BROWNIE

$2.95

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE

$2.95

cake

$4.00Out of stock

Choc Pudding

$2.00

GENERAL

CHIPS

$1.75

CANDY BAR

$1.75

GUM

$1.95
FRESH FRUIT

FRESH FRUIT

$4.25

muffin

$2.75

Parfait Cup

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are here to provide you with a quick breakfast or lunch - grab and go or your welcome to hang out and enjoy a break! We are thrilled to be joining the Lexington family!

Location

300 West Vine Street STE 200, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

