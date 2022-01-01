Spark Community Café
Spark Community Café is a pay-what-you-can restaurant serving farm-to-table meals. Volunteer your time for a meal, or pay-it-forward for the person behind you!
175 N. Main St
Location
175 N. Main St
Versailles KY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
