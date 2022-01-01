Penne in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve penne
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Penne Crema
|$10.95
Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Chilies, Pecorino cheese with Garlic cream sauce
|Penne Romanga
|$10.95
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
|Penne Chicken Gorgonzola
|$10.95
Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Kids Penne Pasta
|$4.45
|Penne Chicken Gorgonzola
|$10.95
Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce
|Penne Romanga
|$10.95
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|FM Penne Kalamata
|$33.00
grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce
|FM Penne Pesto
|$31.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
|FM Penne Spinachi
|$33.00
fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce