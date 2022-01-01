Po boy in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve po boy
More about Windy Corner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|CATFISH PO BOY
|$10.99
Filet of catfish fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Lisa’s remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato, Windy Corner Special Sauce, and sliced pickles — on 6-inch rolls with potato chips
|FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY
|$14.99
Fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Lisa’s remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato, Windy Corner Special Sauce, and sliced pickles — on 6-inch rolls with potato chips
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Scallop Po'Boy
|$15.00
Callico scallops come fried on Gambino bread with a house made aioli, FoodChain lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and dressed with our house made remoulade! And served with our hand-cut fries!
|Oyster Po Boy
|$14.99
1/2 Dozen rolled and fried select oyster on po'boy roll with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pops pickles & remoulade. Served with hand-cut fries
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.99
1/2 dozen rolled and fried shrimp on po'boy bread with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pops pickles & remoulade. Served with hand-cut fries