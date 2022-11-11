Don Jockey
121 E Main St
Midway, KY 40347
Popular Items
Drinks
STARTERS
BAG OF CHIPS
CEVICHE
Fresh white fish cured in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper and avocado!
CHEESE DIP
CHIPS & SALSA
CUATRO LEGUAS
Cheese Dip, guacamole, pico de gallo and salsa!
CUP OF HOT SALSA
CUP OF SALSA
FUNDIDO
Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Choice of Chicken or Chorizo. Served with warm flour tortillas.
GUACAMOLE DIP
PICO DE GALLO DIP
QUART OF SALSA
Our homemade salsa will start your fiesta. Perfect for any occasion. 32 ounces.
WINNER CIRCLE NACHOS
Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak, grilled chicken, cooked tomatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, black beans then drenched in queso!!
CUP HOT SALSA
Don Jockey’s Tacos
AL PASTOR TACO
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with marinated pork. Garnished with onions, cilantro and an avocado slice.
CHORIZO TACO
Traditional street taco prepared on a soft warm corn tortilla with chorizo (seasoned Mexican sausage). Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
FISH TACO
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with grilled grouper. Garnished with cabbage, tartar sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado slice.
CHICKEN TACO
Traditional street taco with grilled chicken served on a warm corn tortilla. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
SHRIMP TACO
Traditional street taco served on a warm corn tortilla with fresh sautéed shrimp. Garnished with tartar sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado slice.
STEAK TACO
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with steak. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
VEGETABLE TACO
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with zucchini and squash. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
GREENS
ENTREE SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with tortilla strips.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with sliced juicy grilled chicken breast.
GRILLLED STEAK SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with sliced grilled steak.
GROUPER SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh grilled salmon.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with tortilla strips.
SALMON SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh grilled salmon.
SHRIMP SALAD
Fresh salad greens, carrots, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with fresh sautéed shrimp.
JOCKEY'S FAVORITES
BISTEC DE PUERCO
Boneless pork loin slow roasted, then seasoned and grilled with our Chipolte Cream Sauce on top. Served with choice of side item.
BLACKENED CHICKEN TORTA
BLUE RIBBON BURGER
Our signature burger blended with beef and chorizo, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, tomato slice, lettuce, crispy bacon and our homemade sauce on a grilled brioche bun.
ENCHILADAS BANDERAS
Our amazing trio of enchiladas!! Enchilada poblano with grilled chicken. Enchilada Cancun with fresh sautéed spinach inside topped with shrimp prepared in our white wine creamy sauce and pico de gallo. Enchilada mole with queso fresco. Served with choice of side.
ENCHILADAS DE MOLÉ
Three cheese enchiladas covered with our molé poblano sauce. Add chicken as an option. Served with your choice of one side.
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Three cheese enchiladas covered with a creamy poblano sauce. Add chicken or shrimp as an option. Served with choice of one side.
MOLCAJETE
A mixture of grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions with poblano peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
PASTA ALTEÑA
Spicy diablo creamy sauce with Mexican herbs and spices. Add chicken or shrimp!
PASTA POBLANO
Pasta with a creamy, spicy poblano pepper sauce. Add Blackened Chicken (pictured) or Shrimp.
POLLO A LA PARILLA
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with our rosemary poblano cream sauce, onions and peppers. Served with choice of side item.
POLLO TEQUILA LIME
Grilled chicken breast marinated in a tequila lime sauce and garnished with cilantro. Served with your choice of one side. (Street corn pictured)
RAIL DINNER
Choose two tacos from: Grilled Steak, Chorizo, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor (marinated pork), or Vegetable. Served with choice of two sides.
RIBEYE
Hand cut 12-ounce black angus ribeye cooked to perfection. Served with choice of side and house salad.
TACO LOCO
Choice of grilled chicken, flank steak, al pastor or steak and chicken combination mixed with caramelized onions, and poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce. Paired with guacamole, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas. Served with choice of two sides.
MEXICAN TRADITIONS
ABUELA'S TAMALES
Two freshly made home made pork tamales covered with cheese sauce and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides.
CARNE ASADA
Tender flank steak prepared with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and a chile torreado (SPICY PEPPER). Accompanied with corn tortillas. Served with choice of two sides.
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
Crispy hand rolled chicken flautas garnished with sour cream sauce. Presented with queso fresco, garden fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, our signature green salsa and served with your choice of two sides.
CHILE EN NOGADA
Our signature Mexican dish of poblano chiles stuffed with seasoned beef topped with a walnut-based cream sauce (nogada) and pomegranate seeds. Served with choice of one side.
DEL MAR
CAMARONES VERACRUZ
Sautéed shrimp topped with our Veracruz sauce featuring onions and garlic with chilis, tomatoes, capers, olives an lime juice. Served with out mixed vegetables.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Daily selection of fresh fish offered at Don Jockey's. Can be prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of three sides.
SALMON VALLARTA
Salmon prepared to perfection (your choice of either grilled or blackened). Topped with succulent shrimp sauteed in our signature Cancun creamy wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. We highly encourage and recommend pairing Salmon Vallarta with Hook & Ladder Chardonnay.
JOCKEY'S BURRITO'S
BEAN BURRITO
Warm flour tortilla wrapped with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers and refried beans topped with our legendary cheese sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
GRILLED CHIPOTLE BURRITO
Grilled steak or marinated chicken breast with caramelized onions and poblano peppers wrapped inside a flour tortilla topped with our chipotle cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
MIDWAY BURRITO
The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with our serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.
VEGETABLE BURRITO
Sautéed zucchini, squash, poblano peppers, bell peppers, caramelized onions and black beans wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with our signature green tomatillo sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
JOCKEY'S QUESADILLAS
CLASSIC CHEESE QUESADILLA
CLASSIC GRILLED QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA JALISCO
QUESADILLA VOLCANES
Classic Mexican street style quesadilla consisting of two corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, steak, or al pastor (marinated pork), cilantro, onion, mozzarella and red tomatillo sauce.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
VEGETABLE QUESSADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, zucchini, squash, onions, poblano peppers and bell peppers. Served with choice of two sides.
SIDE DISHES
BLACK BEANS
Garnished with parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.
CHARRO BEANS
Pinto beans with tomato and bacon. Garnished with parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.
FRENCH FRIES
VEGETABLE CASSEROLE
Roasted zucchini and caramelized onions garnished with fresh cheese and our homemade sour cream sauce.
REFRIED BEANS
RICE
STREET CORN
Ala Carté Addons
AVOCADO
CORN TORTILLAS
EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN
EXTRA GRILLED STEAK
FLOUR TORTILLAS
PICKLED JALAPENOS
SHRIMP (EACH)
SIDE OF CHEESE DIP
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
SIDE OF HOT SALSA
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
SIDE OF SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
SLICED SERRANOS
TORREADOS (SPICY PEPPERS)
Signature Sauces
Side of Alteña Sauce
Side of Cancuń (White Wine Cream Sauce)
Side of Chipolte Cream Sauce
Side of Flameado Sauce (Rosemary Cream Sauce with white wine sauce)
Side of Green Salsa
Side of Móle Sauce
Side of Nogada (Walnut Cream) Sauce
Side of Poblana Sauce
Side of Serrano Cream Sauce
Side of Veracruz Sauce
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Legendary Margaritas
Wine Bottles
Weekend Feature
BLACKENED SALMON PASTA
Starters
Misc Fees
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
