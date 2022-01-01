Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA AHOGADA$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat, topped with our traditional queso, served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
QUESADILLA$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH
CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla Fajita$15.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of stir fried chicken or steak , bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
More about Mama Tequila
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Quesadilla$13.00
Smoked Chicken Breast, Pork or Brisket ($1.00), Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon BBQ, Grilled Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slices.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Appetizer Fajita Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla Texana$12.00
Quesadilla Birria$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

561 South Broadway, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
Quesadilla
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Texana$12.00
Quesadilla Birria$12.00
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Machete Quesadilla$16.00
Cumin roasted mushrooms with Oaxacan cheese on a house made flour tortilla. Topped with jalapeño-corn salsa and crema.
More about Corto Lima
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Willa's Favorite Quesadilla$4.99
White cheddar whole wheat quesadilla.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dinner Quesadilla$12.00
Kids Quesadilla$4.50
Quesadilla Lunch$8.95
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or just cheese. Garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
More about Papi's Palomar
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA AHOGADA$14.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT AND TOPPED WITH QUESO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD.
QUESADILLA$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH
CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD
More about El Cid - National Ave
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

