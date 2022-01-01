Filet mignon in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Filet Mignon
|$32.00
8 ounce in-house butchered center cut beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|FILET MIGNON
|$30.00
tamari garlic butter, broccoli, pomme puree