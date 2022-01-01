Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken soup

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Roosters
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Chicken Soup
Chicken Broth filled with shredded chicken breast, rice, pico de gallo. fresh cilantro, and chopped avocado.
More about Papi's Palomar
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Roosters

