Chocolate cake in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Cup$5.99
Chocolate Toffee Crunch: It's chocolate cake. In a cup. With chocolate ganache, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, and toffee chips. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
More about Red State BBQ
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$10.00
three layers of moist chocolate cake & milk chocolate icing w/ chocolate chips
More about Bella Notte
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$8.00
three-layer double chocolate cake
More about Honeywood
Restaurant banner

 

Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
More about Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

