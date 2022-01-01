Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Bruschetta
Lexington restaurants that serve bruschetta
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$9.00
More about Sutton's
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
Avg 4.7
(6931 reviews)
Bella Bruschetta Trio
three grilled breads, two topped w/ roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, parmesan & balsamic reduction & one topped w/ warm gorgonzola & pistachio honey
More about Bella Notte
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Milkshakes
Stew
Salmon Salad
Veggie Burgers
Mac And Cheese
Flank Steaks
Carrot Cake
Chili Dogs
More near Lexington to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Nicholasville
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston