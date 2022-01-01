Cheeseburgers in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Heaven
|$14.99
Two local patties stacked with your choice of cheese and four strips of bacon, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
More about County Club
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4lb w/ bacon jam, marinated AppHarvest tomato, shredd lettuce, mayo, & American cheese on a Sunrise bun
More about Favor
Favor
574 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
house bun, dry-aged ky beef, lettuce, onion, secret sauce, american cheese, pickle
More about Roosters
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Boonedogs
Boonedogs
5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington
|Double Cheeseburger
|$13.00
double dry-aged beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
|Single Cheeseburger
|$10.00
single dry-aged beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
OV- Old Vine Bistro
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00