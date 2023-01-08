Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halligans

review star

No reviews yet

1170 Manchester Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Hubes

$12.00

8oz steakburger on brioche bun

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Pulled Pork drizzled in BBQ sauce

The Brahma (RB w/chez sauce)

$11.00

Hot Roast Beef & Cheddar Cheese sauce

Firehouse Club Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, Turkey & Bacon w/lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

6oz Grilled chicken thigh w/ cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Wings

8up Wings

Traditional or Boneless (GF) wings served with celery & chips

Boneless Wings

Traditional or Boneless (GF) wings served with celery & chips

Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens w/ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, diced egg, tomato & Monterey jack & cheddar cheese

Halligan Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, egg, onion & cheese

Hotdogs

The Dalmatians

$10.00

(2) 1/4lbs all beef dogs with onion & cheese

Appetizers

Smokehouse Fries

$10.00

Loaded fries w/pulled pork, onions, shredded cheese, jalapenos, drizzled in BBQ sauce, sour cream & hot cheddar cheese sauce

The Overhaul Nachos Pork

$10.00

Pulled pork, jalapenos, shredded cheese, sour cream, w/BBQ drizzle & hot cheddar cheese sauce

The Overhaul Nachos Chicken

$10.00

Chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, drizzled in a cilantro cream sauce

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of seasoned fries

Mozzalunas

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pretzel Bites w/Beer Chez

$7.00

The Trio

$7.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American & cheddar cheese on grilled buttery white bread

Kids Nuggets

$5.00

Boneless breaded nuggets (GF) with chips & pickle

Lil Dog

$5.00

(1) 1/4lb dog grilled, topped w/cheese served w/chips and pickle spear

PB & J uncrustable sammich

$5.00

Peanutbutter & Jelly served w/chips & pickle spear

Dessert

The Brownie

$8.00

Fudge brownie served with ice cream and your choice of caramel or chocolate drizzle

Fried wrapped cheesecakes

$11.00

(2) wrapped cheesecake pastries with your choice of strawberry drizzle & powered sugar or dipped in cinnanmon & sugar

Weekly Special

Special Chili

$6.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Toast & Biscuits

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Toasted bread w/avocado topped with arugula, olive oil, lime, and Parmesan Reggiano

French Toast

$10.00

Savory battered dipped french toast served with syrup, powered sugar and your choice of bacon or sausage

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

In house sausage gravy, biscuits and chives

Brunch Entree

Traditional Breakfast

$9.00

2 eggs, 2 proteins, and toast

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

2 lightly fried waffles, 6oz chicken thigh

Brunch Burger

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

8oz smashed steakburger, egg, tomato jam & cheese

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Apparel

Black T-Shirt

$22.00

Grey T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

Other

Sticker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

As a Retired Firefighter I wanted a place that represents our First Responders & our community! Great Food/Drinks 📍Lexington,KY-Distillery District

Location

1170 Manchester Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kismet - The Burl
orange starNo Reviews
369 Thompson Road Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Elkhorn Tavern
orange star4.0 • 45
1200 Manchester St Lexington, KY 40504
View restaurantnext
Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road
orange starNo Reviews
1451 Leestown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
125 Towne Center Dr #115 Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Salt & Vinegar
orange starNo Reviews
610 W 3rd St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Creole Cafè
orange starNo Reviews
833 Georgetown street suite 110 Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston