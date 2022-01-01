Filet mignon in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$32.00
8 ounce in-house butchered center cut beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring
More about Bella Notte
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FILET MIGNON$30.00
tamari garlic butter, broccoli, pomme puree
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon mushroom gravy$30.00
8 ounce hand cut filet of beef, lightly seasoned and grilled
More about Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

