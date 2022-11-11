Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Jockey

39 Reviews

$$

121 E Main St

Midway, KY 40347

STEAK TACO
WINNER CIRCLE NACHOS
CHEESE DIP

Drinks

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.49

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Mocktails

VIRGIN DAQUIRI

$7.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$7.00

VIRGIN MICHELADA

$5.00

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$7.00

STARTERS

Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Choice of Chicken or Chorizo. Served with warm flour tortillas.

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50
CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$14.00

Fresh white fish cured in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper and avocado!

CHEESE DIP

$7.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00
CUATRO LEGUAS

CUATRO LEGUAS

$14.00

Cheese Dip, guacamole, pico de gallo and salsa!

CUP OF HOT SALSA

$2.50

CUP OF SALSA

$2.50
FUNDIDO

FUNDIDO

$12.00

Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Choice of Chicken or Chorizo. Served with warm flour tortillas.

GUACAMOLE DIP

$7.00

PICO DE GALLO DIP

$4.00

QUART OF SALSA

$10.00+

Our homemade salsa will start your fiesta. Perfect for any occasion. 32 ounces.

WINNER CIRCLE NACHOS

$15.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak, grilled chicken, cooked tomatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, black beans then drenched in queso!!

CUP HOT SALSA

$2.50

Don Jockey’s Tacos

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.29

Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with marinated pork. Garnished with onions, cilantro and an avocado slice.

CHORIZO TACO

$4.29

Traditional street taco prepared on a soft warm corn tortilla with chorizo (seasoned Mexican sausage). Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.

FISH TACO

$5.29

Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with grilled grouper. Garnished with cabbage, tartar sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado slice.

CHICKEN TACO

$4.29

Traditional street taco with grilled chicken served on a warm corn tortilla. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.

SHRIMP TACO

$5.29

Traditional street taco served on a warm corn tortilla with fresh sautéed shrimp. Garnished with tartar sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado slice.

STEAK TACO

$4.29

Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with steak. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.

VEGETABLE TACO

$4.29

Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with zucchini and squash. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.

GREENS

ENTREE SALAD

$12.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with tortilla strips.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with sliced juicy grilled chicken breast.

GRILLLED STEAK SALAD

$17.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with sliced grilled steak.

GROUPER SALAD

$18.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh grilled salmon.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.49

Fresh salad greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with tortilla strips.

SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh grilled salmon.

SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh sautéed shrimp.

JOCKEY'S FAVORITES

BISTEC DE PUERCO

BISTEC DE PUERCO

$16.00

Boneless pork loin slow roasted, then seasoned and grilled with our Chipolte Cream Sauce on top. Served with choice of side item.

BLACKENED CHICKEN TORTA

$13.00
BLUE RIBBON BURGER

BLUE RIBBON BURGER

$14.00

Our signature burger blended with beef and chorizo, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, tomato slice, lettuce, crispy bacon and our homemade sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

ENCHILADAS BANDERAS

ENCHILADAS BANDERAS

$23.00

Our amazing trio of enchiladas!! Enchilada poblano with grilled chicken. Enchilada Cancun with fresh sautéed spinach inside topped with shrimp prepared in our white wine creamy sauce and pico de gallo. Enchilada mole with queso fresco. Served with choice of side.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLÉ

ENCHILADAS DE MOLÉ

$15.00

Three cheese enchiladas covered with our molé poblano sauce. Add chicken as an option. Served with your choice of one side.

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$14.00

Three cheese enchiladas covered with a creamy poblano sauce. Add chicken or shrimp as an option. Served with choice of one side.

MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

$28.00

A mixture of grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions with poblano peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

PASTA ALTEÑA

PASTA ALTEÑA

$16.00+

Spicy diablo creamy sauce with Mexican herbs and spices. Add chicken or shrimp!

PASTA POBLANO

PASTA POBLANO

$11.00

Pasta with a creamy, spicy poblano pepper sauce. Add Blackened Chicken (pictured) or Shrimp.

POLLO A LA PARILLA

POLLO A LA PARILLA

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with our rosemary poblano cream sauce, onions and peppers. Served with choice of side item.

POLLO TEQUILA LIME

POLLO TEQUILA LIME

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in a tequila lime sauce and garnished with cilantro. Served with your choice of one side. (Street corn pictured)

RAIL DINNER

$13.00

Choose two tacos from: Grilled Steak, Chorizo, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor (marinated pork), or Vegetable. Served with choice of two sides.

RIBEYE

$25.00

Hand cut 12-ounce black angus ribeye cooked to perfection. Served with choice of side and house salad.

TACO LOCO

$14.00+

Choice of grilled chicken, flank steak, al pastor or steak and chicken combination mixed with caramelized onions, and poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce. Paired with guacamole, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas. Served with choice of two sides.

MEXICAN TRADITIONS

ABUELA'S TAMALES

$15.00Out of stock

Two freshly made home made pork tamales covered with cheese sauce and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides.

CARNE ASADA

$20.00

Tender flank steak prepared with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and a chile torreado (SPICY PEPPER). Accompanied with corn tortillas. Served with choice of two sides.

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$15.00

Crispy hand rolled chicken flautas garnished with sour cream sauce. Presented with queso fresco, garden fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, our signature green salsa and served with your choice of two sides.

CHILE EN NOGADA

CHILE EN NOGADA

$15.00

Our signature Mexican dish of poblano chiles stuffed with seasoned beef topped with a walnut-based cream sauce (nogada) and pomegranate seeds. Served with choice of one side.

DEL MAR

CAMARONES VERACRUZ

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp topped with our Veracruz sauce featuring onions and garlic with chilis, tomatoes, capers, olives an lime juice. Served with out mixed vegetables.

CATCH OF THE DAY

$28.00

Daily selection of fresh fish offered at Don Jockey's. Can be prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of three sides.

SALMON VALLARTA

SALMON VALLARTA

$26.00

Salmon prepared to perfection (your choice of either grilled or blackened). Topped with succulent shrimp sauteed in our signature Cancun creamy wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. We highly encourage and recommend pairing Salmon Vallarta with Hook & Ladder Chardonnay.

JOCKEY'S BURRITO'S

The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with our spicy serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.

BEAN BURRITO

$13.00

Warm flour tortilla wrapped with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers and refried beans topped with our legendary cheese sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

GRILLED CHIPOTLE BURRITO

$14.00

Grilled steak or marinated chicken breast with caramelized onions and poblano peppers wrapped inside a flour tortilla topped with our chipotle cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

MIDWAY BURRITO

MIDWAY BURRITO

$16.00

The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with our serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.

VEGETABLE BURRITO

$13.00

Sautéed zucchini, squash, poblano peppers, bell peppers, caramelized onions and black beans wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with our signature green tomatillo sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

JOCKEY'S QUESADILLAS

CLASSIC CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

CLASSIC GRILLED QUESADILLA

$13.49

QUESADILLA JALISCO

$16.00

QUESADILLA VOLCANES

$13.00

Classic Mexican street style quesadilla consisting of two corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, steak, or al pastor (marinated pork), cilantro, onion, mozzarella and red tomatillo sauce.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

VEGETABLE QUESSADILLA

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, zucchini, squash, onions, poblano peppers and bell peppers. Served with choice of two sides.

SIDE DISHES

BLACK BEANS

$3.29

Garnished with parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.

CHARRO BEANS

$3.29

Pinto beans with tomato and bacon. Garnished with parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.29

VEGETABLE CASSEROLE

$3.29

Roasted zucchini and caramelized onions garnished with fresh cheese and our homemade sour cream sauce.

REFRIED BEANS

$3.29

RICE

$3.29

STREET CORN

$3.29

Ala Carté Addons

AVOCADO

$3.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.49

EXTRA GRILLED STEAK

$6.49

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

PICKLED JALAPENOS

$1.00

SHRIMP (EACH)

$2.00

SIDE OF CHEESE DIP

$1.75

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$1.25

SIDE OF HOT SALSA

$1.25

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

SIDE OF SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.25

SLICED SERRANOS

$2.00

TORREADOS (SPICY PEPPERS)

$3.00

Signature Sauces

Side of Alteña Sauce

$1.25

Side of Cancuń (White Wine Cream Sauce)

$1.25

Side of Chipolte Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side of Flameado Sauce (Rosemary Cream Sauce with white wine sauce)

$1.50

Side of Green Salsa

$1.00

Side of Móle Sauce

$1.00

Side of Nogada (Walnut Cream) Sauce

$1.50

Side of Poblana Sauce

$1.00

Side of Serrano Cream Sauce

$1.25

Side of Veracruz Sauce

$1.25

KIDS MEALS

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.49

KIDS CHICKEN BREAST

$7.49

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.49

KIDS MACARONI

$7.49

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.49+

KIDS STEAK

$7.49

DESSERTS

BANANA BURRITO

BANANA BURRITO

$9.00
BUNUELO

BUNUELO

$9.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$9.00

Paired with maple bourbon ice cream.

FLAN

FLAN

$9.00

Our homemade vanilla flan!

KIDS ICE CREAM

$5.00
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Corona

$5.00+

Corona Light

$5.00+

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00+

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Stella Artois

$5.00+

Victoria

$5.00+

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.50+

Modelo Especial

$5.50+

Negra Modelo

$5.50+

Pacifico

$5.50+

Sam Adams

$5.50+

West Sixth IPA

$7.50+

Legendary Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$10.00+

Bourbon Margarita

$11.00+

El Jefe Margarita (Top Shelf)

$15.00+

SKINNY MARGARITA

$15.00+

Organic Margarita

$15.00+

Retail

Don Jockey's Signature Margarita Handmade Clay Cup

$21.00+

Sangrias

FRIDA SANGRIA (Red)

$13.00+

WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$13.00+

Wine Bottles

Bouchon Merlot

$32.00

Christopher Piesporter Riesling

$40.00

El Viejo del Valle Pinot Noir

$40.00

Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

$45.00

Never Look Back Cabernet

$40.00

Sassi Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Leatherwood Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Weekend Feature

BLACKENED SALMON PASTA

$25.00
ENCHILADAS BANDERAS

ENCHILADAS BANDERAS

$23.00

Our amazing trio of enchiladas!! Enchilada poblano with grilled chicken. Enchilada Cancun with fresh sautéed spinach inside topped with shrimp prepared in our white wine creamy sauce and pico de gallo. Enchilada mole with queso fresco. Served with choice of side.

Starters

32 Ounce Quart Cheese Dip

32 Ounce Quart Cheese Dip

$35.00

A quart of our legendary white cheese dip.

32 Ounce Quart Guacamole

32 Ounce Quart Guacamole

$35.00

Quart of our fresh made in house guacamole.

32 Ounce Quart Pico de Gallo

32 Ounce Quart Pico de Gallo

$20.00

Quart of made in house pico de gallo.

32 Ounce Quart Salsa

32 Ounce Quart Salsa

$10.00

Our legendary salsa in a quart.

Misc Fees

Corking Fee

$30.00

NOV 8

8 CHEESE DIP QUARTS

$210.00

4 GUACAMOLE QUARTS

$140.00

CHIPS/SALSA

$75.00

65 MIXED FAJITA BAR

$1,235.00

65 STREET CORN

33 RICE

$115.17

33 REFRIED BEANS

$115.17

65 CHURROS

$325.00

VENUE

$384.66
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
