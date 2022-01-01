Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve penne

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Ala Vodka$16.00
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne Crema$10.95
Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Chilies, Pecorino cheese with Garlic cream sauce
Penne Romanga$10.95
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
Penne Chicken Gorgonzola$10.95
Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Penne Pasta$4.45
Penne Chicken Gorgonzola$10.95
Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce
Penne Romanga$10.95
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FM Penne Kalamata$33.00
grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce
FM Penne Pesto$31.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
FM Penne Spinachi$33.00
fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce
