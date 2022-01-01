Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp with smoked jalapeño aioli, escabeche, and shredded lettuce. 3 tacos with rice and beans
More about Corto Lima
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Shrimp Taco Trio$14.99
seared shrimp in local corn tortillas with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Seared Shrimp Taco$4.99
Two seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro. One taco.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

