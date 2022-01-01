Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$7.50
Spaghetti$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
FM Spaghetti$23.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
More about Bella Notte
Italx

160 West Main Street, Lexington

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatball$25.00
Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.
Spaghetti Marinara$12.00
Spaghetti noodles in house made marinara topped with parmesan and basil
More about Italx
Giovanni's Pizza

4214 SARON DR., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$6.59
More about Giovanni's Pizza

