Cookies in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cookies
More about Windy Corner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|COOKIES
More about Red State BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
A 3 inch round version of one of the best chocolate chip cookies available.
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Woodford cookie
|$1.75
|Oatmeal Raisin cookie
|$3.49
|Sorghum Cookie
|$1.75
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Cookie Dough Eggroll
|$6.00
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.60
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00
|Midway Bakery Oatmeal Raisin cookie
|$3.00
|Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie
|$1.75
An old family recipe from local cookbook author Rona Roberts and her mother, made with the top sorghum in the United States, Woodford County’s own Country Rock Sorghum.
More about Goodwood 103
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie
|$8.79
molten chocolate chip cookie, served warm with vanilla ice cream
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.60
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$8.00