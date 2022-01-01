Quesadillas in Lexington
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|QUESADILLA AHOGADA
|$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat, topped with our traditional queso, served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
|QUESADILLA
|$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH
CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of stir fried chicken or steak , bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$13.00
Smoked Chicken Breast, Pork or Brisket ($1.00), Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon BBQ, Grilled Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slices.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Appetizer Fajita Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Quesadilla Texana
|$12.00
|Quesadilla Birria
|$12.00
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
561 South Broadway, Lexington
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Quesadilla
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Quesadilla Texana
|$12.00
|Quesadilla Birria
|$12.00
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Mushroom Machete Quesadilla
|$16.00
Cumin roasted mushrooms with Oaxacan cheese on a house made flour tortilla. Topped with jalapeño-corn salsa and crema.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Willa's Favorite Quesadilla
|$4.99
White cheddar whole wheat quesadilla.
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Dinner Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.50
|Quesadilla Lunch
|$8.95
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or just cheese. Garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
|QUESADILLA AHOGADA
|$14.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT AND TOPPED WITH QUESO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD.
|QUESADILLA
|$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH
CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD