Chicken soup in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl
|$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Mexican Chicken Soup
Chicken Broth filled with shredded chicken breast, rice, pico de gallo. fresh cilantro, and chopped avocado.