Cookies in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve cookies

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
COOKIES
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
A 3 inch round version of one of the best chocolate chip cookies available.
More about Red State BBQ
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Woodford cookie$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin cookie$3.49
Sorghum Cookie$1.75
More about Zim's Cafe
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Banner pic

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway

1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Eggroll$6.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.60
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
Midway Bakery Oatmeal Raisin cookie$3.00
Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie$1.75
An old family recipe from local cookbook author Rona Roberts and her mother, made with the top sorghum in the United States, Woodford County’s own Country Rock Sorghum.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$5.00
More about Boonedogs
Goodwood 103 image

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie$8.79
molten chocolate chip cookie, served warm with vanilla ice cream
More about Goodwood 103
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.60
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Eggroll$6.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

