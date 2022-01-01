Go
Spark Community Café

Spark Community Café is a pay-what-you-can restaurant serving farm-to-table meals. Volunteer your time for a meal, or pay-it-forward for the person behind you!

175 N. Main St

Popular Items

Spark Burger w/side$13.00
BBQ Meal for 3-4$28.00
BBQ Plate Includes:
Local Spice Rub Pulled Pork
Farmers Market Coleslaw
Southern Style Baked Beans
Homemade Sandwich Roll
Fish SANDWICH$8.00
Location

175 N. Main St

Versailles KY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
