Chicken sandwiches in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|SHADY LANE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.99
Our sister restaunt Wallace Station's famous chicken salad, with dried cranberries and toasted almonds
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat
|Dr. P's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Deke's Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo on a Grilled Kaiser bun.
**This takes a little longer!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
house pickles, local lettuces, Creole aioli,
potato bun
|Wallace Station Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad on a Weisenberger Mill hoecake with local lettuces and mixed pickles
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
OV- Old Vine Bistro
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon & Jalapeño With House Made Pimento Cheese & Honey Mustard On Grilled Brioche By DV8 Kitchen