Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Save The Tuna Salad Wrap$10.00
Our Save the Tuna Salad is a fresh option to fill your tummy, and support ocean conservation. 20% of every sale is donated to the Ocean Conservancy which protects important fish breeding habitats across the globe. The star of the wrap is our herbaceous chickpea salad, which we've paired with fresh tomato, cucumber, and radish microgreens. Served with a side of chips and salsa verde.
More about Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
Consumer pic

 

Trindy's Cafe

300 West Vine Street STE 200, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken or tuna salad stuffed tomato served with fruit$11.95
Tuna salad sandwich$8.95
More about Trindy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Quesadillas

Sliders

Tacos

Hummus

Cookies

Grilled Salmon Salad

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston