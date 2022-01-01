Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$12.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas Dinner$14.00
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with Shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
More about Mama Tequila
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
1 Chimichanga$5.50
Fried Chimichanga$12.00
Lunch Chimichanga$9.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
1 Chimichanga$5.25
Lunch Chimichanga$9.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Dinner$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Lunch$8.95
Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga a la carte$6.50
More about Papi's Palomar
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$13.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
BANDERITA CHIMICHANGA$13.50
ONE LARGE CHIMICHANGA
FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT SERVED WITH SIDES OF
RICE, BEANS AND SOUR CREAM
SALAD. TOPPED OFF WITH RED
& GREEN SALSA, QUESO, SOUR
CREAM AND CILANTRO.
More about El Cid - National Ave

