Rolling Oven

140 Court Street

Popular Items

Reg Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
Sm Margherita$10.00
Reg Rolling Oven Supreme$26.00
Cheese Sticks$8.00
Side House Salad$6.00
Reg Cheese Pizza$14.00
Sm Cheese Pizza$8.00
Sm Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Fire-Roasted Wings$12.00
Reg Margherita$17.00
Location

140 Court Street

Versailles KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
