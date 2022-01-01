Chicken sandwiches in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
SHADY LANE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.99
Our sister restaunt Wallace Station's famous chicken salad, with dried cranberries and toasted almonds
More about Windy Corner
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Sutton's
8c17a7b8-5f32-42ea-8a5e-ca63413ee083 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat
Dr. P's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Deke's Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo on a Grilled Kaiser bun.
**This takes a little longer!
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
house pickles, local lettuces, Creole aioli,
potato bun
Wallace Station Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad on a Weisenberger Mill hoecake with local lettuces and mixed pickles
More about Honeywood
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
OV- Old Vine Bistro image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
Item pic

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon & Jalapeño With House Made Pimento Cheese & Honey Mustard On Grilled Brioche By DV8 Kitchen
More about Bear & The Butcher
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

