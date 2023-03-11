Restaurant header imageView gallery

JP's Food Truck

No reviews yet

1488 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY 40511

Popular Items

Quesabirrias

$15.99

Street Tacos

served with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.
Tacos

$3.50

served with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.

Taco Supreme

served with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, red salsa, shredded cheese, and sour cream drizzle
Tacos Supreme

$3.50

Served with your choice of flour or corn small tortilla, with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream and side of our signature salsas

Burrito

jumbo flour tortilla with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions, tomato, red salsa, and sour cream.
Burrito

$14.99

Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onions, tomato and sour cream and side of our signature salsas

Torta

Mexican sandwich filled with beans, cheese, your choice of meat, red salsa, lettuce, sliced tomato, and avocado.
Torta

$14.99

Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and avocado and side of our signature salsas

Wet Burrito

$14.99 Out of stock

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, topped with white jalapeño creamy cheese sauce and garnished with fresh pico de gallo and side of our signature salsas

Huaraches

$14.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with cheese scramble eggs potato and chorizo and side of our signature salsas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Jumbo four tortilla filled with cheese, chorizo, diced, potatoes, scrambled eggs and side of our signature salsas

Sodas Refrescos

$2.50
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Street Mexican Food

1488 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

