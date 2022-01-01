Shrimp tacos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp with smoked jalapeño aioli, escabeche, and shredded lettuce. 3 tacos with rice and beans
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Seared Shrimp Taco Trio
|$14.99
seared shrimp in local corn tortillas with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
|Seared Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Two seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro. One taco.