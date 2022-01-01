Spaghetti in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve spaghetti
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$7.50
|Spaghetti
|$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
|FM Spaghetti
|$23.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
Italx
160 West Main Street, Lexington
|Spaghetti Meatball
|$25.00
Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.00
Spaghetti noodles in house made marinara topped with parmesan and basil