Cheeseburgers in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$11.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Heaven$14.99
Two local patties stacked with your choice of cheese and four strips of bacon, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
More about Zim's Cafe
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4lb w/ bacon jam, marinated AppHarvest tomato, shredd lettuce, mayo, & American cheese on a Sunrise bun
More about County Club
Favor image

 

Favor

574 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.50
house bun, dry-aged ky beef, lettuce, onion, secret sauce, american cheese, pickle
More about Favor
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
04073480-53a4-4acb-91af-bf2b34381488 image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Cheeseburger$13.00
double dry-aged beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
Single Cheeseburger$10.00
single dry-aged beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
More about Boonedogs
Classic Cheeseburger image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

