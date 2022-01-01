Chimichangas in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about El Cid - Limestone
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|CHIMICHANGA
|$12.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
More about Mama Tequila
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Chimichangas Dinner
|$14.00
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with Shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|1 Chimichanga
|$5.50
|Fried Chimichanga
|$12.00
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|1 Chimichanga
|$5.25
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.00
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga Lunch
|$8.95
Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga a la carte
|$6.50
More about El Cid - National Ave
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|CHIMICHANGA
|$13.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
|BANDERITA CHIMICHANGA
|$13.50
ONE LARGE CHIMICHANGA
FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT SERVED WITH SIDES OF
RICE, BEANS AND SOUR CREAM
SALAD. TOPPED OFF WITH RED
& GREEN SALSA, QUESO, SOUR
CREAM AND CILANTRO.