Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wallace Station

212 Reviews

$$

3854 Old Frankfort Pike

Versailles, KY 40383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SPRITE LYMONADE

$2.50

SPRITE ZERO

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

ALE 8

$2.49

DIET ALE 8

$2.49

CHERRY ALE 8

$2.49

CHERRY ALE 8 ZERO

$2.49Out of stock

ORANGE CREAM ALE 8

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CHERRY COKE

$2.50

CHERRY COKE ZERO

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

GRAPE FANTA

$2.50

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.50

Half sweet and unsweetened tea

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

Half sweet tea and lemonade

COFFEE

$1.99

BOTTLED MILK

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Powerade

$2.50

BODY ARMOR

$2.99

16 oz SPARKLING WATER

$2.00

12 oz SPARKLING WATER

$1.50

PERRIER

$3.00

PIBB EXTRA

$2.50Out of stock

BEER

WEST SIXTH AMBER ALE

$4.00

WEST SIXTH IPA

$4.00

WEST SIXTH CERVEZA

$4.00

WEST SIXTH PENNYRILE

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$5.00Out of stock

BUD HEAVY

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

ROLLING ROCK

$3.00

WINK'S DUNKEL

$6.00Out of stock

COUNTRY BOY SHOTGUN WEDDING

$4.00Out of stock

COUNTRY BOY KEENELAND PALE

$4.00Out of stock

COUNTRY BOY COUGAR BAIT

$4.00

KY BOURBON BARREL ALE

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 25oz.

$6.00Out of stock

Rose' Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Hard Cider

$4.00Out of stock

GRAVELY LA BAMBA

$4.00Out of stock

Gravely Holiday Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Grocery Items

Holly Hill Apple Butter

$11.99

Bourbon Mustard Jar

$8.99

Pickles-Wallace Pickles

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Pepper Mustard Jar

$8.99

DOUBLE BARREL HONEY

$24.00Out of stock

Sorghum 13 Oz

$9.00Out of stock

Windy Corner Super Spice Tin

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chris and Ouita Michel opened Wallace Station on Old Frankfort Pike in the summer of 2003. Referred to on maps as US Hwy. 1681 and by oldtimers as Shady Lane, Old Frankfort Pike is a national scenic byway. It’s a beautiful drive any time of the year but especially in the spring and summer as ancient trees embrace in the center of the roadway to cast a canopy of shade.

Location

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles, KY 40383

Directions

Gallery
Wallace Station image
Wallace Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Midway Bakery - Midway Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
510 S winter st Midway, KY 40347
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,179
125 East Main Street Midway, KY 40347
View restaurantnext
Don Jockey
orange star4.5 • 39
121 E Main St Midway, KY 40347
View restaurantnext
The Goose Midway - 133 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
133 East Main Street Midway, KY 40347
View restaurantnext
Holly Hill Inn
orange star4.5 • 279
426 N Winter St Midway, KY 40347
View restaurantnext
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 585
513 Marsailles Rd Versailles, KY 40383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Versailles

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 585
513 Marsailles Rd Versailles, KY 40383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Versailles
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston